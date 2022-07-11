Plattsburgh Little League has taken home the District 37 U10 Championship with a 13-2 win over Pulaski Sandy Creek.
Kellan Parks and Matt Whitbeck combined for a no-hitter in the victory, with seven combined strikeouts.
At the plate, Parks went2-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored, while Whitbeck recorded an RBI and one run.
Zeno LaFave and Patrick Ryan both went 2-for-2 with two runs, but Ryan punched in two RBIs as well. Blake Lautenchuetz had the go-ahead two-RBI double while Elliot Peryer whacked two doubles, securing two RBIs and three runs.
Nate Betrus had an RBI and one run, Easton O’Connell tallied two RBIs and a run. Joey Lomanto ran in two scores while Rowen Rabideau got one.
