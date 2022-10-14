PERU — It’s arguably the biggest high school football game of the year that has all of the North Country talking, and planning to be at the Apple Bowl, tonight.
Two undefeated teams come to blows when Peru (6-0, 5-0) hosts Moriah (5-0, 5-0). The winner will be crowned Champlain Valley Athletic Conference champion.
“This is a very big game because it’ll be just like a playoff game for both teams,” Vikings head coach Don Tesar said. “Whether you get up in the game or whether you fall behind, it’ll change how you play. It’ll give [both teams] a chance to taste the bigger atmosphere of what’s coming down the road.”
Both teams enter the contest as offensive juggernauts. The Nighthawks average 49 points per game, while the Vikings average 40 points per game.
The difference between them comes from the offensive balance Peru utilizes.
“Our goal is to be balanced with both passing and running,” Nighthawks head coach Ryan O’Connell said. “If they stop (our) passing hopefully our running steps up and vice versa. We want to make it so you can’t key on one player to stop us. If you stop one area, we come with another.”
O’Connell noted that while different players have put up the numbers, all the success comes from the offensive line. Four of five starters returned to the line this season to set the tone for Peru.
It helps when you have a seasoned quarterback like Zach O’Connell, who has passed for 1,180 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s contributed on the ground as well with three touchdowns on 119 yards.
“Zach has been around for four years and knows the system,” Ryan O’Connel said. “Zach comes to the sideline to get the call, but has the ability to change it at the line. That’s the perk of being a four-year starter. We have trust that he knows what to do and when to do it.”
It was the same message from Tesar, who mentioned the offensive line leads to the success of players like Riley Demaris. Demaris averages 125 yards per game with 12 touchdowns.
“The offensive line has done a tremendous job,” he said. “We lost some players from last year’s line and these guys that came up this year have stepped up and really played well. They’ve made holes for Riley, Rowan (Swan) and the rushing attack.”
With all this offensive firepower, the real question is which defense rises up to the challenge. Moriah and Peru have both allowed less than 10 points per game, allowing three and eight, respectively.
Peru and Moriah have won by an average margin of victory of 41 and 38, respectively.
Both Tesar and O’Connell stated it comes down to ball control.
“It’s going to have to be ball control,” Tesar said. “We need to put together one of those 10-12 play drives that eat up seven minutes of clock each quarter. You want to limit their touches. You can’t go three-and-out, and you have to protect the ball. You can’t give Peru the ball six or seven times a half because they’ll score on half of them, or more. You’ve got to limit their touches.”
While O’Connell agreed to its priority, the bigger need is to start the game on the right foot.
“We have to come out ready to play football,” he said. “Past couple of weeks we’ve come out slowly. Moriah is a good team and good athletes. If we fall behind it’s going to be hard to catch up. When the whistle blows we have to hit the ground running.”
While Tesar said the goal is to limit touches, O’Connell said Peru’s goal is to stop the run game. He added that if you stop the run game, you have to be ready for the play action pass. But the biggest concern will be slowing down Demaris and Swan, who O’Connell called great athletes.
“We don’t want to fall behind,” he said. “That’s our goal. If we do we have to be able to respond. It’s tough to come back if you fall behind early. Because of their solid defense and speed, it’ll be hard to get back into the ballgame.”
With such an important game for both teams, both coaches spoke highly of their counterpart.
“[O’Connell’s] done a good job with this group,” Tesar said. “They started a few years ago and they might have struggled a few times three years ago. Last year they were very good and got a big core of that team back. They’re solid and they’ve done a very good job of getting those guys ready to play.”
O’Connell mentioned he had excitement to face off against Tesar.
“Coach Tesar and his staff have been there a long time,” O’Connell said. “They’re a strong coaching staff. I have all respect for them. They’ve been to the championship multiple times and know what it takes to win.”
Even with mutual respect before coaches, both are looking to remain undefeated when the dust settles Friday night. Tesar offered the Nighthawks a compliment while mentioning how big the game was.
“This will help both teams going forward moving on into tournaments,” he said. “Especially for us, because we’ll face some good teams down the line. But I don’t know if we will face any as well balanced as Peru. [Future opponents] are going to be a very good passing or a very good running team.”
Even with all that’s one the line, the winner is determined by whoever can respond to the pressure of the moment.
“It’s always good to face adversity before the playoffs hit. I think adversity will be there for both teams. Whoever responds to it the best will be the one that’s victorious.”
Kickoff is slated for tonight at 7:30 p.m at Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.