Peru squeezes by Tupper Lake, 7-6, in non-league baseball play

PERU — Zach O’Connell ended the match by throwing out a runner trying to steal second base, to push Peru to a 7-6 victory over Tupper Lake, Friday, in non-league action.
O’Connell also recorded the pitching win for the Nighthawks, with Wyatt Premore entering in the sixth inning and O’Connell taking over catching duties from Landon Duprey. The two Peru pitchers combined for nine strikeouts.
“We were lucky to come away with the victory today,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “We were able to turn a 5-3-2 double play to end the fifth inning, and Dillon Haudberg had a good catch in left field to take away an extra base hit to end the sixth.”
The Lumberjacks were led by catcher Griffin Shaheer, who notched a single and triple in the loss. Pitcher Grant Godin recorded the loss on the mound, with Karter Kenniston coming in in the second inning.
“Tupper Lake battled the entire game and took advantage of some of our errors,” Marino said. “We were able to come up with some big defensive plays to end a couple of Tupper threats late in the game.”
“This was good competition to help us get ready for our season opener on Monday.”
—
Peru 7, Tupper Lake 6
PCS 510 100 X — 7 7 5
TL 010 022 1 — 6 5 5
Godin, Kenniston (2) and Shaheer. O’Connell, Premore (6) and Duprey, O’Connell (6). WP- O’Connell. LP- Godin. 2B- O’Connell (PCS), Mitchell (PCS). 3B- Shaheer (TL), Duprey (PCS).
