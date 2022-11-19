CLINTONVILLE — Sometimes a team just has your number.
That was the case Saturday afternoon, as the Peru Nighthawks football team fell at the hands of the Ravena Indians, 35-19, in what was a rematch of last year's Class B regional clash.
While the Peru offense was able to jump out to an early lead in their previous matchup, that wasn’t the case in this contest, as Ravena was able to open up a 20-0 lead just before halftime.
Peru would score on a flashy hook and ladder play to end the half, but could never quite seem to find their balance, scoring just 19 points total in the contest.
For the Indians, their game plan was much the same as it was in last year's victory over the Nighthawks, ground and pound. While the Indians would throw for two touchdowns in the contest, it was their run game that controlled the contest, forcing the high-flying Nighthawk offense to have to watch from the sidelines.
This loss was the first of the year for Peru and while it did end their season, this team proved they are a force to be reckoned with in Class B for the coming years. Going an impressive 10-1 and advancing to Class B regionals in consecutive seasons, Peru has put all of Class B on alert for what they can do going forward.
With the win, Ravena now advances to the Class B State Semifinals, where they will take on the Pleasantville Panthers next Saturday, at 3 p.m., at Middletown High School.
