SARANAC LAKE — For the first half of Saturday’s regular-season finale, Saranac Lake’s football team battled toe-to-toe against unbeaten and state-ranked Peru on a sunny afternoon at Wilson Raymond Field.
But that wasn’t the case in the second half, as the Nighthawks scored 20 unanswered points on the way to a 34-10 victory over the Red Storm.
With an unbeaten Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season on the line, Peru got off to a shaky start by committing two first-half turnovers that helped keep Saranac Lake in the game down 14-10 at the intermission. The Nighthawks fumbled the ball away twice, and the Red Storm converted one of the miscues into a touchdown to take a 10-7 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the opening half.
When the Nighthawks got on track just before intermission, they couldn’t be stopped. With seniors Zach O’Connell and Jack Hanson leading the way, Peru took the lead for good with a touchdown late in the second quarter and then tacked on three more scores after halftime and kept Saranac Lake off the board to finish perfect in the CVAC with a 7-0 record and 8-0 overall entering the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Red Storm finished the CVAC at 3-4 and will next host AuSable Valley Saturday in a Section VII, Class C semifinal matchup, with the winner advancing to face Saranac Central in the title tilt.
“There are no moral victories, but I’m really proud with how our kids battled in that first half,” Saranac Lake head coach Eric Bennett said. “I thought they gave Peru everything they could handle. They played tough. I feel like even though it was a loss, I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
The game featured the league’s top two running backs with Saranac Lake’s Carter Hewitt and Hanson for the Nighthawks. Hanson had a monster game for the winners, rushing for 194 yards on 17 carries and scoring one touchdown on the ground and another on a passing play. Hewitt found the going much tougher while also carrying the ball 17 times. The senior finished with 53 rushing yards and one touchdown.
O’Connell also had another big day throwing the football for the winners. He tossed four scoring strikes to up his season total to 25 touchdown passes and finished with 18 completions and no interceptions on 23 attempts for 239 yards.
After a scoreless opening quarter, Saranac Lake took a 3-0 lead on a 33-yard field goal by Landon Faubert on the first play of the second period. Peru answered right back, taking its next possession 70 yards for a touchdown on a quick five-play march capped off by a 12-yard scoring strike from O’Connell to Landen Duprey. Freshman Maggy Garrow kicked the extra point for a 7-3 Peru edge 1:47 into the second quarter.
Saranac Lake went three-and-out and punted on its next possession, but got the ball right back when Evan Willett recovered a fumble at Peru’s 45-yard line. In nine plays, the Red Storm reached the end zone on a one-yard Hewitt run. Faubert followed with the conversion to put the hosts on top 10-7. But from there, it was all Peru, as the Nighthawks put touchdowns on the board on their next four possessions to round out the scoring.
Peru took the lead for good with 40 seconds left in the quarter on a two-yard touchdown toss from O’Connell to Hanson to make it a 14-10 contest at halftime.
The Nighthawks then added three more touchdowns in the third quarter, starting with a 29-yard run from Hanson with 1:17 gone on the clock. O’Connell wrapped up the scoring on a 14-yard pass to Ryan Castro midway through the period followed by a nine-yard touchdown pass to Duprey with 1:08 left in the quarter.
“I think it took a little while before we got our legs got under us,” said head coach Ryon O’Connell, whose Nighthawks have now outscored their opposition 353-62 while rolling to eight straight wins. “We weren’t playing with energy, the energy changed at halftime, and we came out with a good second half. It was good that we faced some adversity. Coach Bennett and his staff had Saranac Lake ready to go.”
With his rushing performance, Hanson surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and finished CVAC play with 1,078 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Hewitt has amassed 937 rushing yards in seven games played.
“That’s a team that could make a deep run in the state playoffs,” Saranac Lake senior quarterback Brady Roberts said of the Class B Nighthawks. “Zach is a great quarterback, the Hanson kid can run, they have athletes all over the field. They’re so dynamic on offense.
“In the first half, we did great. We talked about the possession battle. We had to keep the ball out of their hands, and in the first half, we did a good job at that,” Roberts added. “Hopefully, that can provide us some momentum. We knew they were going to be tough. Now the mindset is to go 1-0 every week. We have one more game here, that’s great for the seniors, and we’re going to make the most of it.”
Peru, which was New York state’s 12th-ranked Class B team heading into Saturday’s game, earned the Section VII top seed and a first-round bye. The Nighthawks will take on the Beekmantown-Plattsburgh semifinal winner in the Class B championship matchup on Nov. 5.
Saranac Lake is the second seed in the Class C postseason. The winner of Saturday’s Red Storm-Patriots contest will square off also on Nov. 5 against top-seeded Saranac Central.
“I thought we were physical today. The first half went exactly how we wanted gameplan-wise,” Bennett said. “We wanted to limit their possessions, keep the score low, and we did that. Unfortunately, we couldn’t come through on the first drive of the second half and that kind of opened things up for them.
“We just have to lick our wounds and move forward,” Bennett continued. “It’s a brand new season now. Everyone is 0-0.”
