Pizza crowned champion of Sports Food Madness

What a tournament!
In its inaugural year, Sports Food Madness brought people together and crowned a champion.
That champion is Pizza.
Thanks to a 206-137 victory over Chicken Wings, the Za Squad emerged victorious and proved it is the top sports food of 2020.
Pizza earned a remarkable 1,191 votes throughout the tournament and had only 365 votes against it, showcasing why it's the juggernaut of juggernauts.
Even against Chicken Wings, Za showed nothing could match its taste and quality.
Pizza rolled in every one of its wins, defeating Bagel Bites, Garlic Knots, Nachos, French Fries and Tacos before meeting and clipping the Wings.
Chicken Wings proved it could hang around and was a very strong runner-up, but there can only be one champion, and Pizza will bask in the glory of the Sports Food Madness crown.
Now this tournament had plenty of twists along the way, and it is deserving of a One Shining Moment recap.
Cue the music as you read what's next.
ONE SHINING MOMENT
There were Cinderellas, there were upsets and there were nail-bitters.
There was a bit of everything in Sports Food Madness.
We saw three 11 seeds, including Mozzarella Sticks, Calzone and Cupcakes make the Sweet 16.
There were great moments, such as when No. 6 Tacos reached the Final Four.
Don't forget how the upstart Corn on the Cob, a 10 seed, defeated No. 7 Cheese Fondue and No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp.
We had our closest battle in the Sweet Treats region, where Cupcakes topped No. 3 Apple Pie, 160-150, in the second round.
The Elite 8 showcased three 1-2 matchups, including Chocolate Chip Cookie vs. Brownies, Chicken Wings vs. Cheeseburger and Pizza vs. French Fries.
Those were games we all made sure to watch.
And finally, we had the loved and fan-favorite 16 seeds, such as Green Salad and Celery Sticks, which we all knew did not stand much of a chance but would enjoy their time in the tournament.
COMMISSIONER'S NOTE
As the tournament founder, commissioner, selection committee and whatever other title you can think of, I just want to thank you all for having fun with Sports Food Madness.
In all, there were 15,316 votes throughout the tournament.
This was just an idea I came up with one day to try and create some levity during this time where we are all missing sports.
I loved the responses I received in various capacities, including those who filled out the bracket and shared it with me on social media.
I was told the tournament started friendly arguments in households, which is hilarious, and also received word that some friendly wagers were being made on various matchups.
These are all the things I wanted to have happen. I wanted us all to have some fun.
Because of this, I have some exciting news to share.
Toward the end of May, Sports Food Madness will have a sibling.
Get excited, get geared up.
I am planning to release a 64-team Ice Cream Flavor bracket.
So stay tuned, be well and stay healthy, everyone!
The Madness will resume!
—
Results
Championship
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 1 Chicken Wings, 206-137.
Final Four
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 6 Tacos, 237-78.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie, 187-114.
Buffet All Day
Elite 8
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 4 Steak, 174-126.
Sweet 16
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 10 Corn on the Cob, 209-41.
No. 4 Steak def. No. 1 Ribs, 148-108.
Round of 32
No. 4 Steak def. No. 5 Garlic Bread, 135-102.
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 8 Macaroni Salad, 182-81.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, 136-125.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip, 213-75.
First Round
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.
No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 11 Chicken Parmesan, 166-89.
No. 4 Steak def. No. 13 Grilled Cheese, 160-103.
No. 5 Garlic Bread def. No. 12 Lasagna, 129-98.
No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp def. No. 15 Coleslaw, 148-67.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 7 Cheese Fondue, 136-80.
No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip def. No. 14 Watermelon, 139-104.
Carb City
Elite 8
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 2 French Fries, 219-55.
Sweet 16
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 11 Calzone, 147-54.
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 5 Nachos, 185-46.
Round of 32
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 3 Potato Skins, 149-115.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 10 Mac and Cheese, 143-102.
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 8 Garlic Knots, 198-33.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 4 Soft Pretzel, 182-77.
First Round
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 16 Bagel Bites, 146-16.
No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 15 Stromboli, 167-42.
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 6 Onion Rings, 123-97.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 12 Fried Pickles, 175-42.
No. 3 Potato Skins def. No. 14 Chicken and Waffles, 161-74.
No. 4 Soft Pretzel def. No. 13 Jalapeno Poppers, 176-73.
No. 10 Mac and Cheese def. No. 7 Cheese Curds, 182-58.
Sweet Treats
Elite 8
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 2 Brownies, 196-109.
Sweet 16
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie 160 def. No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae, 160-92.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 11 Cupcakes, 194-63.
Round of 32
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie, 184-67.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 3 Apple Pie, 160-150.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 10 S'mores, 201-53.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 5 Cheesecake, 122-92.
First Round
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 16 Doughnuts, 139-39.
No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie def. No. 9 Chocolate Strawberry, 143-70.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 15 Pecan Pie, 202-21.
No. 5 Cheesecake def. No. 12 Fudge, 150-77.
No. 3 Apple Pie def. No. 14 Churros, 159-98.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 13 Fried Dough, 120-62.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 6 Cannoli, 146-91.
No. 10 S'mores def. No. 7 Rice Krispie Treats, 148-112.
Classic Tastes
Elite 8
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 2 Cheeseburger, 171-108.
Sweet 16
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks, 177-110.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 4 Chicken Fingers, 154-56.
Round of 32
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 7 Pulled Pork, 155-69.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 5 Popcorn, 194-69.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip, 202-157.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 3 Hot Dog, 150-110.
First Round
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 16 Celery Sticks, 213-9.
No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip def. No. 9 Chips and Guacamole, 164-56.
No. 7 Pulled Pork def. No. 10 Pigs in a Blanket, 154-78.
No. 5 Popcorn def. No. 12 Chili, 144-96.
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 15 Peanuts, 170-25.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 6 Potato Chips, 140-74.
No. 3 Hot Dog def. No. 14 Chex Mix, 173-73.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 13 Crackers and Cheese, 193-91.
Voting Totals
First Round
3 Games Each Day
Day 1: 491
Day 2: 562
Day 3: 688
Day 4: 681
Day 5: 713
Day 6: 642
Day 7: 689
Day 8: 631
Day 9: 462 *2 Games
Day 10: 770
Day 11: 743
First Round Total: 7,072
Round of 32
2 Games Each Day
Day 12: 501
Day 13: 475
Day 14: 508
Day 15: 573
Day 16: 492
Day 17: 613
Day 18: 547
Day 19: 474
Round of 32 Total: 4,183
Sweet 16
2 Games Each Day
Day 20: 458
Day 21: 537
Day 22: 483
Day 23: 466
Sweet 16 Total: 1,944
Elite 8
Day 24: 1,158
Final Four
Day 25: 616
Championship
Day 26: 343
Tournament Total: 15,316
