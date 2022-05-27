TICONDEROGA — Peru’s Keegan Smith became the new individual boys’ Section VII golf champion while Willsboro’s Tekla Fine-Lease repeated as the girls’ individual champion at Ticonderoga Golf Course, Friday.
BOYS
Smith added a few strokes in his Friday round, but the lead he had built in 18 holes the day before proved to be enough, as his 72-78-150 totals left him six strokes lower than Lake Placid’s Brady Tremblay, who finished the two days of competition with identical rounds of 78.
Moriah’s Thomas Clarke repeated his performance at last year’s sectionals, again finishing third. He shaved two strokes off his 163 total, though, finishing this year’s contest at 82-79-161.
Northeastern Clinton’s Chase Letourneau took the fourth spot with a 163 total and Blue Bomber Chris Byrne rounded out the top 5 with a cumulative 165 score.
Beekmantown’s Zach Dubray, Lake Placid’s Grady Draper and Porter Goodman made up the No. 6-8 state qualifiers, while Moriah’s Logan Gilbo won a playoff to become the ninth qualifier.
He had finished in a tie with Blue Bomber Carver Bell and Nighthawk Liam Clark. Bell was named the alternate state qualifier.
GIRLS
Fine-Lease ran away with the individual competition, shooting all pars on her back nine besides two birdies and one bogey to finish 40-35-75 in the girls sectional contest.
It was a full 20 strokes better than her total for her victorious day at Saranac Inn last year.
She had shot 89 in 18 holes playing in the first round of the boys’ contest, Thursday.
Saranac’s Leah Hamel shot 48-51-99 on the day to finish second, and AuSable Valley’s Emma Vilgeli took third with 56-57-113.
Bouquet Valley’s Ella Lobdell and Rachel Behm rounded out the top 5 in the four and five spots, respectively, helping the Griffins secure team sectional champion honors.
The Cougars’ Hannah Bechard and Samara Bosley, Plattsburgh’s Steffi Trombley and Ticonderoga’s Kim Wojcik were the other state qualifiers, with the Hornets’ Ava O’Brien as the alternate.
Boquet’s Ailsa Kohler tied O’Brien at 127 but also made states as a team champion with the Griffins.
Boys’ Day 2 Scores
1, Keegan Smith (PCS) 72-78-150; 2, Brady Tremblay (LPCS) 78-78-156; 3, Thomas Clarke (MCS) 82-79-161; 4, Chase Letourneau (NCCS) 82-81-163; 5, Chris Byrne (LPCS) 85-80-165; 6, Zach Dubray (BCS) 85-82-167; T7, Grady Draper (LPCS) 86-82-168; T7, Porter Goodman (AVCS) 85-83-168; 9, Logan Gilbo (MCS) 90-81-171, won playoff; T10, Carver Bell (LPCS) 87-84-171; T10, Liam Clark (PCS) 87-84-171; 12, Dax Lashway (SCS) 88-85-173; T13, Grant Weerts (AVCS) 84-91-175; T13, Nicholas Palmer (PCS) 85-90-175; T13, Jack Thomas (AVCS) 95-80-175; T16, Ben Fredette (NCCS) 92-84-176; T16, Noah Jewtraw (SLCS) 90-86-176; T18, Oakley Buehler (BVCS) 89-88-177; T18, Keegan Seamone (BCS) 91-86-177; 20, Nathan Hamel (SCS) 91-89-180; 21, Nick Winters (MCS) 95-87-182; 22, Boden Buehler (AVCS) 89-98-187; 23, Silas Reeder (MCS) 92-97-189; 24, Vance Hickok (MCS) 93-102-195.
Girls’ Scores
1, Tekla Fine-Lease (WICS) 40-35-75; 2, Leah Hamel (SCS) 48-51-99; 3, Emma Vilgeli (AVCS) 56-57-113; 4, Ella Lobdell (BVCS) 58-57-115; 5, Rachel Behm (BVCS) 53-64-117; T6, Hanna Bechard (NCCS) 56-62-118; T6, Steffi Trombley (PHS) 61-57-118; T6, Kim Wojcik (TCS) 64-54-118; 9, Samara Bosely (NCCS) 61-62-123; T10, Ava O’Brien (PHS) 65-62-127; T10, Ailsa Kohler (BVCS) 69-58-127; 12, Jadyn Snickles (SLCS) 63-73-136; 13, Madelyn Liberi (BVCS) 84-76-180.
