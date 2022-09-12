CLINTONVILLE — The Nighthawks went on the road Monday night to beat the Patriots, 2-0. The team used a two-goal second half to break a 0-0 tie and win the divisional contest.
Both defenses had come to play as they were able to shut each other out in the first half of the matchup. However, the Nighthawks could only be kept at bay for so long.
Just two-minutes into the second half, Nolan Manchester booted a direct kick into the back of the net to put Peru up, 1-0. Just minutes later, Ashtyn Catlin tacked on another score to boost the lead to 2-0, and AuSable Valley could not answer back.
“It was a hard fought defensive game by both teams,” AuSable Valley coach Tim Butler said. “I am really proud of how our team has shown so much improvement so far this season.”
Peru 2, AuSable Valley 0
PCS 0 2 — 2
AVCS 0 0 — 0
Second Half- 1, PCS, Manchester, 1:48. 2, PCS, Catlin, 9:50.
Johnsburg/Minerva 3
Crown Point 4 (OT)
CROWN POINT — It was a back and forth affair Monday that saw the Panthers claw their way to a win against the Jaguars in overtime, 4-3.
Johnsburg started off in control, as Mason Wing scored the opener off a pass from Camden Degroat at the three-minute mark. Fifteen minutes later however, Evan Carey scored on a pass from Cole Porter to pull the score even.
Eli Morin would score two more goals for the Jaguars in the half, but Carey stayed active for the Panthers, assisting on two goals to tie the match, 3-3, going to half.
After a scoreless second half Crown Point was able to finish the job in overtime, as Carey laced a pass from Reese Pertak into the net for the win.
“The several times we were able to mount an offensive attack, we were able to score. We seemed to gain more control and move the ball better in the second half,” said Crown Point coach Randy Pertak. “Great game from both teams.”
Johnsburg/Minerva 3, Crown Point 4 (OT)
JOH 3 0 0 — 3
CP 3 0 1 — 4
First Half- 1, JOH, Wing (Degroat), 3:01. 2, CP, Carey (Porter), 18:40. 3, JOH, Morin (Wing), 26:24. 4, CP, Russell (Carey), 27:05. 5, JOH, Morin, 31:30. 6, CP, Filho (Carey), 34:13.
Overtime- 7, CP, Carey (Pertak), 4:11.
Shots- JOH, 10-9.
Saves- Poirer, JOH, 5. Tompkins, CP, 6.
Boquet Valley 2
Seton Catholic 1 (2OT)
PLATTSBURGH — The Griffins came away with the victory Monday night versus Seton Catholic in a hard fought double-overtime match, 2-1.
It was a nail biter all the way through, with neither team willing to let up. After a scoreless first half, Ben Burdo scored off a pass from Braden Liberi at the five-minute mark, to lead 1-0. However, just two minutes later Aiden Pearl retaliated off a pass from JP Gao to even the score.
The match would head to overtime, tied at 1-1, but after ten minutes of overtime, the teams remained tied. In the second overtime, Liberi went unassisted to score the golden goal, and win the match, 2-1 on the road.
While Cooper Metcalf was the standout in goal for the Griffins, making 16 crucial saves, it wasn’t enough in the loss.
“A tough loss to take but the effort was there from all my guys,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “They gave everything they could. Both teams battled for a hard fought 94 minutes.”
Boquet Valley 2, Seton Catholic 1 (2OT)
BVCS 0 1 0 1 — 2
SC 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second Half- 1, BVCS, Burdo (Liberi), 5:00. 2, SC, Pearl (Gao), 7:00.
2OT- 3, BVCS, Liberi, 4:30.
Shots- BVCS, 18-8.
Saves- Jaquish, BVCS, 7. Metcalf, SC, 16.
Plattsburgh 2
Northeastern Clinton 1
CHAMPLAIN — The Hornets used a strong second half Monday to come from behind and beat the Cougars on the road, 2-1.
Things didn’t start great for Plattsburgh, as they were blanked in the first half. Northeastern Clinton would score the only goal of the half, when Marcus Bedard scored on a pass from Jordan Brown.
The Hornets rallied in the second half behind the strength of their offensive attack. Simon Meyer tied the game off a pass from Owen Mulligan just before the 10 minute mark.
Mulligan wasn’t done being a team player either, with just 10 minutes remaining in regulation, he found Jack Ferris for the go-ahead goal. The Cougars would fail to respond after a nice start to the game, losing 2-1.
Plattsburgh 2, Northeastern Clinton 1
PHS 0 2 — 2
NCCS 1 0 — 1
First Half- 1, NCCS, Bedard (Brown), 10:08.
Second Half- 2, PHS, Meyer (Mulligan), 9:42. 3, PHS, Ferris (Mulligan), 29:38.
Shots- PHS, 13-10.
Saves- Clookey, PHS, 9. Manor, NCCS, 11.
Keene 4
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 7
SCHROON LAKE — Schroon Lake/Newcomb outlasted Keene in a high-scoring affair Monday, winning the divisional matchup 7-4.
There was an outpour of offense for both sides in the contest, as the first half saw a combined seven goals scored. Logan Bush scored the first, just four minutes in, for Schroon Lake, but Keene was quick to respond.
Hyler Isham scored back-to-back goals for Keene, then Vann Morrelli added a third, all in the span of 15 minutes.
Down 3-1 in the first half, Schroon Lake scored six unanswered goals spanning into the second half, to take a commanding lead. Keene would add a late goal from Keenan Warner, but it was too little too late, as they fell 7-4.
Keene 4, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 7
KCS 3 1 — 4
SLN 4 3 — 7
First Half- 1, Bush, SLN, Bush (Pelkey), 3:30. 2, KCS, Isham (Marine), 7:19. 3, KCS, Isham (Warner), 9:45. 4, KCS, Morrelli (Warner), 23:36. 5, SLN, Hartwell, 30:01. 6, SLN, Bush (Hartwell), 31:20. 7, SLN, Deslauriers (Bush), 35:22.
Second Half- 8, SLN, Deslauriers (Bush), 1:11. 9, SLN, Hartwell (Bush), 19:04. 10, Bush (Pelkey), 31:11. 11, KCS, Warner (Isham), 33:48.
Shots- SLN, 20-10.
Beekmantown 2
Saranac 0
SARANAC — Markel Mosley and the Eagles soared their way back home Monday, after beating the Chiefs 2-0 on the road.
“Beekmantown played a complete game and never allowed us to get anything going,” said Saranac coach Calvin Hamel. “Markel Mosley was the difference maker, scoring both goals.”
Mosley started by puting the Eagles ahead, 1-0, with a goal off an assist from Brady Mannix. Mosley would get himself another in the second half, off a pass from Matt Macner with just 10 minutes to play.
There were some standout performances from the Chiefs even in the losing effort. Matt Hebert had a strong performance in goal, saving seven of nine shots attempted. However, Jasper Burdo saved all three of his chances for the win.
Beekmantown 2, Saranac 0
BCS 1 1 — 2
SCS 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, BCS, Mosley (Mannix), 19:20.
Second Half- 2, BCS, Mosley (Macner), 29:50.
Shots- BCS, 9-3.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 3. Hebert, SCS, 7.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Boy’s Soccer
Keene 0
Chazy 3
KEENE VALLEY — Luke Moser had a big offensive day Saturday, as he and the Eagles crushed the Beavers, 3-0.
The non-divisional matchup kicked off with Moser finding Reagan Dudyak for a goal at the three-minute mark to take a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, with the Eagles holding onto a one goal lead, Moser and the rest of the group came alive. Dylan McAfee setup Moser for his first goal just before the 10-minute mark. Moser would score again just minutes later, off a pass from Novak Jarus, to give the Eagles a commanding, three goal lead.
As a whole Chazy was dominant, as Zamir Foster mad five saves in goal and the defensive unit shut out Keene for the win.
Keene 0, Chazy 3
KCS 0 0 — 0
CCRS 1 2 — 3
First Half- 1, CCRS, Dudyak (Moser), 3:08.
Second Half- 2, CCRS, Moser (McAfee), 8:01. 3, CCRS, Moser (Jarus), 11:41.
Shots- CCRS, 25-5.
Saves- Gagnon, KCS, 15. Foster, CCRS, 5.
Girl’s Soccer
Central Valley Academy 2
Saranac 3
SARANAC — It was a tale of two halves for the Chiefs in Saturday’s victory over the Thunder, 3-2.
In the first half it was all Central Valley, as Isabella Kleban scored two goals to put her team up 2-0, going into the break.
However, Saranac responded resoundingly. Madelyn Wynnik assisted Olivia Davis for a goal to cut the deficit in half. Then Paige Ubl found Sydney Myers on a pass to even the game at 2-2. Myers wasn’t done scoring, as she would then tack on the go-ahead goal unassisted.
“I am very proud of our team’s performance and grit they showed on coming back to win after being down. The girls showed confidence in each other and composure as they settled in and played their game,” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said. “It was another challenging game and great opportunity for us to improve.”
Central Valley Academy 2, Saranac 3
CVA 2 0 — 2
SCS 0 3 — 3
First Half- 1, CVA, Kleban. 2, CVA, Kleban.
Second Half- 3, SCS, Davis (Wynnik). 4, SCS, Ubl (Myers). 5, SCS, Myers.
Shots- SCS, 10-8.
Saves- Looman, Lynch CVA, 9. Damiani, SCS, 6.
Friday, Sept. 9
Boy’s Soccer
Northern Adirondack 0
Beekmantown 1
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles beat out the Bobcats in a defensive battle Friday night, winning 1-0 at home.
The first half was nearly scoreless, but Matt Macner scored just before the break to give Beekmantown a one goal advantage.
After a scoreless second half, that Macner goal would prove to be the decider, as the Eagles won the contest, 1-0.
However, both defenses worked hard throughout, as Parker Manor saved seven of eight shots for the Bobcats and Jasper Burdo saved all seven of his chances for the Eagles.
Northern Adirondack 0, Beekmantown 1
NAC 0 0 — 0
BCS 1 0 — 1
First Half- 1, BCS, Macner, 37:36.
Shots- BCS, 8-7.
Saves- Manor, NAC, 7. Burdo, BCS, 7.
Girl’s Soccer
Chazy 2
Seton Catholic 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles blanked the Knights, Friday, on the road, 2-0.
Both teams went back-and-forth in this highly defensive contest, however after a two-goal first half for Chazy, Seton Catholic wasn’t able to recover.
Ava McAuliffe started the scoring, by sending a pass from Lily Pratt into the back of the net, just 12 minutes into the match. Pratt would then score one of her own, off an assist from Brooke Stephens, to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead, which they would hold through the remainder of the game.
“Unfortunately we weren’t able to capitalize on the opportunities that we had but we were able to move the ball well,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “I was proud of how our defenders were able to control play in our backfield.”
Chazy 2, Seton Catholic 0
CCRS 2 0 — 2
SC 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, CCRS, McAuliffe (Pratt), 12:00. 2, CCRS, Pratt (Stephens), 24:30.
Shots- CCRS, 8-6.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 6. Johnston, SC, 6.
Saranac 0
Niskayuna 5
NISKAYUNA — The Chiefs dropped their matchup versus the Silver Warriors, Friday, 5-0 on their trip downstate.
Saranac had the tall task of playing up a class, taking on Double-A Niskayuna. While the score finished at 5-0, Chiefs coach Amber Liberty felt her team’s effort was better reflected on field, than on paper.
“Niskayuna is a very talented AA team. It was a great experience for us to play at a higher level,” Liberty said. “The score does not reflect how much of the game we actually possessed the ball. We will take as many of these competitive opportunities to improve as we can get!”
Saranac 0, Niskayuna 5
SCS 0 0
NCS 3 2 — 0
First Half-
Second Half-
Shots- SCS, 8-7.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 3. Mills, NCS, 7.
