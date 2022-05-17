BEEKMANTOWN — Peru turned it on early, scoring all five runs within the first two innings, and held on in the end for the 5-2 win over Beekmantown, in windy Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball action, Tuesday.
Ryan Maggy was at the head of the Nighthawks’ offense, blasting a home run in the first inning to set the tone. He also whacked a double while at-bat, totalling three hits.
“Congrats to Peru for coming to play and getting the win,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said.
Maggy also got the win on the mound for Peru, while Zach O’Connell came in as relief in the sixth inning. Steven Bronson suffered the loss for the Eagles.
Despite the loss, Andrew VanNatten, Alix Perras, Anthony Marion, Zach Lapier, Robert Tetreault and Parker Broughton all picked up singles.
“We had opportunities but unfortunately could only produce two runs,” Manney said.
—
Peru 5, Beekmantown 2
BCS 000 001 1 — 2 6
PCS 230 000 0 — 5 5
Maggy, O’Connell (6) and Duprey, LaBarge (6). Bronson, Parliament (5) and Tetreault. WP- Maggy. LP- Bronson. 2B- Maggy (PCS). HR- Maggy (PCS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
SARANAC LAKE 4
AUSABLE FORKS — The Patriots won it in extra innings over the Red Storm, with a walk-off line drive from Carson Garcia.
Connor Laduke took the win on the mound, striking out five on the way. AuSable Valley’s Nate Doner also blasted a triple in the win.
Prior to the game, the school unveiled its new flag pole with many AuSable Valley officials, including retiring Superintendent Paul Savage, and other community members in attendance.
The Patriots also honored Vietnam veteran Danny Kafietz, who threw the first pitch.
“It was nice to honor him for all he has done for our North Country veterans in need,” AuSable coach Randy Douglas said. “I am so very proud of our team as they fought really hard to get back in this game and to win it on a very emotional day makes it so very special.”
Garcia got the walk-off hit after the Pats’ first two batters walked in the eighth and moved to second and third on a wild pitch. Garcia and Doner each rapped two hits in the win.
For Saranac Lake, Cedar Rivers knocked a double, totalling two hits, along with Ben Clark. Losing pitcher Brady Roberts tallied three hits.
“It was an exciting game with both teams making great defensive plays,” Douglas said.
—
AuSable Valley 5, Saranac Lake 4
SLCS 101 020 00 — 4 9 1
AVCS 010 000 31 — 5 9 2
Clark, Roberts (6) and Poulsen. Mattila, Laduke (3) and Doner. WP- Laduke. LP- Roberts. 2B- Rivers (SLCS). 3B- Doner (AVCS).
