Little League

The Plattsburgh Little League team poses with the District 37 U10 Championship banner after defeating Pulaski Sandy Creek, 13-2.

 Photo Provided

Plattsburgh Little League has taken home the District 37 U10 Championship with a 13-2 win over Pulaski Sandy Creek.

Kellan Parks and Matt Whitbeck combined for a no-hitter in the victory, with seven combined strikeouts.

At the plate, Parks went2-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored, while Whitbeck recorded an RBI and one run.

Zeno LaFave and Patrick Ryan both went 2-for-2 with two runs, but Ryan punched in two RBIs as well. Blake Lautenchuetz had the go-ahead two-RBI double while Elliot Peryer whacked two doubles, securing two RBIs and three runs.

Nate Betrus had an RBI and one run, Easton O’Connell tallied two RBIs and a run. Joey Lomanto ran in two scores while Rowen Rabideau got one.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you