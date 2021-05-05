PHS girls lacrosse wins inaugural game, edges Heuvelton

HEUVELTON — The script couldn’t have been written any better.
The Plattsburgh Hornets defeated the Heuvelton Bulldogs, 17-16, in a come-from-behind victory in the first girls lacrosse game in school history.
Overcoming a 12-6 halftime deficit, and a 6-0 shortfall off the start, the Hornets stormed back in the second half.
“I am so proud of the tremendous team effort,” Plattsburgh coach Shannon Brown. “We showed heart, hustle and determination, playing the game with only one sub.”
The 21-player squad has several players out on quarantine and others just coming back.
Led by Robin Trombly’s seven goals, the scoreboard was hit by Kiara Maggy five times, Cheyenne Knelly four times, and once by Susie Kennedy. Knelly scored the first goal in school history.
Celine Juneau paced the offense with strong play on ground balls. Steady goaltending by Sophia Brown kept the Hornets in the game with 12 saves.
The Bulldogs were led by Emma Lafaver’s five goals.
The Hornets host their first home contest at PHS against Canton on Friday at 6 p.m.
—
Plattsburgh High 17, Heuvelton 16
PHS 6 11 — 17
HCS 12 4 — 16
Scoring
PHS- Trombly 7-3, Maggy 5-0, Knelly 4-1, Kennedy 1-0.
HCS- Lafaver 5-0, Mouthorp 4-0, Calton 2-0, Murphy 2-0, Mcgaw 2-0, Durant 1-0.
