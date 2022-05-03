PLATTSBURGH — The lone Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis match of the night ended quite strangely, Tuesday.
The Plattsburgh High boys had a dominant showing against Peru, winning all the matches, 5-0. The girls side, however, ended in a 2-2 draw, with the No. 3 singles match between Peru’s Remi Beauharnois and Plattsburgh’s Rebecah Courson ending due to darkness.
“The final score between the Peru and Plattsburgh girls will have to wait,” Nighthawks coach Bruce Beauharnois said.
In the remaining matches, the No. 1 and 2 singles spots went to Peru’s Stephanie Davis and Jacklin Mitchell in close matches against Tessa Bonnabesse and Olivia Nowosielski, respectively.
However, the Hornet girls had picked up wins in both of the doubles matches. Olivia Gottschall and Kristie Cantwell succeeded in the No.1 doubles, while the Bailey Hewston and Vera Saliba duo got the No. 2.
For the boys, the Hornets were led in the singles by Sebastien Bonnabesse, Andrew Bula and Nick Bula in the No. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.
Simon Meyer and Momin Khan defeated Nate St. Louis and Jack Hayes of Peru in the No. 1 doubles, with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 score. John Cantwell and Ben Lambert triumphed in the No. 2 doubles.
“Plattsburgh is deep in talent and very well-coached,” Nighthawks coach Matthew Mero said. “A well deserved win for their team. I am still very proud of our players, they fought for every point.”
Although the game was played in Plattsburgh due to more available, newer courts, Peru is listed as the home team.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 5, Peru 0
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Schaefer, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- A. Bula (PHS) def. Mero, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3- N. Bula (PHS) def. Lederman, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Meyer/Khan (PHS) def. St. Louis/Hayes, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
No. 2- Cantwell/Lambert (PHS) def. Mitchell/Wilson, 6-2, 6-4.
Girls
Plattsburgh High 2, Peru 2
Singles
No. 1- S. Davis (PCS) def. Bonnabesse, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Nowosielski, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 3- R. Beauharnois (PCS) vs Courson (PHS) called due to darkness, 2-6, 6-2, 5-5. No result.
Doubles
No. 1- Gottschall/Cantwell (PHS) def. E. Beauharnois/Watanabe, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- Hewston/Saliba (PHS) def. J. Davis/Eagleson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.