PLATTSBURGH — The two top seeds were eliminated from the Section VII Class B girls’ softball playoffs on Tuesday.
Top-seeded Plattsburgh High dropped a 4-2 decision to fourth-seeded Peru, while second-seeded Saranac Lake fell to third-seeded Saranac by an 8-0 score.
The B title game pitting the Nighthawks against the Chiefs will be played Friday at Cardinal Park, starting at 4:30 p.m.
PERU 4
PLATTSBURGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — A three-run second inning proved to be the difference as the Nighthawks upset the Hornets.
Zoey Malcolm struck out eight and walked two in getting the pitching win, while Calli Fitzwater struck out eight and walked four in taking the setback.
“I’m so incredibly proud of the heart and energy our girls brought tonight,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “Zoey Malcolm pitched phenomenal. She stayed confident.
“To back her up, our defense was locked in at all positions. Lauren Prescott turned in an unassisted double play late in the game to keep our momentum going.”
“Calli pitched well for us and kept us in it, but we made too many mistakes,” PHS coach Cindy McMahon said. “That will cost you against a good team.
“Also give their pitcher a ton of credit — she kept us off balance all game. And we didn’t hit many balls hard. She walked only two and you can’t do much better than that.”
Peru’s Gabby Cunningham was the only player on either side to get two hits as she had a double and single.
“Offensively, we utilized both small ball and our power,” Marshall said. “Gabby Cunningham had an amazing hit off the fence tonight, leading to a two-run double.
“Rachel Madore continues to be a force as our lead-off batter, forcing two walks and powering a double while contributing to two of our four runs.”
“Peru was the better team today and there wasn’t much question,” McMahon said. I wish the outcome was different and that we had played better. But give Peru the credit they deserve.”
—
Peru 4, Plattsburgh 2
PCS 003 010 0 — 4 6 2
PHS 000 002 0 — 2 4 2
Malcolm and Geppner. Fitzwater and Hemingway. WP- Malcolm. LP- Fitzwater. 2B- Madore (PCS), Cunningham (PCS).
SARANAC 8
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Hailee Liberty tossed a two-hit shutout to lead the way for the Chiefs. Liberty struck out 10 and walked two.
“Hailee did a great job of getting batters to hit her pitch,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. “Getting 10 strikeouts also takes a lot of pressure off our defense”
Abby Owen led Saranac offensively with three hits, while Hailee Liberty and Abby Liberty each added two.
Saranac held a 2-0 lead before scoring five runs in the sixth inning to break open the game.
“Offensively, we were able to put hits together and, with a couple of defensive mistakes, finally put up a big inning in the fifth,” Campbell said. “I was very pleased with our approach at the plate today against a good pitcher.
“Give (Saranac Lake’s) Karlie Goetz a lot of credit as she throws the ball hard and can be very tough to hit.”
—
Saranac 8, Saranac Lake 0
SCS 001 105 1 — 8 10 1
SLCS 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
H. Liberty and Benjamin. K. Goetz and Whitson. WP- H. Liberty. LP- K. Goetz.
