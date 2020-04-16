Pizza, Chicken Wings set to clash in Sports Food Madness title game

The championship is set.
Two classic top seeds are left standing.
In one corner, we have Pizza.
In the opposing corner, we have Chicken Wings.
To be honest, I believe this is the championship most of us wanted.
Sports Food Madness delivered.
PIZZA
The Za Squad has continued to roll throughout the tournament and laugh in the face of its competition.
Its latest win was a 237-78 defeat of No. 6 Tacos in the Final Four.
Pizza has also defeated Bagel Bites, Garlic Knots, Nachos and French Fries in its journey to the title game.
Za has piled up 985 votes in its five wins and is outscoring its unworthy opponents 985-228 in those matchups.
With toppings or just plain old cheese, Pizza has proven it's hungry for the championship.
CHICKEN WINGS
Chicken Wings brought the heat against Chocolate Chip Cookie in the Final Four and came away with a 187-114 triumph.
In a battle of sweet versus heat, the Chippers could not put out the fire.
The Wings are hoping their flame only intensifies in the title clash.
So far, Chicken Wings' biggest scare came in the second round when it held off No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip, 202-157, but otherwise, it has coasted.
The top seed of the Classic Tastes region started out the tournament with a 213-9 laugher against Celery Sticks, and it also topped Chicken Fingers and Cheeseburger.
WHO WINS?
Tough to say who will come out on top in this one.
Carb City's Pizza has proven it's the juggernaut of Sports Food Madness.
Meanwhile, Chicken Wings is no scrub.
I predict we will see this game decided by 30 votes or less, but that's up to you all.
My pick?
I'm going with Za.
HOW TO VOTE
Anyone can vote in Sports Food Madness! Voting for today's championship begins at 12:30 p.m. and will run all the way to 3 p.m. Sunday. To vote, visit @JoeyLaFranca on Twitter or the Press-Republican Instagram story. Tell everyone you know to go out and vote!
RESULTS
Final Four
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 6 Tacos, 237-78.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie, 187-114.
Buffet All Day
Elite 8
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 4 Steak, 174-126.
Sweet 16
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 10 Corn on the Cob, 209-41.
No. 4 Steak def. No. 1 Ribs, 148-108.
Round of 32
No. 4 Steak def. No. 5 Garlic Bread, 135-102.
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 8 Macaroni Salad, 182-81.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, 136-125.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip, 213-75.
First Round
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.
No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 11 Chicken Parmesan, 166-89.
No. 4 Steak def. No. 13 Grilled Cheese, 160-103.
No. 5 Garlic Bread def. No. 12 Lasagna, 129-98.
No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp def. No. 15 Coleslaw, 148-67.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 7 Cheese Fondue, 136-80.
No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip def. No. 14 Watermelon, 139-104.
Carb City
Elite 8
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 2 French Fries, 219-55.
Sweet 16
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 11 Calzone, 147-54.
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 5 Nachos, 185-46.
Round of 32
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 3 Potato Skins, 149-115.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 10 Mac and Cheese, 143-102.
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 8 Garlic Knots, 198-33.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 4 Soft Pretzel, 182-77.
First Round
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 16 Bagel Bites, 146-16.
No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 15 Stromboli, 167-42.
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 6 Onion Rings, 123-97.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 12 Fried Pickles, 175-42.
No. 3 Potato Skins def. No. 14 Chicken and Waffles, 161-74.
No. 4 Soft Pretzel def. No. 13 Jalapeno Poppers, 176-73.
No. 10 Mac and Cheese def. No. 7 Cheese Curds, 182-58.
Sweet Treats
Elite 8
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 2 Brownies, 196-109.
Sweet 16
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie 160 def. No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae, 160-92.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 11 Cupcakes, 194-63.
Round of 32
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie, 184-67.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 3 Apple Pie, 160-150.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 10 S'mores, 201-53.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 5 Cheesecake, 122-92.
First Round
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 16 Doughnuts, 139-39.
No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie def. No. 9 Chocolate Strawberry, 143-70.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 15 Pecan Pie, 202-21.
No. 5 Cheesecake def. No. 12 Fudge, 150-77.
No. 3 Apple Pie def. No. 14 Churros, 159-98.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 13 Fried Dough, 120-62.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 6 Cannoli, 146-91.
No. 10 S'mores def. No. 7 Rice Krispie Treats, 148-112.
Classic Tastes
Elite 8
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 2 Cheeseburger, 171-108.
Sweet 16
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks, 177-110.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 4 Chicken Fingers, 154-56.
Round of 32
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 7 Pulled Pork, 155-69.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 5 Popcorn, 194-69.
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip, 202-157.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 3 Hot Dog, 150-110.
First Round
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 16 Celery Sticks, 213-9.
No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip def. No. 9 Chips and Guacamole, 164-56.
No. 7 Pulled Pork def. No. 10 Pigs in a Blanket, 154-78.
No. 5 Popcorn def. No. 12 Chili, 144-96.
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 15 Peanuts, 170-25.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 6 Potato Chips, 140-74.
No. 3 Hot Dog def. No. 14 Chex Mix, 173-73.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 13 Crackers and Cheese, 193-91.
Voting Totals
First Round
3 Games Each Day
Day 1: 491
Day 2: 562
Day 3: 688
Day 4: 681
Day 5: 713
Day 6: 642
Day 7: 689
Day 8: 631
Day 9: 462 *2 Games
Day 10: 770
Day 11: 743
First Round Total: 7,072
Round of 32
2 Games Each Day
Day 12: 501
Day 13: 475
Day 14: 508
Day 15: 573
Day 16: 492
Day 17: 613
Day 18: 547
Day 19: 474
Round of 32 Total: 4,183
Sweet 16
2 Games Each Day
Day 20: 458
Day 21: 537
Day 22: 483
Day 23: 466
Sweet 16 Total: 1,944
Elite 8
4 Games Each Day
Day 24: 1,158.
Final Four
2 Games Each Day
Day 25: 616
Tournament Total: 14,973
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.