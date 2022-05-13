HEUVELTON — The Plattsburgh Hornets fell to Heuvelton, Friday, 7-4.
Marina Kane scored three times and Bella Girard once for Plattsburgh (0-12-1).
“It’s been a tough season,” Hornets coach Shannon Brown said. “We had strong moments tonight but weren’t able to put it together for the full game.”
Goals for the Bulldogs (4-7) were scored by Rays McGaw (3), Ava Murphy, Kilee McCuskey, Ashley Weston and Averie Farrand.
Sophia Brown contributed 16 saves for Plattsburgh. Alivia Bean had six for the Bulldogs.
The Hornets play their final game of the season next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. vs. Saranac Lake Placid at North Country Community College in Saranac Lake.
—
Halftime score: 5-1, Heuvelton
BOYS
THURSDAY
MASSENA 12
PLATTSBURGH 3
MASSENA — The Hornets went on the road to visit the Red Raiders but couldn’t come away with a win.
“This was a tough loss against a team that we beat earlier in the season,” Plattsburgh High coach Tom Pillsworth said. “Massena has improved significantly as the year went on and we just couldn’t get in the groove tonight.”
Preston Daniels scored two of the Hornets’ three goals to finish the regular season with 20 total.
Chase Laravia added a goal and an assist of his own.
They couldn’t keep up with Massena’s offense, though, led by Kyden Jacob’s five-goal game and Trysen Sunday’s two-goal, three-assist performance.
Corbin Murray had 14 saves in the Plattsburgh net and finishes the season with 112 saves.
“This was a challenging year for us, a season of transition between two generations of players,” Pillsworth said. “We’ll encourage the boys to work hard in the offseason and we’ll look to make some noise in Section X next year.”
—
Massena 12, Plattsburgh 3
Halftime score- Salmon River, 12-0.
Scoring
MAS- Jacobs 5-0, Sunday 2-3, Thompson 2-1, Letham 2-1, Charleson 1-0, Rogers 0-1.
PHS- Daniels 2-0, Laravia 1-1.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 40-37
Ground balls- 21-21.
Faceoffs- Plattsburgh, 10-8
Saves- Murray, PHS, 14. Converse, MAS, 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.