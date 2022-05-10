CLINTONVILLE — Peru swept both AuSable Valley teams in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, Tuesday, with Sebastien Schaefer leading the boys and Stephanie Davis for the girls.
Schaefer and Davis secured the No. 1 singles matches wins, while Gavin Mero and Jacklin Mitchell took the No. 2 singles matches for the Nighthawks.
Both No. 3 singles matches were forfeited in Peru’s favor.
Elise Beauharnois and Jennie Davis triumphed in the No. 1 doubles for the girls, while Morgan Eagleson and Kaeda Watanabe took the No. 2 match, which AuSable Valley coach Lynn LaDieu said was the closest match of the night.
The Issac Mitchell and Nate St. Louis duo won soundly against their Patriot opponents in the No. 1 boys doubles, while Jack Hayes and Zach Johnson got the No. 2 spot.
LaDieu said that Peru played well overall.
—
Peru 5, AuSable Valley 0
Peru 5, AuSable Valley 0
Boys
Peru 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Schaefer (PCS) def. Laundree, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Mero (PCS) def. MacDougal, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3- AuSable Valley forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Mitchell/St. Louis (PCS) def. Dorr/A. Rock, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Hayes/Johnson (PCS) def. Rein/D. Rock, 6-1, 6-4.
Girls
Peru 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- S. Davis (PCS) def. Jerdo, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. MacDougal, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3- AuSable Valley forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- E. Beauharnois/J. Davis (PCS) def. Brandt/Matteau, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Eagleson/Watanabe (PCS) def. Beane/Schier, 6-2, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.