PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High baseball coach Pat Shaughnessy knew the possibility was there for the Hornets to make the NYSPHSAA Class B Final Four this season.
But he also knew it was going to take a lot of work, including just getting through a loaded Section VII Class B Tournament.
“After holding tryouts prior to the season, we knew we had a pretty good team,” Shaughnessy said. “We had some speed bumps early on when we were setting the line-up the way we wanted.
“But the players have worked hard to get to this point.”
The Hornets (15-6) oppose Section VI champion Depew (24-2) in Friday’s Final Four semifinal at Union-Endicott High School at 2 p.m.
The winner of that game opposes either Section I’s Albertus Magnus or Section IV’s Lansing in Saturday’s state title contest at 4 p.m. at Binghamton University.
“It’s exciting,” Shaughnessy said. “We set goals this season of winning the sectional championship, making it to the Final Four and then winning a state championship,” Shaughnessy said.
Shaughnessy has watched a couple of Depew’s recent games, but said it was difficult to get a read on the Wildcats. Seven of Depew’s victories have come when it scored three runs or less.
“They are hard to judge unless you see them in person,” he said. “They have good pitching.
“It’s more a case of what we do well and that’s what we need to focus on. We need to throw strikes, play well defensively and put the ball in play.”
“We’ll be ready to play. We need everyone ready to play — all 16 players.”
Depew is led in hitting by Anthony Weber with a .427 batting average, while Joshua Toolen has a .547 on-base percentage. Standout pitcher Eric Woodley has a 0.64 ERA and also leads the Wildcats with three home runs.
Depew has won four post-season games over East Aurora (7-2), Dunkirk (2-0), Iroquois (3-1) and, most recently, Royalton-Hartland (10-0).
Plattsburgh went on the road this past Saturday and recorded a 9-3 victory over Section X winner Salmon River in the regional finals.
Trenton Griffiths was the winning pitcher and the Hornets received their biggest hits from Nate Baker and Braeden Calkins.
Baker rapped a two-run double in the fourth inning and Calkins a bases-clearing double in the fifth to help Plattsburgh pull away.
Getting the bye in the first round of the regionals also helped, while the Shamrocks were outlasting Section II champion Ichabod Crane, 8-7, in 10 innings.
“Getting the bye in the regionals happens once every three years,” Shaughnessy said. “That allowed us to rest our players and have everything set up the way we wanted.
Shaughnessy said playing some quality competition during the season, including in non-league games, helped prepare his team for post-season play.
“We scrimmaged Salmon River and also CVU (Champlain Valley Union, Vt.), which is still in their playoffs,” he said. “We also played Queensbury and Franklin Academy.
“We lost a close game to (CVAC Division I champion) Peru and then beat them to end the regular season. That definitely carried over momentum for us entering sectional play.”
The Hornets were the second seed in the Section VII Class B Tournament behind top-seeded Peru.
PHS defeated third-seeded Saranac Lake, 9-5, in the semifinals and then fourth-seeded Beekmantown, 10-2, in the championship game where Warren Miller and Trenton Griffiths combined on a no-hitter.
The Eagles knocked off the Nighthawks in the semifinals to earn their trip to the finals.
“Any of the four top seeds could have won the sectionals,” Shaughnessy said. “It showed just how well we played.”
“We lost to Peru in last year’s sectional finals and lost seven or eight players from that team. But we had a good nucleus of players coming back.”
