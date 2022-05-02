PLATTSBURGH — Sophomore Alex O’Neal started his first varsity game on the mound and got the win as Plattsburgh High defeated Crown Point, 14-1, in non-league baseball on Monday.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything more from Alex,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “I thought he threw well. He gave us three innings, allowed one run and struck out eight. I was very proud of him.”
Three PHS pitchers combined on a one-hitter. O’Neal, Bostyn Duquette and Jack Ferris totaled 18 strikeouts in all.
Marcus Griffiths had two hits for the Hornets, while Carter King and Ben Bordeau each tripled. Braeden McGinnis and Mikey Phillips each drove in two runs and Lukas Goerlitz got his first hit of the season.
—
Plattsburgh 14, Crown Point 1
CP 100 000 0 — 1 1 3
PHS 143 150 X — 14 8 1
Spaulding, Carey (2), Pertak (3), Russell (5) and Russell. O’Neal, Duquette (4), Ferris (6) and J. Calkins. WP- O’Neal. LP- Carey. 3B- King (PHS), Bordeau (PHS).
PERU 9
BEEKMANTOWN 2
PERU — Peru was led by the pitching of Zach O’Connell, as well as the hitting of Landen Duprey in their 9-2 win over the Eagles.
O’Connell earned 10 strikeouts on the mound, while Duprey slammed a three-run homer in the sixth inning.
“A lot of people contributed in tonight’s win against a very good pitcher and a very good team,” Peru coach Brian Marino said.
O’Connell also had a nice time at the plate, with a double, along with Ryan Maggy and Dillon Haudberg. O’Connell and Duprey also hit two singles each.
“Offensively, we were able to put together two two-out rallies in the third and sixth innings,” Marino said. “O’Connell had some key baserunning with a few timely stolen bases.”
For Beekmantown, Andrew VanNatten had two singles, along with Steve Bronson and Quinn Brandell. Anthony Marion had four strikeouts and a double in the loss.
“Beekmantown is a very good team that puts the bat on the ball,” Marino said. “They were able to get runners on base in every inning except the first. We had to come up with some very good defensive plays in the field, including a diving catch by Matt Corral in left field in the fourth and a couple of very good plays by Wyatt Premore at second.”
—
Peru 9, Beekmantown 2
BCS 011 000 0 — 2 9 2
PCS 103 014 X — 9 10 3
Marion, LaPier (6) and Tetreault. O’Connell, Mitchell (7) and Duprey. WP- O’Connell. LP- Marion. 2B- Marion (BCS), O’Connell (PCS), Maggy (PCS), Haudberg (PCS). HR- Duprey (PCS).
TICONDEROGA 14
LAKE PLACID 2
TICONDEROGA — Nate Trudeau accounted for a single, home run and five RBI to power the Sentinels over the Blue Bombers in a non-conference game.
Nathan LaCourse, Owen Stonitsch and Garrett Drinkwine all added two hits each for Ticonderoga in support of winning pitcher Connor Yaw, who allowed one run and struck out six in 5.2 innings.
“Nathan LaCourse sparked a first-inning rally with a long double and Nate Trudeau hit a three-run home run in the second inning,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “The third inning was a five-run rally, all with two out, to break the game open.
“We played solid defense and hit throughout the lineup. It was nice to score some runs today.”
—
Ticonderoga 14, Lake Placid 2
LP 000 001 1 — 2 4 5
TCS 335 300 X — 14 13 0
Colby, Morelli (3), Coursen (4), Hyman (5), Mihill (6) and Ledwith. Yaw, Tucker (6) and Crossman, Dorsett (5). WP- Yaw. LP- Colby. 2B- LaCourse (TCS), Stonitsch (TCS). HR- Trudeau (TCS).
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 29
WELLS 10 (5)
WELLS — Boquet Valley scored a combined 23 runs in the first two innings on the way to a one-sided win.
Jon Howard picked up the pitching win and added a triple at the plate. Ted Gay finished with two doubles and Cameron Armstrong homered.
Cameron DeCarr rapped a triple, while Raymond Msimanga and Kevyn Simmons doubled for the Indians.
—
Boquet Valley 29, Wells 10
BV (11)(12)3 30 — 29 12 2
WEL 117 10 — 10 6 11
Rice, Howard and Armstrong, Rice. Hoffman, DeCarr, Konizewski, Msimanga and Simmons. WP- Howard. LP- Hoffman. 2B- Gay (BV) 2, Msimanga (WCS), Simmons (WCS). 3B- Howard (BV), DeCarr (WCS). HR- Armstrong (BV).
SATURDAY
CHAZY 12
SCHROON LAKE/BOLTON/NEWCOMB 11
CHAZY — The Eagles trailed, 11-7, heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before rallying for an improbable win.
Jeremy Juneau’s RBI triple cut Chazy’s deficit to 11-8. Then, with two runners on and two out, Dale Gonyo Jr. cracked a three-run homer to tie the score. Elijah Valentine then reached on an infield single, stole second and came across with the game-winning run on Chase Clukey’s ground-rule double to right.
“We trailed for most of the game and had many chances to give up,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “Our kids just kept fighting and found a way to make it happen.
“Schroon Lake/Bolton/Newcomb will be a tough out all season and will be right there at the end competing for a sectional championship.”
Clukey, Valentin and Reagan Dudyak finished with two hits each for Chazy and Zane Stevens picked up the pitching win in relief.
Isaiah Pelkey led the visitors with two hits, while Jace Hubert, who played a strong defensive game, Stas Wiktorko and Brayden Bush each added a double.
Clukey, Valentin and Stevens combined for 14 strikeouts for the Eagles, while Pelkey, Corbin Baker, Wiktorko and Sullivan Eager combined for 11 strikeouts for the visitors.
—
Chazy 12, Schroon Lake/Bolton 11
SL/B 201 330 2 — 11 7 3
CCRS 100 312 5 — 12 9 7
Pelkey, Baker (5), Wiktorko (7), Eager (7) and Wiktorko, Hubert (7), Wiktorko (7). Clukey, Valentin (5), Stevens (6) and Columbus. WP- Stevens. LP- Eager. 2B- Eager (SL/B), Wiktorko (SL/B), Bush (SL/B). 3B- Juneau (CCRS). HR- Gonyo (CCRS).
NON-LEAGUE
PERU 13
WATERVLIET 0
WATERVLIET — Winning pitcher Ryan Maggy tossed a one-hitter over five innings and struck out 11 as the Nighthawks recorded a non-conference victory.
The game was called after five because Section II uses a 10-run mercy rule after five innings.
Zach O’Connell paced the Nighthawks offensively with two singles and two doubles, while Nolan Manchester added three hits. Connor Graves and Kash Palmer finished with two apiece for Peru, which broke the game open with eight runs in the fifth.
“Ryan (Maggy) did a good job pitching, only allowing one hit,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “In his last 12 innings, he has allowed no runs and only given up one hit.
“It was a good game through four innings, but in the fifth we were able to get eight-straight batters on base with seven hits and a walk. Kash Palmer had two hits and two RBI and Landen Duprey a two-run double in the inning.”
—
Peru 13, Watervliet 0
PCS 220 18 — 13 12 2
WAT 000 00 — 0 1 2
Maggy and Duprey. Crouse, Brown (5) and Dudley. WP- Maggy. LP- Crouse. 2B- O’Connell (PCS) 2, Maggy (PCS), Duprey (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH 20
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 8
NORFOLK — Trenton Griffiths had a big day at the plate in the non-league win with four singles, a walk and four RBI.
Jake Calkins continued to swing the bat well for the Hornets with three hits, while Bostyn Duquette was also a key factor with three hits, four runs scored and three RBI.
Dylan Crowley started and picked up the pitching win for PHS.
“Dylan Crowley did a great job on the mound for us,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “He did everything we asked him to do.
“Our defense was not what we had hope for in this game. We take pride in our defense and base running, but during the early part of the game only one of those showed up.”
—
Plattsburgh 20, Norwood-Norfolk 8
PHS 050 018 6 — 20 14 4
N-N 310 013 0 — 8 8 4
Crowley, Ferris (5), Miller (6) and J. Calkins. Richards, Bond (5) and Tebo. WP- Crowley, LP- Richards. 2B- Crowley (PHS), Duquette (PHS), J. Calkins (PHS).
PLATTSBURGH 11
SALMON RIVER 0
FORT COVINGTON — Trenton Griffiths tossed a complete game for six innings as he faced only two over the minimum, allowing one hit, walking one and striking out nine.
At the plate, Trenton Griffiths, Brayden Trombley and Carter King all finished with two hits each for the Hornets in the non-league victory.
“I can’t say enough good things about Trenton today,” Shaughnessy said. “He had two hits and two runs scored while pitching a gem of a game. He kept Salmon River off balance the entire game with his off speed and location. Ben (Bordeau) called a great game and he and Trenton were in sync the whole game.
“Carter King and Marcus Griffiths did a good job at the top of the order yet again for us with a combined four runs scored and six stolen bases. We played a much better game in the afternoon than we did in the morning.”
—
Plattsburgh 11, Salmon River 0
PHS 311 213 — 13 14 0
SR 000 000 — 0 1 1
T. Griffiths and Bordeau. Miller, Cook (3), Johnson (4), Charland (6) and Lewis. WP- T. Griffiths. LP- Miller.
SUNDAY
NCCS 4, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
CANTON 5, NCCS 3
OGDENSBURG — Northeastern Clinton finished in second place in the annual Jim Pinkerton Memorial Wood Bat Tournament, hosted by Ogdensburg Free Academy.
The Cougars advanced to the finals with a win over Edwards-Knox as Tyler Guay went the distance for the pitching win as he struck out 12, walked three, allowed three hits and no earned runs.
Jimmy Wells delivered a RBI triple in the third inning before the Cougars broke a 1-all tie with three runs in the fifth. Gabe Surprenant had an infield single in the inning and Lucas Hemingway a big two-run triple.
Then, in the championship game, Wells blanked the Golden Bears on one hit over the first five innings before giving up two runs in the sixth. Wells struck out five in 5.1 innings.
Wells also had two hits to lead the Cougars’ offense, while Surprenant, Guay and Karsen LaBarge each added one. LaBarge reached base all four times
NCCS had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh when the final out was recorded.
“We enjoy coming to the tournament every year,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “It’s very well run. The positives of the day were Tyler and Jimmy pitching extremely well, winning the first game and getting everyone playing time in the championship game.
“The negatives were combining for only eight hits in the two games although our opponents had only eight as well, an alarming number of strikeouts in both games by our hitters and a couple of costly miscues late in the championship game.”
Sunday finished a grueling week for the Cougars, who played six games in seven days, going 4-2 overall and 2-1 in CVAC contests.
—
NCCS 4, Edwards-Knox 1
ED-K 000 100 0 — 1 3 1
NCCS 001 030 X — 4 3 2
Franklin and Ellis. Guay and LaBarge. WP- Guay. LP- Franklin. 3B- Ji. Wells (NCCS), Hemingway (NCCS).
—
Canton 5, NCCS 3
CAN 000 002 3 — 5 5 3
NCCS 020 000 1 — 3 5 2
Lafaver, Ahlfeld (7) and E. Zuhlsdorf. Ji. Wells, Jo. Wells (6) and LaBarge. WP- Lafaver. LP- Jo. Wells. Sv- E. Zuhlsdorf.
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY 19
NAC 7
ELLENBURG — Ted Bruno accounted for four hits and Zander McCabe three as the Patriots defeated the Bobcats.
Nate Doner, David Butler and Carson Garcia chipped in with two hits apiece for AuSable Valley, which scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 12-0 lead before Northern Adirondack erupted for seven runs in the home half of the fifth.
Patriots’ starter Austin Mattila retired the first 10 batters he faced and had six of his team’s combined 12 strikeouts.
Patrick Benware accounted for two of the Bobcats’ hits, with both coming in the seven-run fifth.
—
AuSable Valley 19, NAC 7
AVCS 310 174 3 — 19 22 1
NAC 000 070 0 — 7 7 5
Mattila, Morrow (5), LaMountain (5), LaDuke (6) and Garcia. Lambert, Damour (5) and M. Boulrice. WP- Mattila. LP- Lambert. 2B- McCabe (AVC), Doner (AVC), Bola (AVC).
