S7Bowl

ELLENBURG — The Nighthawks were dominant as they traveled to face the Bobcats as both the boys and girls won 4-0.

On the boys side, Keagan Hemingway stole the show with all three games crossing the 200 threshold. He bowled a 246-209-211-666 series to best all bowlers.

Teammate Nick Palmer wasn’t far behind with a 165-258-204-627 series.

NAC was led by Chase Nichols who had a 192-233-180-605 series.

It was the same story on the girls’ side. Madison Provost once again had the top performance for Peru with a 160-177-250-587 series.

Layla Garrand added a 148-143-153-444 series.

One bright spot for the Bobcats was Lia Bennett. She had a personal best game of 178 as she bowled a 90-178-100-368.

Kate Lapoint led NAC with a 133-144-136-413.

Boys

Peru 4, NAC, 0

PCS

Palmer 165-258-204-627, La. Hemingway 149-169-185-503, Lo Hemingway 199-141-171-511,

Trombley 158-178-171-507, K. Hemingway 246-209-211-666.

NAC

Menard 133-97-114-344, Guillaume 136-120-148-404, A. Nichols 191-146-133-470, C. Nichols 192-233-180-605, Shusda 139-181-156-476.

Girls

Peru 3, NAC 1

PCS

McKee 124-97-94-315, Prell 128-119-140-387, Perkul 99-92-106-297, Garrand 148-143-153-444, Provost 160-177-250-587.

NAC

Bennett 90-178-100-368, Boyle 145-121-113-379, Husband 94-127-104-325, Bruce 119-104-101-324, Lapoint 133-144-136-413.

BOYS

PLATTSBURGH 4

SARANAC 0

GIRLS

SARANAC 4

PLATTSBURGH 0

PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets and Chiefs battled closely throughout their matches. Ultimately, it was the Plattsburgh boys and Saranac girls which came out on top.

For the boys match, it was very close through games one and two, within a few marks each game. In game three, the Hornets turned on the heat with a team average of 178.4 for the five boys.

Evan Rundall set the tone for Plattsburgh with a high game of 258 and a series of 597.

Josh Gaboriaullt led the way for Saranac, bowling a 595 series. Dale Lavarnaway added a 592.

On the girls side, the Chiefs set their new high team series of 713 in game 2, averaging 142.6 for 5 girls.

Sunnie Laundry bowled a new personal best for a game with 159 and series of 415.

BOYS

Plattsburgh 4, Saranac 0

PHS

Rundall 258-597

Team:892

SCS

Lavarnway 226-592, Gaboriault 203-595

Girls

Saranac 4, Plattsburgh 0

Laundry 159-415

Team: 715

PHS

No scores reported

BOYS

NCCS 3

MORIAH 1

GIRLS

MORIAH 3

NCCS 1

PORT HENRY — It was a bag of mixed emotions for the Cougars and Vikings as the NCCS boys and Moriah girls were victorious.

Jack McGoldrick led the way for the Cougars with a 462 series with Hayden Schad adding a 431 and Chris Agoney bowling a 422.

Moriah was led by Cayden Muller who bowled a 471 series, the highest of the match. Jeremy Riemersma added a 369.

On the girls side, the Vikings proved to be the hot hand as they returned the favor to NCCS, winning 3-1.

Sarah Shoobe got things going for Moriah with a 457 series. Hannah Slattery added a 394, second best on the team.

Brooke Messec led the Cougars with a 393 series, followed closely behind by Sabrina Robare at 384.

Boys

NCCS 3, Moriah 1

MCS

Muller 152-182-471, Cowin 369, Riemersma 369.

NCCS

McGoldrick 206-462, Schad 168-431, Agoney 156-422

Girls

Moriah 3, NCCS 1

MCS

Shoobe 165-165-457, Fuller 160-391, H Slattery 149-141-394, Taylor 137-354.

NCCS

Mesec 147-132-393, Robare 135-145-384, MacKinnon 132-375.

BOYS

AuSable Valley 2

Beekmantown 2

GIRLS

Beekmantown 4

AuSable Valley 0

PLATTSBURGH — It was an intense and emotional matchup as the Patriots and Eagles got together at North Bowl Lanes. It would culminate in the second time the schools have split on the boys side, while the Beekmantown girls pulled off a 4-0 sweep.

After winning game one, AuSable would drop the next two games to fall behind 2-1. But, the series total went in favor of the Patriots to earn the split.

Max Benware had a strong showing with a 256-151-205-612 series to lead the Patriots. Logan Collins, back from injury, bowled two games of 228 and 222.

The Eagles were led by Logan Hart who bowled 171-238-182-591 to help capture games two and three. Caleb and Alex Deso contributed with series of 561 and 535, respectively.

While they were swept, the AuSable girls bowled a consistent series that kept them in the contest.

Eleanore Quinn bowled a 400 series with Abby Perky just behind at 389. Karli Church bowled just two points behind Perky at 387.

Kelsey Cook led Beekmantown with a 560 series with Alexa Saupica bowling a 185-200-197-582 series.

Boys

AuSable Valley 2, Beekmantown 2

AVCS

Thomas 212-160-184-556, Taylor 190-164-141-495, Crowningshield 197-150-179-526, Collins 228-222-122-572, Benware 256-151-205-612.

BCS

Calkins 148-128-156-432, C. Deso 183-217-161-561, Dragoon 185-188-155-528, Hart 171-238-182-591, A. Deso 198-136-201-535

Girls

Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 0

AVCS

Bass 108-114-84-306, Church 123-117-147-387, Roberts 133-132-99-364, Quinn 143-127-130-400, Pelkey 105-125-159-389

BCS

Sampica 185-200-197-582, Bump 152-142-159-453, Cragle 119-135-123-377, Cook 206-170-184-560, Fessette 172-164-172-508

