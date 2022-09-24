PERU — In a matchup of early-season undefeated teams, Peru stood tall.
Really, really tall.
The Nighthawks continued to showcase their talent with a 54-14 win over Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football on Friday at the Apple Bowl.
Jack Hanson powered the Peru (4-0, 3-0) run game with three trips to pay dirt, while Rocky Hebert caught a team-high two touchdowns.
Zach O’Connell ran across the goal line once and passed for three scores, including a connection with Keith Parent, and Ethan Breen rushed into the end zone for a touchdown.
“It’s a great time when we have everything working so well,” Hebert said. “There’s something about seeing our lineman blocking, our offense clicking and our defense playing the way it does. We trust our coaches, and they put us in a position to win.”
The Chiefs (3-1, 2-1) had a tough time getting much going on offense and committed a few crucial turnovers to give the Nighthawks great field position to start drives.
Landen Smith was a bright spot for Saranac as he battled through some bumps and bruises to throw for two scores. Bryce DeAngelo and Alex Clancy were touchdown-catch recipients.
Hanson kicked off a 28-point first quarter for Peru with a 67-yard trip to the end zone on the Nighthawks’ first offensive play with a bit under 2 minutes elapsed in regulation.
O’Connell then ran for a 5-yard score, tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Parent and connected with Hebert for a 62-yard trip to pay dirt.
“We always talk about coming out of the locker room ready to go and delivering a punch, and that’s exactly what we did,” Hanson said.
“Our composure is really good. We have been working together and relying on each other and doing a good job.”
Hanson punched in scores of 7 and 12 yards in the second quarter and finished with a team-leading 129 rushing yards.
O’Connell, who completed 14-of-20 passes for 203 yards hit Hebert for a 25-yard touchdown with 8:38 left in the third quarter before DeAngelo helped put the Chiefs on the board with his scoring grab.
Breen rounded out the Nighthawks’ performance with a gritty 13-yard run to the corner of the end zone, and Clancy had a nice catch to notch a 7-yard touchdown with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
Jack Hayes grabbed the lone interception of the night for Peru to highlight tons of defensive success.
“I am happy about our preparation,” Nighthawks coach Ryon O’Connell said. “The kids are really focused in practice. Their energy in practice and knowing the other team’s plays just shows how they are doing a great job with their preparation.”
In Week 4, Saranac will look to rebound when it hosts Beekmantown at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Nighthawks will be in action the night before when they travel to AuSable Valley for a 7:30 p.m. showdown.
“We have really good senior leaders who have been around for awhile,” Ryon O’Connell said.
“We have to take things one thing at a time. We need to enjoy each game and use it as an opportunity to get better, and I am really enjoying being a part of this team. They are a fun group.”
—
Peru 54, Saranac 14
SCS 0 0 7 7 — 14
PCS 28 13 7 6 — 54
First Quarter
PCS- Hanson 67 run (Timmons kick), 10:03.
PCS- O’Connell 5 run (Timmons kick), 5:42.
PCS- Parent 1 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick), 3:22.
PCS- Ro. Hebert 62 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick), 16.1.
Second Quarter
PCS- Hanson 7 run (kick failed), 7:29.
PCS- Hanson 12 run (Timmons kick), 5:18.
Third Quarter
PCS- Ro. Hebert 25 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick), 8:38.
SCS- DeAngelo 30 pass from Smith (Hamel kick), 7:26.
Fourth Quarter
PCS- Breen 13 run (run failed), 2:59.
SCS- Clancy 7 pass from Smith (Hamel kick), 50.6.
Individual statistics
Rushing
SCS- Smith 9-26; Clancy 4-13; Bouvia 2-2; Hamel 3-(-3). Totals: 18-38.
PCS- Hanson 10-129, 3TD; Hayes 6-33; Breen 5-18, TD; Hailey 8-15; Timmons 1-6; O’Connell 2-4,
TD; Hauser 3-4. Totals: 35-209, 5TD.
Passing
SCS- Smith 7-15-1-81, 2TD; DeAngelo 0-1-0-0. Totals: 7-16-1-81, 2TD.
PCS- O’Connell 14-20-0-203, 3TD; Breen 2-2-0-7. Totals: 16-22-0-210, 3TD.
Receiving
SCS- Clancy 6-51, TD; DeAngelo 1-30, TD.
PCS- Ro. Hebert 4-101, 2TD; Hanson 5-56; Ri. Hebert 3-40; Parent 2-6, TD; Castro 1-5; Clowney
1-2.
Interceptions
PCS- Hayes.
