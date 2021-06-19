Plattsburgh blanks Peru, 5-0, in Class B title game

PLATTSBURGH — Warren Miller tossed a three-hit shutout, and second-seeded Plattsburgh High recorded a 5-0 victory over top-seeded Peru on Saturday in the Section VII Class B baseball championship game.
Miller struck out eight in going the distance, and losing pitcher Zach O'Connell fanned seven while also going the route.
Carter King and Colin Golden led the Hornets with two hits apiece, with King getting a double and Golden driving in two runs,
Plattsburgh, already leading 1-0 after one inning, tallied three runs in the second for a 4-0 advantage.
Landen Duprey accounted for two of the three Peru hits with a single and double.
Much more will be added to this report.
Plattsburgh 5, Peru 0
Plattsburgh 130 010 0 - 5 7 1
Peru 000 000 0 - 0 3 3
Miller and Lacey. O'Connell and Duprey. WP- Miller. LP- O'Connell. 2B- King (PHS), Duprey PCS).
