SALMON RIVER — The Hornets hit the road for their season opener, falling to the Shamrocks, 14-8.
“What a great day for high school lacrosse,” Plattsburgh coach Tom Pillsworth said. “There was great weather, good competition on the field and great fan support for both teams.”
What started to look ugly after the first half, with Salmon River leading by 9, the Hornets rallied in the second half out scoring the Shamrocks 6-3. While it was a valiant effort, it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.
It could have been worse but Plattsburgh’s Owen Pray stopped any momentum building with a solid performance of 18 saves in net.
Alek Duprey led the Hornet offensive output with three goals. He played hard inside and made the most of his opportunities.
Aiden Nye and Shamus Bibeau added two goals each.
“Shamus Bibeau, Hayden Lozier and Luca Meyer all played a strong two-way game for us,” Pillsworth said.
Lozier added one goal and one assist, while Meyer had one assist. Teammate Graham Kramer also tallied an assist.
Mason Cree and Tehokwriathe Barreiro led Salmon River with four goals apiece.
“Barreiro and Cree both showed why the Shamrocks are one of the most talented teams in the Section and I expect that we’ll be hearing a lot more from them this season,” Pillsworth said.
Even in the loss, Pillsworth was proud of his team’s performance and looks forward to a solid campaign from the Hornets.
“We played our best team ball of the year today and it felt like our boys are starting to have a little fun,” he said.
—
Halftime score- Salmon River, 11-2
Shots- Salmon River, 32-23
Faceoffs- Plattsburgh, 13-9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.