POTSDAM — The Potsdam Sandstoners girls lacrosse team notched two wins against Plattsburgh HIgh, Tuesday, taking a suspended contest from earlier this season, 9-8, in OT and the regularly scheduled game,14-2.
SUSPENDED GAME
The Hornets’ opening home game on April 7 against Potsdam was suspended with 19:53 left in the second half due to field playing conditions. The Sandstoners led the Hornets 5-4 when the original game was halted.
The balance of the game was played Tuesday ahead of the regular game. After a series of exchanged goals through the resumed portion, Marina Kane tied the game at 8-8 with one minute left.
At 1:22 of the extra play, Emma Fields scored for Potsdam, garnering the 9-8 win.
“We picked up where we left off, staying even throughout,” said Hornets coach Ken Knelly. “We fought for ground balls well in the first game.”
Marina Kane (5), Bella Girard, Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez and Reese Gregoire scored for the Hornets. Girard had an assist.
Scoring for Potsdam in the first game were Fields (4), Danielle Emmerson (3), and Keegan McGaheron (2). Katelyn Davis had seven saves for Potsdam. Sophia Brown contributed 15 saves for Plattsburgh.
SECOND GAME
The Sandstoners (5-3) dominated the nightcap, jumping out to a 7-1 halftime lead and carrying it through for a 14-2 win.
Keegan McGaheran (4), Danielle Emerson (3), Emma Fields (3), Lucy Vanleuver, and Jadian Andrews completed the scoring. Plattsburgh (0-7-1) had goals from Marina Kane and Bella Girard.
“We didn’t give ourselves a chance to win the second game,” said Plattsburgh coach Ken Knelly. “There was outstanding play from Morgan Hall on defense and Marina Kane at mid. Overall, we need to bring a full effort.”
Katelyn Davis had 10 saves for the Sandstoners and Sophia Brown notched 12 saves for Plattsburgh.
The Hornets are back again at home on the Plattsburgh State turf field on Thursday when they face Heuvelton at 5:30 p.m. for Senior Night.
Game 1 halftime score- Tied, 4-4
Game 2 halftime score- Potsdam, 7-1
SALMON RIVER 23
SLP 8
SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake Placid took a loss against a tough Salmon River squad, with the Shamrocks being led by Wynter Jock with seven goals.
Ariyah LaFrance followed with six goals. Azalea Lazore had three, as well as Tallis Tarbell, while Joryan Adams netted two. Kawenokwiio and Teya Mitchell each hit one goal in the win.
“Salmon River is a very good team,” SLP coach Jeff Denkenberger said. “We struggled to contain them defensively in the beginning.”
For SLP, Alex Ladue led with four goals and two assists. Lily Fisher threw in two, while Sabine Denkenberger and Kaitlyn Yando had one apiece. Sydney Dann and Phoebe Peer combined for three assists.
“Our girls never stopped playing hard and were able to score eight goals against a very good team,” Denkenberger said.
Salmon River 23, SLP 8
Halftime score- Salmon River, 14-3.
Scoring
SLP- Ladue 4-2, Fisher 2-1, Denkenberger 1-0, Yando 1-0, Dann 0-2, Peer 0-1.
SR- Jock 7-0, LaFrance 6-3, Lazore 3-2, Adams 2-6, Tarbell 3-1, Mitchell 1-0, Mitchell 1-0, LaFrance 0-1.
Shots- SLP 10.
Saves- SLP 5.
