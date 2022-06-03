PERU — On Tuesday, Section VII’s final game of the unified basketball season was played, with Peru downing AuSable Valley, 42-26, led once again by Quinton Rock.
With the win, Peru (7-1) finished at the top of the standings for the unified league.
“It was a very fun game and we had a really great crowd that came out to support both teams and it was a great sendoff for the three seniors who stepped on the Peru hardwood for the last time,” Nighthawks coach Chris Burdash said.
The team waved goodbye to seniors Kortney McCarthy, Tynicia Henrix and Kash Palmer, all partners.
“We wish them the best in their future endeavors and what they all did for our unified program and the athletes was nothing short of amazing,” Burdash said. “We will remember it forever and will miss them very much.”
The game plan going into the match for the Nighthawks was to get every athlete to score a basket and finish the season on a high note. Just in the first quarter, five of the team’s eight athletes made a bucket.
Nicknamed “Q-Money,” Rock led the team with 12 points, followed by Jack Dermody with six.
“Rock came out to a hot start in the second half and scored six points in a row, knocking down some beautiful jumpshots,” Burdash said. “He is a very tough matchup for teams because he is such a great shooter.”
The match was only a three-point game at the half, but then the Nighthawks outscored the Patriots, 14-4 in the third quarter.
“That was the big difference in the game,” Burdash said. “Our partners did a great job setting up our athletes to all finish the season with one last memory and basket made. They accomplished it.”
Dermody also grabbed six rebounds, while Holly Sypek tallied four points, along with Tina Andrews, Luke Rathburn and Cat Grant. Rathburn also recorded six steals, six boards and three assists.
Jack Webb also scored his first career unified basket, finishing with two points and five steals. Michael Gilbert added two more points and another three steals for the Nighthawks.
Partners Kendra Lawliss and Jacob Mitchell were both key contributors in the win, with Lawliss scoring two points, grabbing six rebounds and getting four steals while Mitchell helped with three assists and seven rebounds.
“The first half of the game was very close and had lots of great plays by both teams,” Burdash said. “The defensive intensity by both teams was fantastic. AuSable Valley is such a wonderful unified program, from the coaching staff to all the athletes and partners.
For the Patriots, Roger Griffin led with seven points, including one three-pointer. AJ Peck added the other trey of the game, finishing with five points. Kenny Woodward tallied four points, seven blocks and 10 rebounds.
“He was really tough in the paint for AuSable,” Burdash said. “We had a hard time getting some shots up with his great defense.”
Partner Eli Douglas scored four points and had several assists in the defeat.
“I just want to thank them for such a great season and playing two amazing games against us,” Burdash said. “Hats off to them.”
Burdash also thanked coach Dermody, coach Mossey, manager Parker Demody, scorekeeper Mr. Gilbert, and Athletic Director Diana Bartholomew.
“I mentioned everyone because our unified program is a family, everyone is included and I want to keep the train rolling and continue to make this program grow,” Burdash said.
In Burdash’s four years as coach, the Peru program finished with the best record for three years now.
“When I took over the program my first year, the team had zero partners,” he said. “Now, we have had five or more partners the last three seasons. Coach Dermody and I have put a ton into getting this program out there in the school and making sure our athletes have a blast every season and also get the recognition they deserve.
“When you step in the gym to watch a unified game, no matter who it is, there is no way you can leave that gym without a smile on your face,”
—
Peru 42, AuSable Valley 26
Peru (42)
Palmer 1-0-2, McCarthy 0-0-0, Webb 1-0-2, Mitchell 0-0-0, Andrews 2-0-4, Hendrix 0-0-0, Sypek 2-0-4, Grant 2-0-4, Rock 6-0-12, Rathbun 2-0-4, Lawliss 1-0-2, Dermody 3-0-6, Gilbert 1-0-2. Totals: 21-0-42.
AuSable Valley (26)
Racette 2-0-4, Griffin 3-0-7, McLean 1-0-2, Peck 2-0-5, Woodward 2-0-4, Kinsman 0-0-0, Provost 0-0-0, Hislop 0-0-0, Douglass 2-0-4, Anthony 0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0, Douglas 0-0-0. Totals: 12-0-26.
Halftime- Peru, 18-15.
3 point goals- AVCS (2) Griffin, Peck.
