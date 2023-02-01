ELLENBURG — The Nighthawks were dominant as they traveled to face the Bobcats as both the boys and girls won 4-0.
On the boys side, Keagan Hemingway stole the show with all three games crossing the 200 threshold. He bowled a 246-209-211-666 series to best all bowlers.
Teammate Nick Palmer wasn’t far behind with a 165-258-204-627 series.
NAC was led by Chase Nichols who had a 192-233-180-605 series.
It was the same story on the girls’ side. Madison Provost once again had the top performance for Peru with a 160-177-250-587 series.
Layla Garrand added a 148-143-153-444 series.
One bright spot for the Bobcats was Lia Bennett. She had a personal best game of 178 as she bowled a 90-178-100-368.
Kate Lapoint led NAC with a 133-144-136-413.
Boys
Peru 4, NAC, 0
PCS
Palmer 165-258-204-627, La. Hemingway 149-169-185-503, Lo Hemingway 199-141-171-511,
Trombley 158-178-171-507, K. Hemingway 246-209-211-666.
NAC
Menard 133-97-114-344, Guillaume 136-120-148-404, A. Nichols 191-146-133-470, C. Nichols 192-233-180-605, Shusda 139-181-156-476.
Girls
Peru 3, NAC 1
PCS
McKee 124-97-94-315, Prell 128-119-140-387, Perkul 99-92-106-297, Garrand 148-143-153-444, Provost 160-177-250-587.
NAC
Bennett 90-178-100-368, Boyle 145-121-113-379, Husband 94-127-104-325, Bruce 119-104-101-324, Lapoint 133-144-136-413.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH 4
SARANAC 0
GIRLS
SARANAC 4
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets and Chiefs battled closely throughout their matches. Ultimately, it was the Plattsburgh boys and Saranac girls which came out on top.
For the boys match, it was very close through games one and two, within a few marks each game. In game three, the Hornets turned on the heat with a team average of 178.4 for the five boys.
Evan Rundall set the tone for Plattsburgh with a high game of 258 and a series of 597.
Josh Gaboriaullt led the way for Saranac, bowling a 595 series. Dale Lavarnaway added a 592.
On the girls side, the Chiefs set their new high team series of 713 in game 2, averaging 142.6 for 5 girls.
Sunnie Laundry bowled a new personal best for a game with 159 and series of 415.
BOYS
Plattsburgh 4, Saranac 0
PHS
Rundall 258-597
Team:892
SCS
Lavarnway 226-592, Gaboriault 203-595
Girls
Saranac 4, Plattsburgh 0
Laundry 159-415
Team: 715
PHS
No scores reported
BOYS
NCCS 3
MORIAH 1
GIRLS
MORIAH 3
NCCS 1
PORT HENRY — It was a bag of mixed emotions for the Cougars and Vikings as the NCCS boys and Moriah girls were victorious.
Jack McGoldrick led the way for the Cougars with a 462 series with Hayden Schad adding a 431 and Chris Agoney bowling a 422.
Moriah was led by Cayden Muller who bowled a 471 series, the highest of the match. Jeremy Riemersma added a 369.
On the girls side, the Vikings proved to be the hot hand as they returned the favor to NCCS, winning 3-1.
Sarah Shoobe got things going for Moriah with a 457 series. Hannah Slattery added a 394, second best on the team.
Brooke Messec led the Cougars with a 393 series, followed closely behind by Sabrina Robare at 384.
Boys
NCCS 3, Moriah 1
MCS
Muller 152-182-471, Cowin 369, Riemersma 369.
NCCS
McGoldrick 206-462, Schad 168-431, Agoney 156-422
Girls
Moriah 3, NCCS 1
MCS
Shoobe 165-165-457, Fuller 160-391, H Slattery 149-141-394, Taylor 137-354.
NCCS
Mesec 147-132-393, Robare 135-145-384, MacKinnon 132-375.
BOYS
AuSable Valley 2
Beekmantown 2
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4
AuSable Valley 0
PLATTSBURGH — It was an intense and emotional matchup as the Patriots and Eagles got together at North Bowl Lanes. It would culminate in the second time the schools have split on the boys side, while the Beekmantown girls pulled off a 4-0 sweep.
After winning game one, AuSable would drop the next two games to fall behind 2-1. But, the series total went in favor of the Patriots to earn the split.
Max Benware had a strong showing with a 256-151-205-612 series to lead the Patriots. Logan Collins, back from injury, bowled two games of 228 and 222.
The Eagles were led by Logan Hart who bowled 171-238-182-591 to help capture games two and three. Caleb and Alex Deso contributed with series of 561 and 535, respectively.
While they were swept, the AuSable girls bowled a consistent series that kept them in the contest.
Eleanore Quinn bowled a 400 series with Abby Perky just behind at 389. Karli Church bowled just two points behind Perky at 387.
Kelsey Cook led Beekmantown with a 560 series with Alexa Saupica bowling a 185-200-197-582 series.
Boys
AuSable Valley 2, Beekmantown 2
AVCS
Thomas 212-160-184-556, Taylor 190-164-141-495, Crowningshield 197-150-179-526, Collins 228-222-122-572, Benware 256-151-205-612.
BCS
Calkins 148-128-156-432, C. Deso 183-217-161-561, Dragoon 185-188-155-528, Hart 171-238-182-591, A. Deso 198-136-201-535
Girls
Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS
Bass 108-114-84-306, Church 123-117-147-387, Roberts 133-132-99-364, Quinn 143-127-130-400, Pelkey 105-125-159-389
BCS
Sampica 185-200-197-582, Bump 152-142-159-453, Cragle 119-135-123-377, Cook 206-170-184-560, Fessette 172-164-172-508
