Pizza crowned champion of Sports Food Madness

What a tournament!

In its inaugural year, Sports Food Madness brought people together and crowned a champion.

That champion is Pizza.

Thanks to a 206-137 victory over Chicken Wings, the Za Squad emerged victorious and proved it is the top sports food of 2020.

Pizza earned a remarkable 1,191 votes throughout the tournament and had only 365 votes against it, showcasing why it's the juggernaut of juggernauts.

Even against Chicken Wings, Za showed nothing could match its taste and quality.

Pizza rolled in every one of its wins, defeating Bagel Bites, Garlic Knots, Nachos, French Fries and Tacos before meeting and clipping the Wings.

Chicken Wings proved it could hang around and was a very strong runner-up, but there can only be one champion, and Pizza will bask in the glory of the Sports Food Madness crown.

Now this tournament had plenty of twists along the way, and it is deserving of a One Shining Moment recap.

Cue the music as you read what's next.

ONE SHINING MOMENT

There were Cinderellas, there were upsets and there were nail-bitters.

There was a bit of everything in Sports Food Madness.

We saw three 11 seeds, including Mozzarella Sticks, Calzone and Cupcakes make the Sweet 16.

There were great moments, such as when No. 6 Tacos reached the Final Four.

Don't forget how the upstart Corn on the Cob, a 10 seed, defeated No. 7 Cheese Fondue and No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp.

We had our closest battle in the Sweet Treats region, where Cupcakes topped No. 3 Apple Pie, 160-150, in the second round.

The Elite 8 showcased three 1-2 matchups, including Chocolate Chip Cookie vs. Brownies, Chicken Wings vs. Cheeseburger and Pizza vs. French Fries.

Those were games we all made sure to watch.

And finally, we had the loved and fan-favorite 16 seeds, such as Green Salad and Celery Sticks, which we all knew did not stand much of a chance but would enjoy their time in the tournament.

COMMISSIONER'S NOTE

As the tournament founder, commissioner, selection committee and whatever other title you can think of, I just want to thank you all for having fun with Sports Food Madness.

In all, there were 15,316 votes throughout the tournament.

This was just an idea I came up with one day to try and create some levity during this time where we are all missing sports.

I loved the responses I received in various capacities, including those who filled out the bracket and shared it with me on social media.

I was told the tournament started friendly arguments in households, which is hilarious, and also received word that some friendly wagers were being made on various matchups.

These are all the things I wanted to have happen. I wanted us all to have some fun.

Because of this, I have some exciting news to share.

Toward the end of May, Sports Food Madness will have a sibling.

Get excited, get geared up.

I am planning to release a 64-team Ice Cream Flavor bracket.

So stay tuned, be well and stay healthy, everyone!

The Madness will resume!

Results

Championship

No. 1 Pizza def. No. 1 Chicken Wings, 206-137.

Final Four

No. 1 Pizza def. No. 6 Tacos, 237-78.

No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie, 187-114.

Buffet All Day

Elite 8

No. 6 Tacos def. No. 4 Steak, 174-126.

Sweet 16

No. 6 Tacos def. No. 10 Corn on the Cob, 209-41.

No. 4 Steak def. No. 1 Ribs, 148-108.

Round of 32

No. 4 Steak def. No. 5 Garlic Bread, 135-102.

No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 8 Macaroni Salad, 182-81.

No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, 136-125.

No. 6 Tacos def. No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip, 213-75.

First Round

No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.

No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.

No. 6 Tacos def. No. 11 Chicken Parmesan, 166-89.

No. 4 Steak def. No. 13 Grilled Cheese, 160-103.

No. 5 Garlic Bread def. No. 12 Lasagna, 129-98.

No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp def. No. 15 Coleslaw, 148-67.

No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 7 Cheese Fondue, 136-80.

No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip def. No. 14 Watermelon, 139-104.

Carb City

Elite 8

No. 1 Pizza def. No. 2 French Fries, 219-55.

Sweet 16

No. 2 French Fries def. No. 11 Calzone, 147-54.

No. 1 Pizza def. No. 5 Nachos, 185-46.

Round of 32

No. 11 Calzone def. No. 3 Potato Skins, 149-115.

No. 2 French Fries def. No. 10 Mac and Cheese, 143-102.

No. 1 Pizza def. No. 8 Garlic Knots, 198-33.

No. 5 Nachos def. No. 4 Soft Pretzel, 182-77.

First Round

No. 1 Pizza def. No. 16 Bagel Bites, 146-16.

No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.

No. 2 French Fries def. No. 15 Stromboli, 167-42.

No. 11 Calzone def. No. 6 Onion Rings, 123-97.

No. 5 Nachos def. No. 12 Fried Pickles, 175-42.

No. 3 Potato Skins def. No. 14 Chicken and Waffles, 161-74.

No. 4 Soft Pretzel def. No. 13 Jalapeno Poppers, 176-73.

No. 10 Mac and Cheese def. No. 7 Cheese Curds, 182-58.

Sweet Treats

Elite 8

No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 2 Brownies, 196-109.

Sweet 16

No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie 160 def. No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae, 160-92.

No. 2 Brownies def. No. 11 Cupcakes, 194-63.

Round of 32

No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie, 184-67.

No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 3 Apple Pie, 160-150.

No. 2 Brownies def. No. 10 S'mores, 201-53.

No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 5 Cheesecake, 122-92.

First Round

No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 16 Doughnuts, 139-39.

No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie def. No. 9 Chocolate Strawberry, 143-70.

No. 2 Brownies def. No. 15 Pecan Pie, 202-21.

No. 5 Cheesecake def. No. 12 Fudge, 150-77.

No. 3 Apple Pie def. No. 14 Churros, 159-98.

No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 13 Fried Dough, 120-62.

No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 6 Cannoli, 146-91.

No. 10 S'mores def. No. 7 Rice Krispie Treats, 148-112.

Classic Tastes

Elite 8

No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 2 Cheeseburger, 171-108.

Sweet 16

No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks, 177-110.

No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 4 Chicken Fingers, 154-56.

Round of 32

No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 7 Pulled Pork, 155-69.

No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 5 Popcorn, 194-69.

No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip, 202-157.

No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 3 Hot Dog, 150-110.

First Round

No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 16 Celery Sticks, 213-9.

No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip def. No. 9 Chips and Guacamole, 164-56.

No. 7 Pulled Pork def. No. 10 Pigs in a Blanket, 154-78.

No. 5 Popcorn def. No. 12 Chili, 144-96.

No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 15 Peanuts, 170-25.

No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 6 Potato Chips, 140-74.

No. 3 Hot Dog def. No. 14 Chex Mix, 173-73.

No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 13 Crackers and Cheese, 193-91.

Voting Totals

First Round

3 Games Each Day

Day 1: 491

Day 2: 562

Day 3: 688

Day 4: 681

Day 5: 713

Day 6: 642

Day 7: 689

Day 8: 631

Day 9: 462 *2 Games

Day 10: 770

Day 11: 743

First Round Total: 7,072

Round of 32

2 Games Each Day

Day 12: 501

Day 13: 475

Day 14: 508

Day 15: 573

Day 16: 492

Day 17: 613

Day 18: 547

Day 19: 474

Round of 32 Total: 4,183

Sweet 16

2 Games Each Day

Day 20: 458

Day 21: 537

Day 22: 483

Day 23: 466

Sweet 16 Total: 1,944

Elite 8

Day 24: 1,158

Final Four

Day 25: 616

Championship

Day 26: 343

Tournament Total: 15,316

Tags

Recommended for you