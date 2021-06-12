PHS falls to Massena in first round of playoffs

MASSENA — The Massena Red Raiders defeated the Plattsburgh Hornets girls lacrosse team Saturday, 13-3, in a Section VII-X first-round playoff game.
“To make the playoffs in our first season is a huge accomplishment,” Plattsburgh coach Shannon Brown said. “It reflects the tremendous amount of work out players put in. I’m proud of our effort and our season.”
The Hornets’ three goals were scored by Robin Trombly. Kiara Maggy added an assist.
Massena had four goals from Madison Ward, three by Aryssa Hopps, two from Auns Shadle and one each by Hailey LaShomb, Lena LaShomb, Jeanelle Burke and Faith Halladay.
Sophia Brown had 13 saves for the Hornets. Massena goalies had 13 saves.
The Hornets completed their inaugural regular season with four wins and 10 losses, improving in each repeat game against an opponent in the eight-team section's round robin schedule. In the season’s first half, Plattsburgh was outscored, 117-41. In the last half, the Hornets outscored their opponents, 59-58.
Approved by the Plattsburgh City School District in September 2019, the team features players from six Clinton County high schools. The 2020 season was cut short after six practices due to COVID-19 and the 2021 year was in doubt until spring with many restrictions still in place.
“It has been a remarkable, even magical, run," Plattsburgh coach Ken Knelly said. "This past week featured a double-overtime loss, a final home game win with a crowd full of younger, club players cheering us on, and a playoff game. It was a great way to end this first season and we're grateful to everyone who made it possible."
Massena 13, Plattsburgh High 3
PHS 1 2 — 3
MAS 8 5 — 13
Saves- Brown, PHS, 13. Massena, 13.
