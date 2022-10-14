PERU — There was no need to add any hype to Friday’s Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football showdown between Peru and Moriah.
Both teams were undefeated and had been on a crash course to meet each other in Week 6 at the Apple Bowl.
The Nighthawks (7-0, 6-0) defended home turf.
Led by Jack Hanson’s three rushing touchdowns and a stout defensive performance, Peru rolled past the Vikings (5-1, 5-1) to claim a 21-0 victory and the CVAC crown.
The stands were packed with fans, and what was expected to be a game filled with twists and turns ended up being a one-sided affair.
“I have been proud of a lot of teams I have coached,” Nighthawks coach Ryon O’Connell said. “This week, though, the way we prepared and grew as a team was outstanding. This team continues to get better, and I don’t know if I have been prouder of a team at any point in my career.”
Peru held Moriah to 31 yards of offense in the first half and 83 for the game.
The Nighthawks stopped the Vikings four times on fourth down, including two red-zone stops to keep momentum on their side throughout.
“We played assignment football in this game,” O’Connell said. “On offense and defense, the kids did everything we asked them to do as coaches. It was the best week of preparation we had all year.”
Hanson kicked off Peru’s scoring with a 56-yard dash to pay dirt with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, the Nighthawks forced back-to-back incompletions to turn Moriah over on downs.
The two teams exchanged punts before Peru regained possession and increased its lead when Hanson capped off an 11-play drive with a 4-yard score on fourth down with 4:44 to go in the second quarter.
The Vikings reached the Nighthawks’ 5-yard line late in the second quarter, but they failed to put any points on the board after another stop by Peru on fourth down.
Peru took full control when Hanson punched in his third score of the game — a 23-yard touchdown — with 5:48 left in the third quarter.
Moriah reached the Nighthawks’ 6-yard line on its next drive, but Zack Engstrom came up with an interception to prevent any scoring from the Vikings.
Peru took the air out of the ball in the fourth quarter and ran out the clock with relative ease to come away with the victory.
Hanson finished with 174 yards of total offense, and Maggie Garrow went a perfect 3-for-3 on extra-point opportunities.
“Jack Hanson was outstanding,” O’Connell said. “The offensive line was up to the challenge. It was fun. We had a good game plan coming in. We knew they were going to cover, and the game plan coming in was to run it. We did an outstanding job running the football.”
Rowan Swan (53) and Riley Demarais (26) combined for 79 rushing yards to lead the Vikings, and the two hooked up for a 9-yard completion.
To wrap up the regular season, Moriah hosts Saranac next Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m., and the Nighthawks travel to Saranac Lake for a Saturday matinee at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.
“We executed on both sides of the football throughout, and we hope to keep it going next week,” O’Connell said. “The kids’ focus in practice this week is why we executed on fourth down. We were locked in. The coaches had a great game plan. We played great football against a great football team.”
—
Peru 21, Moriah 0
MCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
PCS 7 7 7 0 — 21
First Quarter
PCS- Hanson 56 run (Garrow kick), 8:02.
Second Quarter
PCS- Hanson 4 run (Garrow kick), 4:44.
Third Quarter
PCS- Hanson 23 run (Garrow kick), 5:48.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
MCS- Swan 12-53; Demarais 14-26; Valentine 3-(-5). Totals: 29-74.
PCS- Hanson 17-174, 3TD; Parent 4-25; O’Connell 12-22; Duprey 1-14; Hunter 2-7; Schlitt 2-7; Hayes 3-7. Totals: 41-256, 3TD.
Passing
MCS- Swan 1-6-1-9; Demarais 0-1-0-0. Totals: 1-7-1-9.
PCS- O’Connell 2-6-0-18.
Receiving
MCS- Demarais 1-9.
PCS- Ri. Hebert 1-11; Duprey 1-7.
Interceptions
PCS- Engstrom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.