PERU — When two unbeatens meet, there will always be one that suffers the bitter loss of defeat for the first time. That would be the case again in the match between Peru and NACS.
The Nighthawks were victorious in three sets: 25-9, 25-11, 25-20.
It seemed at stretches Peru would go on runs scoring five points in a row before the Bobcats could answer. The Bobcats in general looked to have an off night as they struggled to find consistency in play.
Rachel Madore had a strong night for the Nighthawks contributing 11 points, four aces, and 15 assists. Katie Finn added 10 points, four aces and five kills. Kylee Lehman and Alyssa Bartholomew performed well with 10 points, five aces and nine points and four aces, respectively.
Mackenzie Lawrence led the way offensively for the Bobcats with seven points, four aces, four kills and eight digs. Kate LaPoint had a solid night with five points, three assists and three digs.
NACS looks to right the ship as they host NCCS, Tuesday. Peru aims to keep the unbeaten streak going when they travel to Saranac Lake Tuesday.
—
Peru 3, Northern Adirondack 0
25-9, 25-11, 25-20
NACS- Bornette, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 8 digs. Griffin, 4 assists, 5 digs. LaPoint, 5 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 3 assists, 3 digs. Lawrence, 7 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 8 digs. Defayette, 4 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig. Dobson, 2 digs. Trombley, 2 digs. Husband, 2 digs.
PCS- Baker, 2 aces, 1 dig. LaValley, 2 digs. Robinson, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig. Madore, 11 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 15 assists, 3 digs. Finn, 10 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, three digs. McLaughlin, 5 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 assists, 1 dig. E. Cunningham, 2 kills. G. Cunningham, 1 point, 1 kill. Miller, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill. Lozier, 1 point, 4 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Lehman, 10 points, 5 aces, 7 kills. Bartholomew, 9 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, six assists, 2 digs.
Saranac 0
Plattsburgh 3
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets defended home court as they defeated the visiting Chiefs, 3-0.
It wasn’t easy for Plattsburgh, as all three sets were closely decided. The first and third sets were close contests of 25-21 and 25-19 respectively. The middle set the Hornets added some extra space by winning 25-13.
Plattsburgh’s Lily Duquette had a strong night offensive with 19 points, eight aces and 10 digs. Teammate Natalie Battinelli added 12 kills and eight points while Sadie Walker contributed 16 assists, nine points, and four aces.
Saranac’s Hailey Schiraldi was a force to be reckoned with when serving as she totaled nine aces on the night. Margie Raftree helped defensively with 11 digs.
Plattsburgh looks to carry momentum into Tuesday when they travel to face AuSable Valley. Saranac looks to get one in the winning column as they next visit NACS, Thursday.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Saranac 0
25-21, 25-13, 25-19
SCS- Bassett, 2 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs. Converse, 2 kills. Schiraldi, 1 point, 1 ace, 2 kills, 13 aces, 9 digs. Liberty, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs. Raftree, 4 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 11 digs. Breyette, 1 kill, 1 assist, 9 digs. Baughn, 4 kills, 2 digs. Blair, 1 kill.
PHS- Walker, 9 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 16 assists, 8 digs. Fitzwater, 1 point, 3 kills, 4 assists, 5 digs. Duquette, 19 points, 8 aces, 1 kill, 10 digs. DeTulleo, 1 point, 6 kills, 4 assists, 2 digs. Battinelli, 8 points, 1 ace, 12 kills, 2 assists, 1 dig. Young, 2 points, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig. Deloria, 2 points. Bull, 2 points.
Ausable Valley 0
Beekmantown 3
BEEKMANTOWN — Heaven Franklin had a strong night defensively as the Eagles shut out the Patriots, 3-0.
Beekmantown looked in control for the whole match. They won the first and second sets by scores of 25-12 and 25-11, respectively. The final set AuSable looked to make a comeback but it fell short, losing 25-18.
Franklin totalled 20 digs and two aces for the Eagles while teammate Charlize Daniels added eight aces and six digs.
Raven Sessoms performed well for the Patriots with 11 digs and four kills. Kendal Lawrence and Emma Vilegi each earned aces with two and one, respectively.
In search of its first win, AuSable returns to action Tuesday when they host Plattsburgh in league play. Beekmantown remains at home as the Bobcats of NACS come to visit on Thursday.
—
AuSable Valley 0, Beekmantown 3
11-25, 12-25, 18-25
AVCS- Lincoln, 1 point, 4 kills, 1 dig. Sessoms, 4 kills, 11 digs. Butler, 1 kill, 2 digs. Lawrence, 5 points, 1 ace, 4 digs. Depo, 2 kills, 4 assists, 2 digs. Young, 1 assist, 1 dig. Lafountain, 4 points, 1 assist, 1 dig. Vilegi, 4 points, 2 aces, 3 digs. Wood, 2 points. Dubuque, 1 kill, 1 dig. Durgan, 2 assists.
BCS- Lamora, 5 digs, 1 kill. Rock, 2 digs. Cringle, 1 kill. Lapier, 1 ace. Ruest, 3 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces. Ciolac, 2 assists. Franklin, 20 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces. Bronson, 3 digs, 4 assists, 1 ace. Castine, 7 digs, 1 ace. Repas, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 block. Proper, 3 digs, 1 kill. Daniels, 6 digs, 2 kills, 1 assist, 8 aces. Dutil, 1 dig, 1 ace. Ritter, 5 digs. Parker, 1 kill, 1 block. Denton, 1 dig, 2 kills.
Lake Placid 3
Northeastern Clinton 1
CHAMPLAIN —It can say a lot about a team when adjustments are made well and victory is found. The Blue Bombers adjusted well on their way to defeating the Cougars 3-0.
“We were missing three players, so we brought two up from JV, Haileigh LaMare and Brooke Beaney,” Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber said. “They both did well, and the whole team did a great job adjusting to playing new positions. Ellie Evans and Bailey Smith did well at middle after only having one day to practice the position.”
After trading the first two sets, Lake Placid found a way to win both the third and fourth. Sets were scored, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17.
Blue Bomber Sydney Lawrence had a strong night serving the ball with 18 points, nine aces, and nine digs. Bailey Smith contributed 11 points and 11 digs. Norah Galvin had a productive night on offense with nine points, three aces and 11 assists.
For the Cougars, Taylor LaValley fought hard on her way to seven aces and eight digs. Brianna Aubrey added five aces and three digs.
NCCS looks to right the ship as they travel to NACS, Tuesday. Lake Placid hits the road when they visit Saranac, Monday.
—
Lake Placid 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17
LP- Smith, 11 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 11 digs. Beaney, 1 dig. Evans, 3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 digs. Galvin, 9 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block, 11 assists. Lawrence, 18 points, 9 aces, 4 kills, 9 digs. Gavin, 10 points, 7 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs. LaMare, 1 point, 2 kills, 1 dig. Garrison, 3 points, 1 ace, 6 digs.
NCCS- LaValley, 7 aces, 8 digs. Goodrow, 2 aces, 1 kill, 5 digs. Aubrey, 5 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs. Spoor, 1 kill, 6 digs. Mackinnon, 5 digs. Letourneau, 7 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs. Bogdasarov, 1 kill, 2 digs.
