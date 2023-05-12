PERU — The Nighthawk tennis teams picked up a pair of wins earlier in the week, as both the boys and girls nabbed victories over the Patriots on Thursday at home after taking down the Knights Wednesday on the road.
In Thursday’s boys match, Peru’s Sebastien Schaefer, Elijah Lederman and Isaac Hathaway would sweep the singles matchups, however, the real battle came from the No. 1 doubles matchup, where AuSable Valley would earn their only win of the contest.
“By far the most intense match was at first doubles. It was a two-hour battle between two solid doubles teams. Ausable was down 5-3 in the third set but stormed back to win in a tie-breaker,” Peru boys coach Matthew Mero said. “I am still very proud of Gavin Mero and Jack Hayes with their overall performance.”
The Peru girls cruised to their victory Thursday, allowing just five total points across the five matchups. Stephanie Davis, Jacklin Mitchell and Remi Beauharnois swept the three singles matchups, all in straight sets and shutting out their opponent.
They were entering Thursday’s contest already on a high note, as the Nighthawks had already earned another pair of dominant wins the day before versus Seton Catholic.
The boys had swept the Knights, having their most gritty performances coming from the two doubles matchups. Mero and Hayes would win No. 1 doubles in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-1, before Roger Melin and Pobpiti Wasasakul would win a marathon match at No. 2 doubles in three sets, having to go to extra points in the third set.
Stephanie Davis, Jenni Davis and Mitchell would all pick up singles wins for the Nighthawks in the girls matchup while Morgan Bechard and Maddi Mero would get a win at No. 2 doubles.
The Knights would get their only win of the match in the girls No. 1 doubles, as Chloe Lawliss and Julie Metcalf would also have to go to extra points in the third set before finally squeaking out the victory.
Peru took on Plattsburgh Friday in a critical, Champlain Valley Athletic Conference clash on Friday, however, those scores will be available in Tuesday’s, May 16, edition of the Press-Republican.
—
BOYS
Peru 4, AuSable Valley 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Schaefer (PCS) def. Rock (AVCS), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- Lederman (PCS) def. L. MacDougal (AVCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Hathaway (PCS) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Laundree/T. MacDougal (AVCS) def. Mero/Hayes (PCS), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).
No. 2- Parent/Johnson (PCS) won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Peru 5, AuSable Valley 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. A. MacDougal (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Matteau (AVCS), 6-0, 2-0 forfeit.
No. 3- R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Goddeau (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
No. 1- E. Beauharnois/Berry (PCS) def. Jerdo/Schier (AVCS), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Maro/Eagleson (PCS) def. Butler/Douglass (AVCS), 6-1, 6-0.
—
WEDNESDAY
BOYS
Peru 5, Seton Catholic 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Maisse (PCS) def. Farrington (SC), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Lederman (PCS) def. Finkenbeiner (SC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Wilson (PCS) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Mero/Hayes (PCS) def. Gao/Nizel (SC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Melin/Wasasakul (PCS) def. Samson/Jenkins (SC), 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
GIRLS
Peru 4, Seton Catholic 1
No. 1- S. Davis (PCS) def. Hughes (SC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Ruffin (SC), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- J. Davis (PCS) def. Rodriguez (SC), 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Lawliss/Metcalf (SC) def. E. Beauharnois/Berry (PCS), 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4).
No. 2- Bechard/Mero (PCS) def. Rock-Perez/Kabeli (SC), 6-4, 6-4.
