CLINTONVILLE — Peru swept both AuSable Valley teams in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, Tuesday, with Sebastien Schaefer leading the boys and Stephanie Davis for the girls.

Schaefer and Davis secured the No. 1 singles matches wins, while Gavin Mero and Jacklin Mitchell took the No. 2 singles matches for the Nighthawks.

Both No. 3 singles matches were forfeited in Peru’s favor.

Elise Beauharnois and Jennie Davis triumphed in the No. 1 doubles for the girls, while Morgan Eagleson and Kaeda Watanabe took the No. 2 match, which AuSable Valley coach Lynn LaDieu said was the closest match of the night.

The Issac Mitchell and Nate St. Louis duo won soundly against their Patriot opponents in the No. 1 boys doubles, while Jack Hayes and Zach Johnson got the No. 2 spot.

LaDieu said that Peru played well overall.

Peru 5, AuSable Valley 0

Boys

Singles

No. 1- Schaefer (PCS) def. Laundree, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2- Mero (PCS) def. MacDougal, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 3- AuSable Valley forfeit.

Doubles

No. 1- Mitchell/St. Louis (PCS) def. Dorr/A. Rock, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2- Hayes/Johnson (PCS) def. Rein/D. Rock, 6-1, 6-4.

Girls

Peru 5, AuSable Valley 0

Singles

No. 1- S. Davis (PCS) def. Jerdo, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. MacDougal, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3- AuSable Valley forfeit.

Doubles

No. 1- E. Beauharnois/J. Davis (PCS) def. Brandt/Matteau, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2- Eagleson/Watanabe (PCS) def. Beane/Schier, 6-2, 6-4.

