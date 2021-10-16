Plattsburgh falls to Geneseo in rain-soaked overtime clash

PLATTSBURGH — The two best women’s soccer teams in the SUNYAC went at it Saturday and did not disappoint.
Geneseo (11-2-1, 6-0-1) and Plattsburgh State (9-3-2, 6-2-0) proved why they are the SUNYAC's elite in a game that went right down to the wire and ended in a 2-1 victory for the visiting Knights in double overtime.
Liv Raucci played hero for Geneseo against the Cardinals when she scored with 14.9 seconds remaining in a second overtime that the Knights dominated.
The win bumped Geneseo up to first place in the conference with 19 points, and Plattsburgh fell to second and is now one point behind.
Both teams have already clinched postseason berths, but the Knights now control their own destiny when it comes to securing the top seed.
Geneseo coach Nate Wiley joked with Cardinals coach Tania Armellino after the game that the two would see each other in a couple weeks in what they hope will be the SUNYAC title game.
“That’s the plan,” Armellino said. “We want to win a championship, and we know we have to work hard to do that. Nothing about the SUNYAC is easy. This doesn’t change the overall goal we have even though the loss stings.”
Raucci’s game-winning tally resulted from dominant midfield play the Knights had for the final 10 minutes.
With 35 seconds remaining, Cardinal goalkeeper Julia Ennis tried to get Plattsburgh headed toward its offensive third when she booted a goal kick into the midfield.
The Cardinals’ Nicole Kingsley headed the ball down, but Allison Seidman lost a 50-50 battle with Raucci who got a shot off from 25 yards that beat what looked to be a screened Ennis who dove to her right and failed to make the save.
Geneseo finished with a 5-0 shot advantage in the second overtime, but Armellino said fatigue was not the problem on the game-ending goal.
“It was lack of execution, especially in that last minute, and we have to fight that much harder than what we did there,” Armellino said.
“They got the momentum, unfortunately, in the second overtime. We just need to be smarter and realize we are under pressure and weather that storm. We kind of let that go at the end.”
The Knights’ Lindsay Wright and Plattsburgh’s Kirsten Villemaire accounted for their squads’ lone regulation tallies.
Wright scored on a well-placed shot with 29:51 gone in the first half.
That goal as well as much of how the first half went resulted in an important halftime talk where Armellino challenged her team to be better.
“When you know you need to get the momentum in a game but can’t because of the way you are playing, that can be frustrating,” Armellino said. “Halftime was a chance to talk about how we need to play a full game, and the first half was not our best effort.”
As the skies opened up and rain poured down on the pitch early in the second half, the Cardinals started to find their groove.
Villemaire netted an equalizer off an assist from Kayla Myers with 11:29 remaining in regulation off a scramble in front of the goal.
“I can’t deny we fought hard,” Armellino said. “We busted our butts. I am happy we fought. We just have to hope we can rebound from this and realize we need to play the way we did in the second half for the entire game.”
Angel Bennett saved four shots to grab the win in the Geneseo nets, and Ennis made five saves.
Plattsburgh returns to play for a non-conference affair at home against Clarkson on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before resuming SUNYAC play at Potsdam, Saturday, Oct. 23.
That’s the Cardinals’ final conference game, while the Knights have road visits to Buffalo State (2-13, 0-7) and Fredonia (9-5-2, 4-2-1) to close out the regular season.
Plattsburgh will need to win against the Bears and have Geneseo lose both games to recapture the top spot in the SUNYAC.
—
Geneseo 2, Plattsburgh State 1 (2OT)
GEN 1 0 0 1 — 2
PSU 0 1 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, GEN, Wright, 29:51.
Second half- 2, PSU, Villemaire (Myers), 78:31.
Second overtime- 3, GEN, Raucci, 109:45.
Shots- Geneseo, 14-7.
Saves- Bennett, GEN, 4. Ennis, PSU, 5.
