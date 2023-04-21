PLATTSBURGH — While it may not have been the first game to kickoff, the Nighthawks and Hornets still delivered in full in what was a historic day for Section VII Athletics.
The inaugural girl’s flag football season got underway, Thursday, with a pair of games across the North Country. The first game to kickoff was in Keene, where the Beavers showed off some offensive firepower on their way to beating the Schroon Lake Wildcats, 37-22.
However, at 7 p.m., it was time for some Thursday night football under the lights, where the Peru Nighthawks beat the Plattsburgh Hornets in what was a defensive battle, 18-13.
While it was the first game of the season and a learning experience for players, coaches, fans and even officials, once both teams settled in, the action was just like it would be on a Friday night in October, and the weather felt like it too.
“It was a good atmosphere and a competitive game. Both teams made some nice plays, all the kids were playing; it was a good-spirited, high school athletic event,” Plattsburgh Head Coach Mike Bordeau said.
The game opened as every football game does, with a coin toss. Peru would come away from the coin toss with the ball and on their opening drive marched down the field to score the first touchdown in school history on a pass from Maddie Swyers to Ashley Brousseau.
It wouldn’t however, be the first touchdown in Section VII’s history as that belonged to Briella Emmert of Schroon Lake who had a rushing touchdown to open their game earlier in the day at Keene.
Plattsburgh had a little bit harder of a time sustaining offensive drives, but defensively they were humming early and often. Leeana Rowe would record the first ever sack in Plattsburgh’s history and Evangeline Larzik would then notch the first ever interception in the school’s history just one drive later.
“I had so much fun. I was kind of scared at first because I didn’t know who was going to show up or what was gonna happen,” Larzik said.
“But once I saw the other girls on the team and they were all supportive, I was ready.”
The Hornets would get their first points towards the end of the first half when Cali Ryerson ran into the endzone for a short touchdown, tying the game at 6-6.
Out of the half, the Nighthawk defense started to click as well, as Kenzie Whitmarsh intercepted the Hornets on their opening drive. One possession later, Lexi Macey snatched another interception out of the air and this time ran it back for a long pick-6 to give the Nighthawks a 12-6 lead. Kenly Contessa would cap off the defensive effort for the Nighthawks with another interception, putting the team seemingly in control down the stretch.
Peru would extend their lead to 18-6 with a long rushing touchdown from Abby Phillips and forced Plattsburgh to respond quickly if they were going to defend their home turf. Plattsburgh would get a score from Olivia Desrocher on a quarterback keeper to cut the lead to five, but it was too little, too late as Peru would kneel out the clock on their ensuing possession to secure the win.
Win or lose, it was a learning opportunity for both sides in their opening game with still plenty more games ahead.
“I mean, everybody’s at the same point of trying to get experience,” Bordeau said.
“Regardless of what grade your players are in, there’s not very many kids with any experience.”
Even with a lack of experience, practice makes perfect and these teams are sure to keep working with every snap of every game.
“Me and all the girls have improved so far from just the practices,” Larzik said.
“This was our first game and we didn’t really know what we were doing so I’m still proud of us.”
Another fun aspect of the upcoming season to keep an eye on will be the coaching matchups. Peru’s Jamie Lozier and Plattsburgh’s Bordeau were pitted against each other Thursday night just as they were throughout the fall football season. But even the coaches see this as an opportunity to learn, improve and just keep practicing their craft.
“I think it’s gonna make us all better high school coaches in the fall because we’re getting back to the fundamentals and the process of teaching the players,” Bordeau said.
“We’re revisiting some things that we might have taken for granted over the years.”
It was an overall successful and landmark day for the section and it won’t be slowing down anytime soon. With a game Friday night and two more today, the action is just getting started.
For these two squads however, they’ll have to wait a week before getting back to game action, as Peru will play next Friday, April 28, at home versus Beekmantown.
Plattsburgh will wait to play a day later as they’ll be seeking their first win on Saturday, April 29, when they travel down to Troy for a non-conference affair.
