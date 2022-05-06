PERU — In the Nighthawks’ first home game of the season, they came out with a 42-22 win against Saranac Lake, Thursday, in unified basketball.
“It was great to have fans in the stands,” coach Chris Burdash said. “The team played unselfish basketball and made lots of great plays that had the crowd into the game and cheering loud.”
Kendra Lawliss made her first career three-pointer in the win, while partners Kortney McCarthy had seven assists and Kash Palmer had four points, four assists and five boards. Jacob Mitchell added eight rebounds.
“That group of four partners do an amazing job with the athletes,” Burdash said. “It’s all built on trust out there and they know that they can count on all four of them”
Luke Rathburn led the Nighthawks in the win with 11 points, including a three made ride before the halftime buzzer. Quinton Rock added eight points while Holly Sypek had three points and stole six balls from the Red Storm.
Michael Gilbert, Tine Andrews, Jack Dermody, Ryan Robinson and Cat Grant all added two points for Peru.
“It’s always great when you can get all of the athletes and partners clicking on the same page,” Burdash said. “It leads to the kids having a ton of fun out there on the court and the sportsmanship between Peru and Saranac Lake was top notch.”
For the Red Storm, Rutledge led with nine points, followed by Thi-Verge with six, Hochwald with four and McDuffy-Taylor with three.
“Saranac Lake has an amazing group of kids who are very well-coached and their partners and athletes are out there having a blast,” Burdash said. “They have built a strong unified program that has gotten better every season.”
Peru takes on Plattsburgh High, Monday at 1 p.m. in Peru in a game in front of the whole Nighthawk student body.
“The kids are so excited to put on a show and educate what unified basketball is all about,” Burdash said.
Editor’s Note: Full names for Saranac Lake were not available by press time.
Peru 42, Saranac Lake 22
Peru (42)
Palmer 2-0-4, McCarthy 0-0-0, Lawliss 1-0-3, Gilbert 1-0-2, Andrews 1-0-2, Mitchell 0-0-0, Sypek 3-0-6, Grant 1-0-2, Rock 4-0-8, Rathbun 5-0-11, Robinson 1-0-2, Dermody 1-0-2. Totals: 20-0-42.
Saranac Lake (22)
Hochwald 2-0-4, T. Goff 0-0-0, P. Goff 0-0-0, Colby 0-0-0, Menard 0-0-0, Rutledge 4-0-9, McDuffy-Taylor 1-1-3, Shanty-Rohe 0-0-0, McCarthy 0-0-0, Small 0-0-0, Leeret 0-0-0, Thi-Verge 3-0-6. Totals: 10-1-22.
Halftime- Peru, 17-11.
3 point goals- Peru (2) Lawliss, Rathburn. SL (1) Rutledge.
