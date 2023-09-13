PERU — The Peru volleyball team had to work hard to win this one.
The Nighthawks dropped the first two games before rallying for a 3-2 victory over Plattsburgh in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.
Peru prevailed by scores of 15-25, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24 and 15-5.
Emma Baker had a strong match for the Nighthawks with 19 points, 11 kills and 16 digs, while Sierra McLaughlin added nine points and 27 assists.
Victoria LaValley contributed seven points and 12 digs, Victoria Colangelo 16 digs, Kylee Lehman, eight points, four aces and five kills, and Josie Miller seven points and four kills for Peru.
Sadie Walker paced the Hornets with 15 points, 21 assists and 16 digs, while Isabel DeTulleo added 12 points and 26 digs.
Natalie Battinelli chipped in with eight points and seven kills, Jania Young five kills and five blocks, and Julia Luck 10 points and four kills.
—
Peru 3, Plattsburgh 2
15-25, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-5
PHS- Walker, 15 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 21 assists, 16 digs. Battinelli, 8 points, 1 ace, 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks. Young, 5 kills, 5 blocks. Luck, 10 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs. DeTulleo, 12 points, 3 aces, 26 digs. Bull, 6 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs. Parent, 2 digs. Charles, 1 kill, Deloria, 1 point. Lathrop, 4 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig.
PCS- D. Snider, 2 digs. Z. Snider, 5 digs. LaValley, 7 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 12 digs. Lawyer, 6 kills. McLaughlin, 9 points, 2 aces, 27 assists, 3 digs. Baker, 19 points, 2 aces, 11 kills, 26 digs. Colangelo, 2 points, 16 digs. Miller, 7 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig. Gushlaw-Mirville, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 dig. Lehman, 8 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
CLINTONVILLE — While the score says it was a 3-0 sweep for the Patriots over the Bobcats, the set scores would show it was much closer.
AuSable Valley won by scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-22.
“The score really doesn’t accurately reflect the level of play from tonight’s game,” NAC’s coach Elizabeth Brown said. “Both teams fought for the points during all three sets. I’m very happy with how the team played tonight.”
Raven Sessoms had a solid night to lead the Patriots. She finished with eight digs, six assists, six kills, six aces and 14 points.
AVCS’ Kennedy Keefe added 11 points and 11 digs, with teammate Layla Lincoln adding nine digs, three assists and three kills. Taylor LaFountain had nine points to go with three aces.
Reese LaFave led a total team effort for the Bobcats. She compiled eight points, five aces and six digs. Phoebe Borrette added 10 digs.
Chloe Defayette had eight points, two aces and two kills to help NAC keep the game interesting. Juliana Thompson chipped in with nine points, three aces, four kills and five digs.
“AuSable read the court well, and caught us out of position several times,” Brown said. “The girls did a great job adjusting after making an error. Our team might be small in numbers but they will fight for every point. We know what we need to work on to move on through the season.”
—
AuSable Valley 3, Northern Adirondack 0
25-14, 25-18, 25-22
NAC- LaFave, 8 points, 5 aces, 2 assists, 6 digs. Borrette, 4 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 assists, 10 digs. Monette, 1 point, 1 kill, 1 assist, 7 digs. Relation, 6 digs. Trombley, 4 digs. Dobson, 1 point, 4 digs. Defayette, 8 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig. Thompson, 9 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs.
AVCS- Sessoms, 8 digs, 6 assists, 6 kills, 6 aces, 14 points; Lawrence 1 dig, 6 assists, 5 points; Depo 5 kills, 1 point; L. Durgan 1 assist, 2 kills; LaFountain 1 dig, 3 aces, 9 points; Vincent 1 dig, M. Durgan 2 kills, Lincoln 9 digs, 3 assists, 3 kills, 1 ace, 4 points; Reid 4 points; Keefe 11 digs, 3 aces, 11 points; Vilegi 1 dig, 1 assist, 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 point.
SARANAC LAKE 3
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — The Red Storm came in and caused havoc, shutting out the host Spartans, 3-0.
Saranac Lake won all the three sets by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-19.
Emily Gay led the Red Storm attack with 18 points, seven aces, six assists and four digs.
She wasn’t alone in the attack. Gracen Foster provided an all-around good game with seven points, four aces, three assists and five digs.
Alice Ladue chipped in with seven points and two aces while Lexie Donaldson notched 11 digs.
Tiffany Taylor had a solid game for Saranac with four points and two aces. Abigail Liberty added six points and four assists.
“Saranac Lake hustled and played great defense,” Spartans coach Kayla Mason said.
—
Saranac Lake 3, Saranac 0
25-19, 25-17, 25-19
SLCS- Gay 18 points, 7 aces,4 kills, 6 assists, 4 digs; Donaldson 1 point, 1 ace, 2 assists, 11 digs; Null 2 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 10 digs; barry 3 points, 1 ace, 3 digs; Foster 7 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 3 assists, 5 digs, 1 block; Warner 2 kills; mcbride 1 kill, 1 block; Ladue 7 points, 2 aces, 1 kill. Hathaway 1 point, 1 ace, 1 dig.
SCS -Bassett 2 points, 2 kills, 6 digs; Baughn 3 points, 1 ace; Breyette 3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs; Converse 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig; Gangwer 2 block; Liberty 6 points, 1 ace, 4 assists, 1 dig; Marino 1 kill; Pecore 4 points, 3 aces, 3 digs; Taylor 4 points, 2 aces, 1 kill; Wells 2 digs; Wilson 1 assist.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Kayla Castine accounted for 13 points, four aces and six digs to help lead the Eagles to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-5 victory over the Cougars,
Payton Reynolds added eight points and seven assists for Beekmantown, while Vanessa Sorrell totaled seven points, Janna Ruest nine assists, Alanie Denton six points and Payton Hooker six kills for the Eagles.
—
Beekmantown 3, NCCS 0
25-12, 25-9, 25-5
NCCS- no stats provided.
BCS- Lamora, 2 kills, 1 point. Sorrell, 7 points, 2 aces. Castine, 13 points, 4 aces, 6 digs. LaPier, 1 kill. Ruest, 1 kill, 3 points, 9 assists, 2 aces, 3 digs. Denton, 1 kill, 6 points, 5 aces. Ritter, 1 kill. Conroy, 1 kill, 1 point, 1 dig. 1 block. Hooker, 6 kills, 3 points, 1 assist, 2 aces, 3 digs, 1 block. Reynolds, 8 points, 7 assists, 3 aces, 3 digs. Dutil, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig. Perry, 8 points, 1 assist, 6 aces, 6 digs.
MONDAY
TUPPER LAKE 3
LAKE PLACID 0
TUPPER LAKE — Nadia Phillip tallied 11 points and nine kills as she and the Lake Placid volleyball team fell to Tupper Lake, 3-0, Monday.
The Blue Bombers battled hard, as each set was highly competitive. The results of the four set match were: 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19.
Norah Galvin had a good night setting up her teammates with 12 assists to go along with four points and nine digs.
Kelsey McKillip led Lake Placid with eight points and added three digs.
—
Tupper Lake 3, Lake Placid 0
25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19
LP- Kostoss, 3 points. Beaney, 2 points. Galvin, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 9 digs, 12 assists. Skutt: 4 points, 1 kill. Garrison: 2 points, 3 kills, 6 digs. Phillip: 11 points, 1 ace, 9 kills, 6 digs. Lamare: 4 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig. Lamotte: 6 points, 2 aces, 5 digs. McKillip: 8 points, 3 digs. Kern: 2 kills, 1 block.
TL- no stats provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.