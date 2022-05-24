Section VII’s Tennis Sectional Championships came to a close, Tuesday, with the girls battling out the doubles and singles competitions in Beekmantown while the boys finished their contests in Plattsburgh.
Beekmantown and Plattsburgh High stood out in the girls’ competition, splitting the singles and doubles titles, while the Hornets dominated the boys’ contest, winning the doubles, singles and overall team championships.
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN — In singles, Luci Brown of Beekmantown repeated as champion, beating Plattsburgh’s Tessa Bonnabesse in a tightly fought affair.
After falling in the first set, 5-7, Brown took the next two by scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
“Luci was able to weather the early onslaught of Tessa’s impressive baseline play,” Beekmantown coach Seth Spoor said. “I was so impressed with her ability to move on mentally from the first set and take control of the match from there on.
In doubles, Plattsburgh’s duo of Olivia Gottschall and Olivia Nowosielski beat the Beekmantown pair of Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller, trading the first two sets before the Hornets took the final one, 6-4.
Saranac’s Sydney Myers took a tough, three-set victory in the singles consolation matchup while the Eagles’ April Secore and Olivia Hagadorn won on the doubles side.
The Eagles won team sectionals with a final score of 16, followed by Plattsburgh with 14 points and Peru in third with nine points.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh’s Sebastien Bonnabesse beat Lake Placid’s Sonja Toishi in straight sets.
The Hornet took the singles championship, winning 6-0 and 6-1.
In the doubles contest, the brother duo of Nick and Andrew Bula beat Saranac’s Hunter Provost and Landen Smith.
The Bulas secured the doubles championship for Plattsburgh High with 6-2 and 6-1 set wins.
Northeastern Clinton’s Reid Lavalley won the third-place singles consolation match, while fellow Cougars Owen Roberts and Darren Dubois took the doubles consolation match.
On top of the doubles and singles championships, the Hornets also won the overall Section VII Team Championship.
