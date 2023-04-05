PERU — It was a quick turnaround and the Nighthawks rebounded in style defeating the Cougars, 16-1, Tuesday.
“Our girls made a quick transition from a tough loss yesterday,” Peru head coach Amie Marshall said. “They brought much more energy and positivity into today’s game. Offensively we hit the ball really well tonight while playing much better defensively.”
It was a complete offensive show as the Nighthawks scored in five straight innings. Before NCCS could blink the game was busted wide open.
Zoey Malcolm had another strong showing both in the circle and at the plate. While pitching a complete game, for her first win of the season, she also went 3-3 with three RBI.
“Zoey Malcolm was on her A game today while also helping her cause going 3-3 at the plate,” Marshall said.
Malcolm wasn’t alone in either department. Kylee Lehman went 2-2 with a double and Zoey Snider added a 2-4 day with a double. But the field is where they made their presence known.
“Lauren Prescott, Kearah Finlaw and Zoey Snider played great defense,” Marshall said. “NCCS is a well coached team and will be tough to face down the road.”
—
Peru 16, NCCS 1
NCCS 000 010 0 - 1 5 3
PCS 435 220 x - 16 14 1
LaFountain, Deso (4). Malcolm. WP — Malcom. LP — LaFountain. 2B- Snider (PCS), Lehman (PCS), Snider (PCS), River (PCS).
Chazy 12
Willsboro 7
Chazy — It was a day of rebounds for Section VII teams. As Peru rebounded to win, the Eagles did the same in a hard fought contest. Chazy would pull away late to defeat Willsboro, 12-7.
It was a low scoring battle through four innings before the game began to open up. After the 4th, the score was 7-3 and the Eagles looked in control. However, the Warriors would score four in the top of the 5th to tie it.
With a combination of stellar pitching and timely hitting, Chazy would score five runs over the final two innings while Kennedy Columbus, who came in relief of Samantha Gonyo, allowed only three hits over the final three innings. The Eagles would add five runs over their last two trips to the plate to secure the win.
Both teams had solid performances at the plate as Willsboro’s Cleo Lobdell went 2-4 while Gaby Rodolakis went 3-4 for Chazy.
“What a difference a day makes,” Chazy head coach Cory Thompson said. “I was very proud of our girls for bouncing back tonight and playing a complete game. Credit to Willsboro for playing hard tonight in this non-conference battle.”
—
Chazy 12, Willsboro 7
WCS 010 240 0 - 7 6 1
CCRS 102 432 x - 12 7 1
Crowningshield. Gonyo, Columbus, Nolette (5). WP- Columbus LP — La. Nolette
