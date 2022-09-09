PERU — It’s only Week 1, and another great chapter in the Peru-Beekmantown football rivalry was written on Friday night at the Apple Bowl.
The Nighthawks (2-0, 1-0) took home bragging rights with a 34-20 win against the Eagles (0-2, 0-1) in the opening week of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.
Jack Hanson rushed for a game-high 136 yards and two touchdowns, Zach Hunter and Zach O’Connell both scored once on the ground, and Landen Duprey caught a pass in the end zone to lead Peru’s offense.
Parker Broughton ran for two scores to pace the Eagles, and Evan Dixon had a touchdown catch.
The running attack played a huge part in the Nighthawks’ victory as the squad rushed for 285 yards and passed for only 41.
“We really had some great blocking and passionate play up front on our line,” Peru lineman and captain Eddie Supley said. “We really raised our energy level in the second half and played some of our best football.”
The Nighthawks needed that quality play to pull out a victory in the second half.
Dixon caught an 8-yard pass from Nate Parliament to cut Beekmantown’s deficit to 22-20 with 6:25 left in the third quarter.
Peru came up with a big two-point conversion stop to keep the Eagles from tying the game, and the running attack took it from there.
O’Connell rushed for a 36-yard trip to pay dirt to up Peru’s lead to 28-20 as the clock showed 3:14 to go in the third, and Hanson delivered the final blow with a 4-yard scamper across the goal line with 2:46 remaining in regulation.
“In the second half at one point, I called a passing play,” Nighthawks coach Ryon O’Connell said. “Zach told me, ‘Absolutely not.’ He made a great decision as a quarterback because he saw the running game working. We really relied on that.”
The Nighthawks jumped out to a great start and led 16-0 with less than 5 minutes elapsed in the first quarter.
Hunter scored on a 12-yard run at the 9:20 mark of the first quarter for his first offensive touchdown at the varsity level.
“Yeah, that was pretty sweet,” Hunter said. “The momentum early really raised us, and we were focused on just executing.”
Hanson then steamrolled his way past defenders and coasted into the end zone for a 58-yard score just over 2 minutes later.
“We try not to make the Beekmantown game feel big,” Zach O’Connell said. “Yes, it’s absolutely a big game, but we came out with the mindset to play good football. It’s important to stay collected in a game like this.”
Beekmantown’s Broughton scored his first touchdown with 3 seconds left in the first quarter on a 4-yard run.
Duprey helped Peru bounce right back with his 13-yard touchdown hookup with Zach O’Connell early in the second quarter.
The Eagles kept matters close, however, thanks to a 1-yard run from Broughton with 6:19 remaining before halftime.
“This was definitely a playoff atmosphere,” Ryon O’Connell said. “It was hard-nosed football. Coach Jamie Lozier and his Beekmantown staff did a great job. To have a big game early on will help us down the road. We made some good plays, but we have to get better.”
Louis Sweenor helped pace the Beekmantown rushing game with a team-high 91 yards, and the Eagles’ Peyton Viau led all receivers with eight catches for 125 yards.
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Peru travels to play Plattsburgh High, while Beekmantown welcomes Moriah.
—
Peru 34, Beekmantown 20
BCS 7 7 6 0 — 20
PCS 16 6 6 6 — 34
Scoring
First Quarter
PCS- Hunter 12 run (Hanson pass from O’Connell), 9:20.
PCS- Hanson 58 run (Parent run), 7:13.
BCS- Broughton 4 run (Hagadorn kick), 0:03.
Second Quarter
PCS- Duprey 13 pass from O’Connell (run fails), 8:43.
BCS- Broughton 1 run (Hagadorn kick), 6:19.
Third Quarter
BCS- Dixon 8 pass from Parliament (run fails), 6:25.
PCS- O’Connell 36 run (pass fails), 3:14.
Fourth Quarter
PCS- Hanson 4 run (kick misses), 2:46.
Individual statistics
Rushing
BCS- Sweenor 12-91; Broughton 14-48, 2TD; Parliament 8-3; LaPier 1-0; Willette 1-(-2). Totals:
39-140, 2TD
PCS- Hanson 14-136, 2TD; O’Connell 8-76, TD; Hayes 5-44; Parent 2-16; Hunter 1-12, TD
Duprey 1-1. Totals: 31-285, 4TD.
Passing
BCS- Parliament 12-22-0-149, TD.
Passing- O’Connell 5-12-1-41, TD.
Receiving
BCS- Viau 8-125; Dixon 2-16, TD; Hagadorn 1-6; Sweenor 1-2.
PCS- Parent 1-19; Duprey 2-16, TD; Ro. Hebert 1-4; Hanson 1-2.
Interceptions
BCS- Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.