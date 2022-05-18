PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High won on the boys side while Beekmantown took the girls, ending up with a split match in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, Wednesday.
The boys won 3-2 for the Hornets and the Eagles won, 4-1, for the girls side.
The Hornets led the day in the boys’ singles, with Sebastien Bonnabesse, Andrew and Nick Bula all winning their solo matches, 6-0, 6-0.
“We finished the year undefeated to win the CVAC title tonight,” Hornets coach Cathy Whalen said. “We owe a lot of it to our three undefeated singles players, Bonnabesse and Nick and Andrew Bula.”
In the doubles, Bode Curilla and Eclipse Conroy took the win to get the Eagles on the board. Lucas Curilla and Dylan Brown teamed up in the No. 2 spot, taking part in the most competitive match of the day against Plattsburgh’s Bransen Fitzwater and John Cantwell, 6-3, 7-6 (13-11).
“The doubles match got exciting in the second set tiebreaker,” Whalen said. “Beekmantown came out on top after six match points.”
For the girls, the battle of the undefeated ended with the Eagles soaring above, led in No. 1 singles by Luci Brown, defeating Tessa Bonnabesse, 7-5, 6-2.
Ella Repas won the No. 3 singles, while Plattsburgh’s lone girls win came from Rebecah Courson in the No. 2 slot.
Beekmantown then swept the doubles, with Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller continuing their undefeated streak, beating out the formerly undefeated duo Olivia Gottschall and Kristy Cantwell.
“Beekmantown won a contest of undefeated first doubles teams,” PHS coach Rich Gottschall said. “Courson scored the only Hornet win with an upset of the undefeated Williams, while Brown wore down a strong effort from No. 1 Bonnabesse.”
“Beekmantown’s deep roster of talent provided for convincing wins at third singles and second doubles,” he said.
Plattsburgh High’s girls are now tied with Peru for second place to finish the season as the Eagles reign supreme.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 3, Beekmantown 2
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Sarnow, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- A. Bula (PHS) def. DeBella, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- N. Bula (PHS) def. Mageria, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- B. Curilla/Conroy (BCS) def. Meyer/Lambert, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- L. Curilla/Brown (BCS) def. Cantwell/Fitzwater, 6-3, 7-6 (13-11).
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh High 1
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Bonnabesse, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2- Courson (PHS) def. Williams, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) def. Saliba, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson/Miller (BCS) def. Gottschall/Cantwell, 6-2, 6-7 (7-3), 6-2.
No. 2- Secore/Hagadorn (BCS) def. Hewson/Gallicchio, 6-3, 6-3.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3, SETON CATHOLIC 1
SETON CATHOLIC 5, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — Although only two matches were played on the boys’ side, the Patriots secured the win, led by Tucker MacDougal.
MacDougal got the No. 1 singles win over Seton Catholic’s Isaac Nizel, 6-1, 6-1.
The Knights got a win in an exciting match at No. 2 singles, with Collin Farrington taking down Alic Rock, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
The No. 3 singles match was not played, while AuSable Valley won both doubles matches due to forfeit.
On the girls side, Seton Catholic dominated. First, in the singles, Lison Becam won the No. 1 spot, Charlotte Hughes the No. 2 and Ebony Ruffin the No. 3.
Chloe Lawliss and Julie Metcalf teamed up to triumph over Serena Brandt and Alyssa Matteau, while the No. 2 doubles match was awarded to Seton via forfeit.
“Seton played well today,” AuSable Valley coach Lynn LaDieu said.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 3, Seton Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1- MacDougal (AVCS) def. Nizel, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Farrington (SC) def. Rock, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
No. 3- Not contested.
Doubles
No. 1- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
Girls
Seton Catholic 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Becam (SC) def. Jerdo, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2- Hughes (SC) def. Laundree, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- Ruffin (SC) def. Schier, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Lawliss/Metcalf (SC) def. Brandt/Matteau, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- AuSable Valley forfeit.
PERU 3, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
PERU 4, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
PERU — Peru took both sides of their match against Northern Adirondack, led by Stephanie Davis and Sebastien Schaefer at their No. 1 singles.
Following Schaefer for the boys, Elijah Lederman secured a win at No. 3 singles, while Gavin Mero edged out Tristan Craig to give the Nighthawks the win.
“Overall, our match was tied at 2-2 and it came down to Gavin playing solid tennis in two hard fought sets,” Peru coach Matthew Mero said.
Northern Adirondack then swept the boys’ doubles, first with the Hunter Trombley and Parker Manor pair winning over Isaac Mitchell and Nate St. Louis. Tristan Lagree and Kingston Tucker then got another win in No. 2 doubles for the Bobcats.
“It was a strong performance by NAC, especially in doubles,” Mero said.
The Nighthawks then dominated on the girls side, led by Davis and followed by Remi Beauharnois in the No. 2 singles.
NAC then got on the board with Makenzie Begore winning a tight battle over Maddison Mero.
“The match of the day came at No. 3 singles, where NAC’s Begore was able to win a lengthy tie-breaker,” Peru coach Bruce Beauharnois said. “Otherwise, we were solid on the day with very strong doubles play.”
Elise Beauharnois and Jenni Davis teamed up for the No. 1 doubles win, while Morgan Eagleson and Kaeda Watanabe took the No. 2 victory.
—
Boys
Peru 3, NAC 2
Singles
No. 1- Schaefer (PCS) def. King, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- Mero (PCS) def. Craig, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3- Lederman (PCS) def. Carter, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Trombley/Manor (NAC) def. Mitchell/St. Louis, 7-5, 6-0.
No. 2- Lagree/Tucker (NAC) def. Hayes/Johnson, 6-4, 6-3.
Girls
Peru 4, NAC 1
No. 1- S. Davis (PCS) def. Lafave, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Griffin, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Begore (NAC) def. Mero, 6-1, 6-7 (9-11).
Doubles
No. 1- E. Beauharnois/J. Davis (PCS) def. Barber/Guay, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2- Eagleson/Watanabe (PCS) def. Mead/Magoon, 6-1, 6-1.
