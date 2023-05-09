BEEKMANTOWN — A Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Division I baseball showdown between Peru and Beekmantown Monday afternoon went the Nighthawks’ way.
Peru, leading by a 6-3 score after five innings, pushed across eight runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 15-3 victory.
Winning pitcher Jake Frechette went the first five innings as he allowed three hits and struck out seven.
“The game started out with both teams going scoreless in the first two innings,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said. “We had a tough time generating runs and Jake Frechette did a good job on the mound for them.”
Zach O’Connell and Landen Duprey led the Nighthawks offensively with two hits each, with O’Connell getting a double. Donnie Mitchell added a double.
Jasper Burdo’s double was one of the three hits in the contest for the Eagles, who hurt themselves defensively.
“We committed eight errors and gave Peru extra opportunities because of them,” Manney said. “Peru is a good team, and we can’t afford to give them those extra opportunities.
“We will regroup and get ready for Wednesday (today).”
—
Peru 15, Beekmantown 3
Peru 001 328 1 — 15 9 1
Beekmantown 001 020 0 — 3 3 8
Frechette, Duprey (6) and Moore. Bronson, Burdo (5), Brandell (6), Lagree (7) and Ely. WP- Frechette. LP- Bronson. 2B- D. Mitchell (PCS), O’Connell (PCS), Burdo (BCS).
SARANAC LAKE 7
TICONDEROGA 2
TICONDEROGA — The Red Storm strung together six hits to score five runs in the fifth inning to break a 2-all tie.
Winning pitcher Cedar Rivers went the distance as he allowed four hits, struck out 13 and walked just one.
Corbin Willett and Brayden Munn led Saranac Lake offensively with two hits each, with Willett getting a triple, and Noah Munn added a double. The Red Storm had nine hits in all.
Nathan LaCourse paced Ticonderoga with two singles and losing pitcher Tommy Montalbano chipped in a double.
“Cedar Rivers was very tough on the mound,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “He kept us off balance the entire game and dominated the bottom of our order.”
—
Saranac Lake 7, Ticonderoga 2
Saranac Lake 100 150 0 — 7 9 1
Ticonderoga 100 100 0 — 1 4 2
Rivers and Kratts, Willett (5). Montalbano, Lauzon (5) and Crossman, Dorsett (5). WP- Rivers. LP- Montalbano. 2B- N. Munn (SLCS), Montalbano (TCS). 3B- Willett (SLCS).
SARANAC 7
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 9
SARANAC — Seth Petrashune’s two-out, two-run single drove in the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally the Chiefs to their win on Senior Day.
The Cougars took the lead with a run in the top of the inning, but Saranac was able to prevail in the home half.
“In the bottom of the seventh inning, Bryce DeAngelo walked and, with two out, Alex Clancy reached on an error,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said.
“Both moved up on a wild pitch before Seth Petrashune lofted a base hit just out of the reach of a diving left fielder to drive in the tying and winning runs.”
Saranac starter Korbin Cranford pitched into the sixth inning and finished with eight strikeouts. Cranford also added a double at the plate to account for one of the five Saranac hits.
Owen Ebersol, Lucas Hemingway and Gabe Surprenant led NCCS offensively with two hits each, with Ebersol getting a triple. Freshman Jacob Perkins gave the Cougars a solid pitching start, going six innings.
—
Saranac 7, NCCS 6
NCCS 100 121 1 — 6 9 1
Saranac 040 001 2 — 7 5 2
Perkins, Surprenant (7) and Ebersol. Cranford, Yanulavich (6) and Z. Lucia, Lashway (6). WP- Yanulavich. LP- Surprenant. 2B- Cranford (SCS). 3B- Ebersol (NCCS).
QUEENSBURY 5
PLATTSBURGH 4
QUEENSBURY — A competitive non-league game saw the Spartans outlast the Hornets.
“This was a good game against a quality opponent,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “We played well enough to win and I actually thought we were the better team overall. However, it’s all about runs and we weren’t able to score enough today.
“We were down, 5-1, at one point and I was happy with how our team battled back to get to within one run with the tying and leading runs on base.”
Losing pitcher Trenton Griffiths paced the Hornets offensively with two hits and Marcus Griffiths added a double.
“Trenton threw well and led our team at the plate,” Shaughnessy said. “Our bottom of the order carried us today and we couldn’t get enough big hits with runners in scoring position.
“Our approaches at the plate have been getting better late in the season and I’m happy that we are limiting our empty at-bats.”
—
Queensbury 5, Plattsburgh 4
Plattsburgh 100 002 1 — 4 7 2
Queensbury 000 221 x — 5 6 4
T. Griffiths, Hartmann (5), Miller (6) and Lacey. Coombs, Keshmin (5) and Keshmin, Coombs (5). WP- Coombs. LP- T. Griffiths. 2B- M. Griffiths (PHS), Coombs (Q). 3B- Starr (Q).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 22
WELLS 4 (5)
WELLS — Peyton Lawrence accounted for five hits, including a double, to help power Johnsburg/Minerva to a MVAC win.
Winning pitcher Evan Wing collected a double and triple, while Brayden Poirier added a triple.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 22, Wells 4 (5)
Johnsburg/Minerva 364 36 — 22 14 2
Wells 012 01 — 4 9 13
Wing, Lawrence, Poirier and Steele. DeCarr, Brooks, Allen and Simmins. WP- Wing. LP- DeCarr. 2B- Lawrence (J/M), Wing (J/M), Trunbull (WCS). 3B- Wing (J/M), Poirier (J/M).
NON-LEAGUE
MORIAH 7
LAKE PLACID 4
PORT HENRY — Jake Mascarenas scattered four hits and struck out five in going the distance for the pitching win in the non-league contest.
Boden Valentine’s three-run triple in the bottom of the fourth inning was the key hit for the Vikings.
Joe Pelkey and Sam Langey paced Moriah with two hits each.
Losing pitcher Jon Caito’ double was one of the four Lake Placid hits in the game.
—
Moriah 7, Lake Placid 4
Lake Placid 200 020 0 — 4 4 1
Moriah 300 400 x — 7 7 4
Caito, Mihill (4), Morrelli (6) and Thomsen, Gadwaw. Mascarenas and Nephew. WP- Mascarenas. LP- Caito. 2B- Caito (LPCS). 3B- Valentine (MCS).
