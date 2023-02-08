LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid’s Andrew Scanio won cross-country ski gold in the 10K (6.2-mile) race in the U18 Junior division of the 43rd Empire State Winter Games at Mount Van Hoevenberg Saturday, topping a field of 12 racers amid frigid conditions when temperatures hovered around zero degrees.
Scanio’s time of 27 minutes, 8.3 seconds was a comfortable margin over silver medalist Benjamin Jenkin of Queensbury, who posted a time of 27:28.1 and bronze medalist Braden Bellizzi of Honeoye Falls, who finished in a time of 27:49.1.
In the girls’ U16 race, Cora Hinsdill of Remsen won gold in the day’s biggest division, posting a time of 15:0.5 to best the 18-skier field over the 5K (3.1-mile) course.
Clifton Parks’ Raquelle Landa finished less than nine seconds behind Hinsdill in 15:09.2. Emma Murray of Gansevoort took bronze in a time of 15:28.4.
A total of 100 competitors in age-group races braved the cold to finish races in the second day of an Arctic blast that saw temperatures rise to near zero at race time. U14 and U16 skiers raced the 5K course, U18 and U20 raced a 10K and U23 and older raced the 20K (12-mile) distance.
Other results included Alivia Hopsicker of Old Forge, winning the U18 girls race in 33:54.6, beating silver medalist Emelia Jordan of Rochester, who posted a time of 35:37.3. Lake Placid’s Abigail Van Dorn took bronze in 35:44.6.
In the U16 boys 5K, New York’s Filippos Kogiantis won gold in a time of 13:22.9, defeating silver-medalist Pittsford’s Paul Pippin, who finished in 13:44.9 and bronze medalist Saranac Lake’s Mason Stoddard in 14:22.1.
ADAPTIVE SKELETON
LAKE PLACID — Texans Mike Villagran of Houston and Lee Kuxhaus of Schertz, raced to gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the adaptive skeleton race at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Thursday.
Villagran, who won last year’s title, conquered the one-mile-long icy course in a two-run time of one minute, 59.27 seconds. En route to the bronze medal, Kuxhaus completed his two race runs in 2:07.40.
Chris Tarte of Russellville, Arkansas, claimed the silver medal. He finished his two runs in 2:02.57.
Skeleton racing is a winter sport in which the sled features a pair of rounded steel runners, fastened to its bottom. The sled is driven headfirst in a prone position. The athlete steers the sled by shifting his or her position on the sled while reaching speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. Skeleton competitions are typically held on the same courses used for bobsled and luge events.
Gary Weiland of Ponder, Texas, won the para-bobsled title. He finished in 2:22.09, while DJ Skelton, of Reston, Virginia, won silver with a combined time of 2:23.69.
ALPINE SKIING
WILMINGTON — Eighty skiers took to the slopes of Whiteface Mountain Saturday to compete in the Alpine skiing races. The event resulted in a series of tight races with some finishers finishing mere thousandths of seconds apart.
Slalom participants completed two runs, and their final time was calculated as a combination of each.
Lake Placid’s Denny Sebek, of Northwood School, won the men’s division, finishing with a time of 1:33.00. Hudson Montgomery, of West Mountain Ski Club, finished in second place in 1:36.25 while Colin Cotter of Oak Mountain Ski Club was third in 1:37.00.
Cara Dempsey, also from Northwood School, took home the gold in the women’s division, clocking in with a combined time of 1:39.55. Following Dempsey was silver medalist Mary Catherine Mangan of HoliMont Ski Club in 1:40.06 and bronze medalist Alison Martin of Holiday Valley Ski Club in 1:40.89.
In the giant slalom competition on Sunday, Northwood School students Sebek and Julianne Brochu raced to gold medals.
Sebek, a sophomore who skis for Northwood’s U16 team, powered his way through the Draper’s Drop trail and the course’s 40 gates with the day’s two best times and a two-heat total of 1:50.00. That was 0.96 seconds faster than Brantling Ski Racing’s Chase Walker, who won the silver medal. Jack Gerew of Bristol Mountain won bronze; he finished his two race runs in a combined time of 1:51.50.
Brochu, also a sophomore at Northwood and a member of the school’s girls U16 squad, raced past the 50-skier field, clocking race runs of 56.04 and 56.19 and winning the girls race in 1:52.23. Mia Kerl of the Kissing Bridge Ski Club claimed silver with a total time of 1:52.91 while Anja Robertson of West Mountain completed her two runs through the 40 gates in 1:53.51 and won bronze.
BIATHLON
LAKE PLACID — Forty-one racers competed in Saturday’s biathlon sprint at Mount Van Hoevenberg.
The event featured a 6K (approximately 3.7-mile) course. Athletes of both speed and precision, the racers completed a mix of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting in the standing and prone positions. For each shot missed, racers completed a penalty loop.
Cedrick Wigger, 22, of Warden, Quebec, was the fastest finisher overall, clocking in with a time of 12:37.00, also winning the senior men’s category in which he was the lone contender.
In the master’s men’s age 50-59 class, Sean Halligan of Saratoga Springs finished in 16:28, taking first place in a field of 12 racers. Halligan missed just one standing shot. Eli Walker, 52, of Intervale, New Hampshire, and Daniel Kahn, 56, of Natick, Massachusetts, finished second and third, respectively. Walker finished with a time of 17:42 and missed five shots while Kahn finished in 19:23 with seven missed shots.
Out of the three competitors in the youth women’s category, Ella Niedre, 16, of Kars, Ontario, won gold, finishing with a time of 16:15. She missed one shot in each of the standing and prone laps. Rachel Lambley, 16, of Kanata, Ontario, took the silver with a time of 19:08, and Kerissa Dunn, 17, of Old Forge, won the bronze, clocking in at 27:42. Lambley and Dunn missed seven shots each.
In the super sprint mass start on Sunday, Wigger, the lone senior men entrant, posted a time of 21:49.0 for a second day the fastest overall time in the 37-skier field. William Ng, racing alone in the junior men’s division, had a time of 21:49.1, just one-tenth of a second behind Wigger over the 6.5K (3.9-mile) course that included four rounds of target shooting with a rifle from prone and standing positions.
The super sprint race was a modified mass start, where the field was split into two waves.
In the master’s men’s (50-59 age group), Halligan, Walker and Kahn duplicated Saturday’s sprint gold-silver-bronze order of finish on Sunday. Halligan was first with a time of 28:04.3, hitting 10 of 20 targets while topping the nine-skier division. Walker, 52, made 9 of 20 targets to finish second in 28:30.2, and Kahn, 56, won bronze in 30:54.4, hitting 11 targets.
Niedre won her second-straight gold in the three-skier youth women’s division, missing just eight targets, finishing in 26:17.5, more than two minutes faster than silver medalist Lambley in 28:55.2. Dunn took bronze in 42:53.2.
BOYS HOCKEY
LAKE PLACID — A two-goal first period carried Skaneateles to a 4-1 win over Chazy in the championship game of the 14U girl’s hockey tournament on Sunday.
Skaneateles started the scoring with 8:44 left in the opening period when Lily Curtis netted her first of two goals to make it 1-0. Makayla Barron would provide the game-winner with roughly 4:00 left in the period.
Despite Ireland Gray’s scoring for Chazy at 11:51 in the second period, Skaneateles added insurance five minutes later when Curtis tallied her second goal, making it 3-1.
Barron sealed the victory and the gold medal when she scored with about seven minutes left to play in the third period.
Brook Coffey earned the win in goal, turning aside 28 of 29 shots.
Chazy had topped Skaneateles 1-0 in their meeting on Friday and both teams finished with identical 4-1 records. Skaneateles outscored their opponents 18-2, while Chazy scored 17 goals and gave up just five.
In the boys’ 10U tournament, the Malone Junior Huskies defeated the Saugerties Mustangs 4-3 on Sunday at the Olympic Center’s USA Rink.
Sunday’s victory for the Junior Huskies follows another narrow (7-6) win versus the Mustangs, which came on Saturday at the Saranac Lake Civic Center. Malone posted a 4-0-1 record.
Malone forward Colton Laplant scored two unassisted goals in the third period, following an assist in the second. Also scoring for the Junior Huskies were Bryce Bero and Lincoln Ashline.
In a tight third period, Jamie Crowley and Luke Hulbert from Saugerties scored in the final ten minutes of the game.
GIRLS HOCKEY
LAKE PLACID — In Sunday’s U12 girls’ division championship, the Saugerties Fillies won gold against the Vermont Glades with a score of 4-0 on the Olympic Center’s USA Rink.
The two teams faced off less than 24 hours earlier on Saturday during round-robin play with Saugerties winning that game 3-1.
Saugerties goalie Emilia Fazziola starred in the net during the championship match. The Glades had 18 total shots with Fazziola stopping each. The shutout was earned despite Vermont’s three power plays. The Glades goalkeeper, Logan Jewett, recorded 32 saves.
