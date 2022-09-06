PERU — The Peru Nighthawks volleyball swept the Northeastern Clinton Cougars, 3-0, Tuesday, to open up their Clinton Valley Athletic Conference season.
For Peru, Rachel Madore picked right up where she left off last season, tallying a huge offensive game with 13 points, 33 assists and seven aces.
On the defensive side of things, Alyssa Batholomew finished with 14 digs for the Nighthawks. Madore also added six digs and Kylee Lehman and Katie Finn each had four of their own.
Peru will look to continue their solid start to the season with their upcoming match, Thursday, at Beekmantown. Northeastern Clinton will take on the Eagles a week later, in their next contest.
Peru 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-7, 25-12, 25-7
NCCS- Aubrey, 1 dig, 2 assists. Trudeau, 1 kill, 3 digs. T. LaValley, 1 ace. Letourneau, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 digs. Goodrow, 3 kills. Spoor, 1 dig.
PCS- V. LaValley, 1 point, 1 ace. Robinson, 5 kills. Madore, 13 points, 7 aces, 2 kills, 33 assists, 6 digs. Finn, 14 points, 6 aces, 6 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs. McLaughlin, 6 points, 3 aces, 19 assists, 1 dig. G. Cunningham, 2 digs. E, Cunningham, 2 points, 1 assist, 2 digs. Miller, 2 points, 1 kill, 1 dig. Lozier, 5 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 2 digs. Lehman, 2 points, 4 kills, 4 digs. Bartholomew, 11 points, 4 aces, 1 assist, 14 digs.
Lake Placid 3
Saranac Central 0
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers handled the Chiefs, Tuesday, sweeping them in three sets in their first match of the season.
“For the first match of the season, we worked together well,” Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber said. “Saranac’s setter, Hailey Rabideau, stood out for her defensive play as well as setting.”
Rabideau finished with 12 digs for the Cougars, but on the other side of the net, Nadia Philip was the standout for the Blue Bombers, as she finished with 15 points, nine aces, two kills and seven digs.
Saranac Central’s next matchup will come this Thursday, versus Northern Adirondack. Lake Placid will look to build on this win in their next game on Monday, Sept. 11, versus Tupper Lake.
Lake Placid 3, Saranac Central 0
25-17, 25-16, 25-17
SCS- Bassett, 4 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 blocks. Schiraldi, 2 points, 2 aces, 12 assists, 2 digs. Rabideau, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 kills, 12 dig. Liberty, 5 points, 4 aces, 2 kills. Raftree, 3 kills, 2 digs. Breyette, 2 points, 1 kill, 2 digs. Baughn, 2 points, 3 kills. Blair, 1 kill, 3 digs.
LP- Philip, 15 points, 9 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs. Galvin, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 dig, 5 assists. Lawrence, 11 points, 4 aces, 1 dig. Gavin, 1 point. Crawford, 8 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig. Garrison, 11 points, 8 aces, 2 assists.
Northern Adirondack 3
Plattsburgh 2
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats edged out the Hornets, 3-2, in their season opener, Tuesday.
The teams were tied two-sets-apiece going into the final frame, where the new 15 point fifth set rule came into play. The Bobcats would win the final set 15-12 and take the match, 3-2.
For Northern Adirondack, Kate Lapoint came up clutch by having 15 points and Mackenzie Lawrence adding 14 points, 10 kills and six aces.
“It was definitely a hard fought match for both teams. Neither team was willing to give up,” Northern Adirondack coach Elizabeth Brown said. “We started off slow but came back fighting. The team has a never give up attitude which ultimately led to our win tonight.
Northern Adirondack 3, Plattsburgh 2
18-25, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-12
PHS- Walker, 15 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 13 assists, 3 digs. Fitzwater, 2 points, 4 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs. Duquette, 12 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 15 digs. Saliba, 1 point, 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 assist, 2 blocks. DeTulleo, 14 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 9 digs. Batinelli, 6 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs, 4 blocks. Young, 1 kill. Bull, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 dig. Deloria, 1 assist, 1 dig.
NAC- Borrette, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 3 assists, 7 digs. Griffin- 5 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 7 assists, 10 digs. LaPoint- 15 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 3 assists, 6 digs. Lawrence, 14 points, 6 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 12 digs. Defayette, 6 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig. Dobson, 4 points, 2 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs. Brunell, 1 kill. Trombley, 1 point, 1 kill, 10 digs. Bosley, 1 dig.
