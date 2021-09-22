PLATTSBURGH — Friday’s Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football game between Peru and Plattsburgh High has been canceled due to multiple football players on Peru testing positive for COVID-19.
The cancellation was confirmed to the Press-Republican by Hornets football coach Mike Bordeau who was informed Wednesday that the Nighthawks would not have a sufficient number of players to dress due to contact tracing.
As of Wednesday evening, Plattsburgh was searching for an opponent to play this coming weekend but had been unsuccessful in doing so.
While disappointed about the cancellation, Peru coach Ryon O’Connell told the Press-Republican that the top priority at this time is to make sure his players remain safe and healthy and eventually make their return to the football field when deemed safe.
The Nighthawks’ next game is scheduled for Oct. 1, at home against Moriah.
If the Hornets can’t find an opponent for this week, they will return to the gridiron to host Ticonderoga, Oct. 1.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.