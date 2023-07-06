PLATTSBURGH — No matter what level, a no-hitter is always something to be proud of. Even moreso when it’s in a do-or-die game.
Plattsburgh defeated South Jefferson, 7-0, Wednesday in the semifinals for the District 37 U12 Championship.
Connor Lafty and Evan Guynup combined for the no-hitter. Lafty started the game and had six strikeouts with Guynup coming in relief, striking out seven.
It is Lafty’s second win over South Jefferson.
It all started in the first inning when Lafty doubled. Matt Owen reached base on an error and stole second base. Kellan Parks drove both in with a hard line drive.
Guynup drove in Parks with a single, and was moved to third on a single from Matt Whitbeck. Ben Carpenter singled to bring Parks in and give Plattsburgh a 4-0 lead.
Parks would double in the third inning and was followed by a double from Guynup to put the team up 5-0.
In the fifth inning, a leadoff walk to Ashleigh Hanshaw would be hampered by two straight outs from South Jefferson.
However, Lafty singled to move Hanshaw to third, and Matt Owen delivered a hard single to score Hanashaw.
Plattsburgh continued the damage in the sixth inning with Guynup leading off and reaching base on an error. Whitbeck reached base on a walk and was scored later on a two out single by Ian Ecker.
With the win, Plattsburgh advances to the District 37 U12 Championship. They are set to face North Central in Lowville, Saturday, at 1 p.m.
