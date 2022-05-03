PERU — Moriah jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Peru on Tuesday afternoon.
The Nighthawks, however, didn’t wait long to respond.
Peru scored three runs in the home half of the first inning and took the lead for good with two in the third on the way to a 12-4 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
“Moriah kind of caught us on our heels to start the game, but we maintained our composure and chipped away,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “They did a good job putting the bat on the ball early, with four of their eight hits in the first inning.”
The Nighthawks were led offensively by Zach O’Connell with a single, two doubles and two RBI, Landen Duprey a home run, double and four RBI, Ryan Maggy a single and double and Wyatt Premore a two-run single in the fifth inning.
Premore went the distance for the pitching victory as he struck out 13 and walked only one.
Joe Pelkey, Jacob Mascarenas and Kaydin Sargent paced the Vikings with two hits apiece.
Declan Valentine’s two-run home run was the big hit in the four-run first inning for Moriah.
—
Peru 12, Moriah 4
MCS 400 000 0 — 4 8 3
PCS 302 232 X — 12 13 1
Pelkey, Sargent (4), White 6) and Nephew. Premore and Duprey. WP- Premore. LP- Pelkey. 2B- Pelkey (MCS), Duprey (PCS), O’Connell (PCS) 2, Maggy (PCS). HR- Valentine (MCS), Duprey (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 12
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
AUSABLE FORKS — Winning pitcher Warren Miller struck out six and did not walk anyone as the Hornets topped the Patriots.
Carter King paced PHS with a single and double, while Brayden Trombley belted a home run.
Scott LaMountain and Zander McCabe led AuSable Valley with three hits, with LaMountain hitting a home run and McCabe two doubles. Zack Bola chipped in with two hits.
“PHS is a really talented club and well coached,” AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said. “Miller pitched a tremendous game for them.
“We played them pretty tough. We made some costly errors, but overall I’m happy with our play today as we are hitting the ball much better and with power as the season goes on.
“Scott LaMountain’s inside-the-park home run is the farthest home run I’ve seen in my 22 years of coaching and maybe the longest ball ever hit at the AuSable Valley field. It had to go at least 380 feet to deep center and (Carter) King actually almost made one heck of a play to get back on it and nearly come down with the ball.”
—
Plattsburgh 12, AuSable Valley 5
PHS 133 103 1 — 12 9 3
AVCS 003 020 0 — 5 8 3
Miller, Griffiths (4), Duquette (7) and Bordeau. Laduke, Bola (5) and Garcia. WP- Miller. LP- Laduke. 2B- King (PHS), McCabe (AVC) 2. HR- Trombley (PHS), LaMountain (AVC).
BEEKMANTOWN 23
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — It was a big day for the Eagles and Steve Bronson.
Bronson tossed a two-hit shutout and rapped out two hits to help lead his team to a one-sided win.
Anthony Marion banged out five hits and Andrew VanNatten four for Beekmantown. Zach LaPier added three, while Bronson, Sam Bingel and Robert Tetreault add had two.
The Eagles scored three runs or more in the first six innings.
—
Beekmantown 23, Saranac Lake 0
BCS 346 343 0 — 23 21 0
SLCS 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Bronson and Tetreault. Rivers, Strack (3), Clark (5) and Clark, Rivers (3), Kratts (5). WP- Bronson. LP- Rivers. 2B- VanNatten (BCS), Bronson (BCS), Marion (BCS), LaPier (BCS).
SARANAC 8
NAC 0
ELLENBURG — Gabe Spaulding tossed the shutout as the Chiefs defeated Northern Adirondack. Spaulding finished with 13 strikeouts and issued three walks.
Justin Wing rapped out four hits to power Saranac’s offense, while Matt Faville, Adrian Barnes and Zack VanValkenburg added two.
The Chiefs’ big inning offensively was the second when they pushed across four runs.
Losing pitcher Brady Boulrice (8) and reliever Matt Boulrice (4) combined for 12 strikeouts and four walks.
—
Saranac 8, NAC 0
SCS 140 101 1 — 8 13 0
NAC 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Spaulding and Wing. B. Boulrice, M. Boulrice (6) and Murphy. WP- Spaulding. LP- B. Boulrice. 2B- Spaulding (SCS), A. Barnes (SCS).
MVAC
CHAZY 11
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
CHAZY — Zane Stevens struck out nine, walked four and allowed two hits in going the five innings for the pitching win.
Eight Chazy players had at least one hit, with Reagan Dudyak leading the way with two singles. Chase Clukey clubbed a three-run homer, Stevens and Caiden Columbus doubles, and Elijah Valentin a two-run single.
Rodney Wolfe’s triple was one of two hits for the visitors and Yanden Cleveland was the losing pitcher.
“I thought we had some of our best at-bats of the season tonight,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “Chase Clukey’s three-run homer in the first inning was a big confidence booster for us. The combination of pitcher Zane Stevens and catcher Caiden Columbus worked another great game.
“Credit to Johnsburg/Minerva pitcher Yanden Cleveland for throwing strikes and not giving many free passes.”
—
Chazy 11, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
J/M 100 00 — 1 2 2
CCRS 533 0 X — 11 9 1
Cleveland and Pierson. Stevens and Columbus. WP- Stevens. LP- Cleveland. 2B- Stevens (CCRS), Columbus (CCRS). 3B- Wolfe (J/M). HR- Clukey (CCRS).
CROWN POINT 14
BOQUET VALLEY 3
WESTPORT — Noah Spaulding was too much for the Griffins. He struck out 15 and allowed just one hit in six innings to get the pitching win and accounted for a home run and double at the plate.
Evan Carey added a single and home run and Anthony Greenan two hits for the Panthers.
Everett Cassavaugh’s triple was one of two hits for the Griffins. Losing pitcher Maddox Rice allowed four hits, walked three and struck out nine in going the first five innings.
“Maddox Rice pitched extremely well in a losing cause,” Boquet Valley coach Don Markwica said. “We played well tonight and backed up Maddox until the sixth inning. But we could not get to Noah Spaulding. He mixed his pitches well and hit his spots.
“I was very proud of our guys for the way we battled with Crown Point, but we just couldn’t solve Spaulding.”
—
Crown Point 14, Boquet Valley 3
CP 101 136 2 — 14 7 4
BV 001 002 0 — 3 2 4
Spaulding, Carey (7) and J. Russell. Rice, Cassavaugh (6), Joslyn (6) and Armstrong. WP- Spaulding. LP- Rice. 2B- Spaulding (CP), Greenan (CP). 3B- Cassavaugh (BV). HR- Spaulding (CP), E. Carey (CP).
