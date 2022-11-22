CLINTONVILLE — Sometimes a team just has your number. That was the case Saturday afternoon, as the Peru Nighthawks football team fell at the hands of the Ravena Indians, 35-19, in what was a rematch of last year’s Class B regional clash.
While the Peru offense was able to jump out to an early lead in their previous matchup, that wasn’t the case in this contest, as Ravena was able to open up a 20-0 lead just before halftime. Peru would score on a flashy hook and ladder play to end the half, but could never quite seem to find their balance, scoring just 19 points total in the contest.
For the Indians, their game plan was much the same as it was in last year’s victory over the Nighthawks: Ground and pound. While the Indians would throw for two touchdowns in the contest, it was their run game that controlled the day, forcing the high-flying Nighthawk offense to have to watch from the sidelines.
This loss was the first of the year for Peru and while it did end their season, this team proved they are a force to be reckoned with in Class B for the coming years. Going an impressive 10-1, setting several sectional records on offense and advancing to Class B regionals in consecutive seasons, Peru has put all of Class B on alert for what they can do going forward.
“It’s been a great year. I love this group of kids and have had lots of fun with them over the years,” said Peru coach Ryon O’Connell, “We’re going to miss them.”
Neither team came out of the gate particularly hot, which could be in part due to the frigid temperatures, as the game started with four consecutive drives that resulted in punts. However, on the Indians third drive of the contest, quarterback Luke Misetich would find Dominik Paljusaj over the middle with a pass that Paljusaj would promptly take 57 yards for the score.
After a missed extra point attempt by the Indians, the Nighthawks sought to tie or take the lead on their ensuing drive, trailing only 6-0. Yet on a short fourth and three, quarterback Zach O’Connell would scramble for a loss, turning it over on downs.
Following the turnover, Ravena was looking to extend their lead heading into the second quarter. Their offense made sure to capitalize on the possession change, rattling off a seven-play drive of all runs, resulting in a four-yard rushing score for Aidan Lochner.
Lochner would also run-in the ensuing 2-point try, putting Peru in a 14-0 hole, early in the second quarter. Peru would punt on their next drive, but the defense would step up and force a turnover with a strip sack of Misetich.
Still desperate for points and with good field position, again Peru would attempt a fourth-down conversion try, yet would again be stopped short resulting in another turnover on downs.
The Indians would again fire back off the turnover, as Misetich connected with Paljusaj through the air, this time for a 23-yard touchdown pass, to open up a dominant 20-0 lead.
“There’s always an adjustment period when you play a team from out of your section, and we took a little bit longer to adjust,” said coach O’Connell. “They kind of jumped on us early, to give them credit, but we just kept telling the kids keep playing; don’t stop playing.”
Coach O’Connell needed to make sure his offense put points on the board before halftime, so as to keep the lead from being insurmountable. To do so, he would call what might’ve been the wildest play of the game, that resulted in a 16-yard pass to Rocky Hebert, that Hebert would then lateral to a streaking Zach Hunter.
Hunter took it the final 11 yards into the end zone.
Nighthawk kicker Maggie Garrow would drill the extra point try, leaving the team down 13 as they headed to break. The Nighthawks would also get the chance to double-up scores on the Indians, as they opened the second half with the ball. However, another turnover on downs would stall that drive, putting the Nighthawks back on defense.
The defense would force a punt, but on the ensuing Nighthawk drive, after pushing the ball all the way into the Indians red zone, Zach O’Connell would throw an incomplete pass on fourth downs, for another turnover.
Keeping with the game’s theme, the Indians would again capitalize, with Lochner scoring on a 15-yard rushing touchdown, to pull away for a 28-7 lead, early in the fourth quarter.
Desperate for big plays, the Nighthawk offense would finally find life in the fourth, as Hanson would score a pair of rushing touchdowns, just three minutes apart.
Although, it was too-little-too late, as the scores were separated by a Frankie Broadhurst 35-yard touchdown run that was essentially the icing on the cake.
“We could have backed down early, but we executed late in the second quarter and came out and played really well in the third and fourth quarter,” said coach O’Connell.
“Ravena is a good football team and hats off to them, but our kids really played hard today and that’s what we’re proud of as coaches.”
With the win Ravena now advances to the Class B State Semifinals, where they will take on the Pleasantville Panthers next Saturday, at 3 p.m., at Middletown High School.
