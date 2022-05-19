PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High put it on Northeastern Clinton in the first round of the Section VII Class B baseball sectionals, Thursday, with a 14-1 dominant win.
“It was a good team win today. Great way to start off sectionals,” Hornets coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “We were able to rotate in players today and those who went in delivered.”
The Hornets’ offensive attack was led by Alex Duval, who had a big two-run single, and Jack Ferris, who secured an RBI single.
Trenton Griffiths started the day on the mound, and got the win. Warren Miller and Ferris each pitched an inning in relief as well.
“Trenton threw a great game for us today. Miller and Ferris finished the game for us by each throwing solid innings, allowing Trenton to stay below the pitch count for Saturday,” Shaughnessy said.
For the Cougars, Duccio Binazzi and Owen Ebersol both had a double. Karsen LaBarge shouldered the pitching loss.
Next, No. 3 Plattsburgh High will go on the road to meet No. 2 seeded Beekmantown, Saturday, at 11 a.m., in the Class B semifinals.
—
Plattsburgh High 14, Northeastern Clinton 1
NCCS 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
PHS 212 117 X — 14 8 0
LaBarge, Hemingway (3), Wells (6) and Guay, LaBarge (3). T. Griffiths, Miller (6), Ferris (7) and J. Calkins. 2B- Binozzi (NCCS), Ebersol (NCCS).
CLASS D
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 8
BOQUET VALLEY 4
ELIZABETHTOWN — On the mound, Evan Wing fanned eight Griffin batters to lead Johnsburg/Minerva to a Class D quarterfinal win.
At the plate, Andrew Prosser led with three hits, including a triple. Nolan Pierson also rapped three hits in the win.
“We were able to come out early and get the bats going and jump out to an early lead,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Zach Pierson said. “We were able to stay in control from there.”
“Evan pitched outstanding for us and the defense played just as well behind him to limit Boquet Valley’s opportunities.”
Although Maddox Rice took the pitching loss, he also recorded eight strikeouts. Justin Joslyn did well on offense in the defeat, tallying two hits with one double.
“Boquet Valley never gave up and put up a good rally in the seventh to make it interesting,” Pierson said. “Hats off to Coach Markwica and his boys for battling all the way to the end.”
No. 5 ranked Johnsburg/Minerva now travels to meet top seeded Crown Point in the Class D semifinals, Monday at 4:30 p.m.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 8, Boquet Valley 4
BV 000 100 3 — 4 4 1
J/M 300 030 2 — 8 10 2
Wing and Pierson. Rice, Howard (7) and Armstrong. WP- Wing. LP- Rice. 2B- Joslyn (BV). 3B- Prosser (J/M).
