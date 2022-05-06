CANTON — Canton dropped Plattsburgh High, 12-2, Friday, in a Northern Athletic Conference game.
The Golden Bears took a 9-1 first half lead, with the Hornets tightening up in the second half, giving up just three goals.
“Canton came out strong and had us on our heels,” said Hornets coach Shannon Brown. “We played much stronger in the second. Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez in goal provided a spark for us.”
Reese Gregoire and Marina Kane scored for the Hornets (0-9-1). Vivian Coburn (4), Haley Stevenson (3), Maddie Brandy, Laurel Whittier, Meg Martin, Olivia Fraley and Lindsey Filiatrault tallied goals for Canton (8-0).
Amelia Rodee has five saves for the Golden Bears. Sophia Brown added six saves for Plattsburgh in the first half and Amaya-Gutierrez had 11 in the second.
The Hornets return home for games Tuesday vs. Salmon River and Thursday vs. Massena. Start times are 5:30 p.m.
—
Halftime score- Canton, 9-1
BOYS
THURSDAY
ST. LAWRENCE 8
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 4
PERU — Three St. Lawrence players scored twice in their 8-4 win over the Hornets.
Jayden Ashley, Charlie Dow and Zach Strawser all put two in the net for the Larries, while Connor Foster scored one.
“Ashley is as tough of an opponent as we’re going to face, and James Burnham did an outstanding job of keeping him in check,” Plattsburgh High coach Tom Pillsworth said. “We did a better job of staying out of penalty trouble against a quick St. Lawrence team.”
Preston Daniels and Aiden Nye both had two goals as well, despite the loss for the Hornets.
“Daniels continues to lead this team on offense and had a great overall game in front of his hometown fans,” Pillsworth said, thanking Peru High School for hosting the match.
“It’s nice to get the boys in front of their family and friends,” he said.
—
St. Lawrence 8, Plattsburgh High 4
Halftime- St. Lawrence, 6-0.
Scoring
STL- Ashley 2-1, Dow 2-1, Strawser 2-0, Foster 1-1, Frary 0-1, Storrin 0-1.
PHS- Daniels 2-1, Nye 2-0, Laravia 0-1, Meyer 0-1.
Shots- St. Lawrence, 23-13.
Ground balls- Plattsburgh, 25-23.
Faceoffs- St. Lawrence, 9-6.
Saves- Murray, PHS, 7. Adams, STL, 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.