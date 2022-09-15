SARANAC — The Nighthawks proved themselves road warriors Thursday, as they swept the Chiefs, 3-0.
“Peru served very well and ran a quick offense,” Saranac coach Mary LaDuke said, “Hailey Schiraldi hustled and did a great job chasing down the ball.”
Schiraldi filled up the box score for the Chiefs, tallying two points, four assists, one ace, one kill. And three digs. Margie Raftree chipped in a solid nine digs for the home team as well.
However it was too much to overcome, as Nighthawks’ Rachel Madore put up one of her most impressive performances of the young season, posting 26 points, 13 aces, 14 assists, three kills, three digs and a block in the match.
—
Peru 3, Saranac 0
25-10, 25-13, 25-12.
PCS- Baker, 3 kills. LaValley, 4 points, 3 aces. Robinson, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist. Madore, 26 points, 13 aces, 3 kills, 1 blocks, 14 assists, 3 digs. Finn, 4 kills, 2 digs. McLaughlin, 3 points 2 aces, 4 assists, 3 digs. Cunningham, 4 points, 2 aces. Miller, 2 points, 2 aces, 1 dig. Lozier, 1 point, 3 kills, 3 digs. Lehman, 1 point, 3 kills. Bartholomew, 8 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig.
SCS- Bassett, 3 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs. Converse, 1 kill. Schiraldi, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 assists, 3 digs. Liberty, 3 points, 1 kill, 1 dig. Raftree, 1 kill, 9 digs. Breyette, 3 kills, 1 digs. Baughn, 4 points, 1 kill, 1 dig.
Northern Adirondack 3
Lake Placid 0
LAKE PLACID — The Bobcats pounced on the Blue Bombers Thursday, going on the road to sweep their undefeated section rival, 3-0.
Northern Adirondack kept their perfect season alive, behind the strong play of Chloe Defayette who totaled 15 points, four kills, two aces, and one block in the contest. Phoebe Borette made some crucial plays as well, adding in eight assists and seven digs in the win.
Even in the loss, some Blue bombers still put up some solid numbers on the stat sheet. Julia Crawford finished with an impressive nine kills and seven points and Bomber teammate Norah Galvin tallied 10 assists in the losing effort as well.
“We played our best match yet, and learned a lot about what we need to do to continue to improve,” Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber said. “The players work hard and have a lot of potential. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do between now and the end of the season.”
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Lake Placid 0
25-16, 25-22, 25-12.
NACS- Borette, 3 points, 1 kill, 8 assists, 7 digs. Griffin, 8 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 4 assists, 12 digs. LaPoint, 6 points, 4 aces, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 6 digs. Lawrence, 8 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 5 digs. Defayette, 15 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 block. Dobson, 5 points, 5 digs. Brunell, 1 dig. Trombly, 6 digs. Bosley, 1 point.
LP- Smith, 3 kills, 3 digs. Phillip, 3 points, 8 kills, 4 digs, 1 assist. Evans, 1 kill. Galvin, 2 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 dig, 10 assists. Lawrence, 7 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs. Skutt, 1 dig. Gavin, 1 kill, 2 digs. Crawford, 7 points, 3 aces, 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 assist. Garrison, 3 points, 3 digs, 9 assists.
Northeastern Clinton 1
Plattsburgh 3
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets handled business at home Thursday, topping Northeastern Clinton, 3-1.
Plattsburgh saw an all-star like performance from Sadie Walker, filling up the stat sheet with 23 points, 19 assists, 11 aces and 12 digs. Lily Duquette had a big night on the defensive side of the net as well, collecting 15 digs in the match.
For Northeastern Clinton, Rachel Letourneau left her all out there, racking up a whopping 26 digs. Emma Goodrow was next closest on the team with nine.
The Cougars next chance to get in the win column will come Monday, Sept. 19, against the Chiefs. The Hornets will host their next matchup Monday as well, against the Eagles of Beekmantown.
—
Northeastern Clinton 1, Plattsburgh 3
25-12, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22.
NCCS- Goodrow, 1 kill, 9 digs, 1 block. Trudo, 5 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs. Aubrey, 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 assists. Letourneau, 2 aces, 5 kills, 26 digs, 2 blocks. LaValley, 1ace, 1 kill, 5 digs. Spoor, 2 kills 8 digs. MacKinnon, 3 digs.
PHS- Walker, 23 points, 11 aces, 1 kill, 19 assists, 12 digs. Fitzwater, 4 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 9 digs. Duquette, 7 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 15 digs. DeTulleo, 6 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs. Batinelli, 8 points, 5 aces, 8 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs. Young, 6 kills, 1 dig. Valenti 11 points, 4 aces, 2 digs. Deloria 1 dig. Bull 3 digs.
Saranac Lake 3
AuSable Valley 2
CLINTONVILLE — The Red Storm narrowly escaped with the win Thursday, beating the Patriots on the road, 3-2.
Saranac started the match by nabbing the first two sets, 25-17 then 25-14. But the Patriots didn’t bow out, they fiercely rallied back, taking the next two sets, 23-25 then 17-25.
However, in the 15-point fifth set, the Red Storm would not be denied, winning narrowly 15-11.
It was a dazzling performance from Anica Null, who put up 19 kills, 13 points and nine digs, and teammate Azra Michael, who had a monstrous 31 digs, that fueled the five-set victory.
