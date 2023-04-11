PERU — The Nighthawks hosted the season opener for a trio of outdoor track and field teams on Tuesday, April 4, in what was a highly competitive start to the 2023 campaign.
In the boys overall results, Peru defeated Moriah, 10819, while falling to Saranac, 67-64. Saranac would also take down Moriah in their overall matchup, winning 113-15.
For the girls, Saranac again won two of their three overall matchups, defeating Peru 84-48 and Moriah, 106-18.
Sawyer Schlitt was a multiple event winner for the Nighthawk boys, taking both the 100 and 200 dash. Peru would also take two of the three relay events, including the 3200 relay and 1600 relay.
The Saranac boys would prove victorious in the 400 relay, as well as winning six other individual events.
The Saranac girls would have a pair of multiple event winners in their meet, as Grace Damiani won both the triple jump and high jump while Sarah Lavigne won the 100 and 200 dash.
For Moriah/Boquet Valley, Sophia McKiernan would be their lone event winner across the meet, as she took the 100 hurdles with an impressive time of 19.18 seconds.
The Peru girls would take the 3200 relay while Saranac would nab the 1600 and 400 relays.
All three squads will be back in action following Easter break, on Tuesday, April 18.
BOYS
OVERALL RESULTS
Peru 108, Moriah 19
Saranac 67, Peru 64
Saranac 113, Moriah 15
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Peru (Welc, Squire, Watts, Pandolph), 9:22.
110 hurdles- 1, SCS, Powers, 17:34.
100 dash- 1, PCS, Schlitt, 10:75.
1600 run- 1, SCS, Morris, 5:02.
400 relay- 1, Saranac (Wells, Daniels, Homburger, Norcross), :45.5.
400 dash- 1, PCS, Squire, :53.7.
400 hurdles- 1, PCS, Matthews, 1:01.8.
800 run- 1, PCS, Pandolph, 2:10.
200 dash- 1, PCS, Schlitt, :22.63.
3200 run- 1, SCS, Denial, 11:16.
1600 relay- 1, Peru (Squire, Tedesco, Pandolph, Schlitt), 3:49.
High jump- 1, PCS, Lancto, 5’11’’.
Long jump- 1, SCS, Daniels, 19’3.25’’.
Triple jump- 1, SCS, Bova, 37’8’’.
Shotput- 1, PCS, Supley, 40’.5’’
Discus- 1, SCS, Webber, 118’.
Multiple event winners- Schlitt (PCS).
GIRLS
OVERALL RESULTS
Saranac 84, Peru 48
Peru 100, Moriah 28
Saranac 106, Moriah 18
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Peru (E. Garrow, Breen, Welc, M. Garrow), 10:57.
100 hurdles- 1, M/BV, McKiernan, :19.18.
100 dash- 1, SCS, Lavigne, :12.81.
1500 run- 1, PCS, Welc, 5:46.
400 relay- 1, Saranac (Davis, Ubl, Rainville, Lavigne), :52.2.
400 dash- 1, PCS, Arnold, 1:08.7.
400 hurdles- 1, PCS, Breen, 1:16.
800 run- 1, SCS, Boulds, 2:25.
200 dash- 1, SCS, Lavigne, :26.71.
3000 run- 1, SCS, Hamel, 13:43.
1600 relay- 1, Saranac (Lavigne, Rabideau, Rainville, Laplante), 4:49.
High jump- 1, SCS, Damiani, 5’0’’.
Long jump- 1, SCS, Wynnik, 16’3’’.
Triple jump- 1, SCS, Damiani, 31’6’’.
Shot put- 1, SCS, Jean-Pierre, 35’.75’’.
Discus- 1, SCS, Ducatte, 103’10’’.
Multiple event winners- Damiani (SCS), Lavigne (SCS).
BOYS
Beekmantown 123, AuSable Valley 9
Beekmantown 120, Northeastern Clinton 5
GIRLS
Beekmantown 97, AuSable Valley 11
CHAMPLAIN — More results reported from meet on April 4:
BOYS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Eagan, Laidman, Bell-Carter, Slick), 9:37.
110 hurdles- 1, BCS, Jock, :15.9.
100 dash- 1, BCS, Reams, :11.7.
1600 run- 1, BCS, Slick, 4:54.
400 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Frennier, Reams, Van Alpen, Jock), :47.1.
400 dash- 1, BCS, Ducatte, :54.5.
400 hurdles- 1, BCS, Jock, 1:04.5.
800 run- 1, BCS, Mannix, 2:23.2.
200 dash- 1, BCS, Ducatte, :24.4.
3200 run- 1, BCS, Slick, 10:31.
High jump- 1, BCS, Herrara, 5’9’’.
Long jump- 1, BCS, Owen, 18’1’’.
Triple jump- 1, AVCS, Mulvey, 32’6’’.
Shotput- 1, BCS, Giddings,41’11.5’’.
Discus- 1, BCS, Martin, 110’11’’.
Multiple event winners- Ducatte (BCS), Slick (BCS), Jock (BCS).
GIRLS
OVERALL RESULTS
Beekmantown 97, AuSable Valley 11
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Rostak, Fountain, Benware, Denton), 12:20.
100 hurdles- 1, BCS, Quinn, :21.0.
100 dash- 1, BCS, Parliament, :12.5.
1500 run- 1, BCS, Rostak, 6:08.
400 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Hamel, Burgin, Champman, Parliament), :54.8.
400 dash- 1, AVCS, Pelkey, 1:07.7.
400 hurdles- 1, BCS, Gadway, 1:36.6.
800 run- 1, BCS, Benware, 3:09.9.
200 dash- 1, BCS, Parliament, :28.6.
3000 run- 1, BCS, Rostak, 13:05.
High jump- 1, BCS, Quinn, 4’6’’.
Long jump- 1, BCS, Parliament, 15’0’’.
Shot put- 1, BCS, Bishop, 29’4’’.
Discus- 1, BCS, Bishop, 62’9.5’’.
Multiple event winners- Parliament (BCS), Rostak (BCS).
