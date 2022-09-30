PERU — Peru, with Kennedy Beyer leading the way, won every event Friday in recording a 157.6-134.2 victory over Beekmantown in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics.
Beyer was first in the all-around after winning the floor exercise and tying for first with teammate Maddy Witkiewicz in the bars.
The Nighthawks' Lauren Prescott was a close second to Beyer in the all-around category and took first place on the balance beam. Peru's Aubree Narducci won the vaulting.
Shawna Manor led the Eagles' effort, finishing third on the bars and fourth in the floor exercise while ending up fifth in the all-around.
“The team had another good meet, but there is still room for improvement,” Nighthawks' coach Molly Lawliss said.
“Especially on the beam. The beam seems to be our biggest challenge, but we always come back with strong and energetic floor routines.”
