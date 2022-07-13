PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Little League U10 All-Stars came up short against New Hartford, 12-6, Tuesday, in the Little League regional game at Hector Duqette Field.
Plattsburgh fell to an early 7-1 deficit after two innings, allowing only three hits, but gave up runs due to defensive miscues and walks, letting New Hartford to score four first inning and three second inning runs.
Kellan Parks took the loss on the mound, allowing just those three hits through 2.3 innings as Matt Whitbeck allowed just one hit in relief after Parks hit the pitch limit of 75.
Michael Weimer earned the pitching win for New Hartford with three fanned batters through four innings.
“New Hartford’s defense made timely plays,” assistant coach Andy Lomanto said. “Plattsburgh made good contact all night only striking out four times.”
Plattsburgh had two times when New Hartford turned a double play, both off of hard line drives, one from Joey Lomanto and one from Patrick Ryan.
On offense, Nate Betrus went 2-for-4 with a single, triple and two runs scored. Elliot Peryer had a similar night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two singles, and RBI and a run. Easton O’Connell rapped out a double with an RBI and a run as well. Parks, Ryan and Joey Lomanto all recorded singles, with Parks and Lomanto notching an RBI apeice as well.
Whitbeck and Zeno LaFave both scored a run in the defeat.
Next up, the undefeated New Hartford of District 10 team will compete for the New York State Section 2 North Championship.
