PERU — On Oct. 8, the Peru Nighthawks honored their five new hall of fame inductees with a banquet at Livingoods restaurant and brew pub. Arik Robinson, Dan Lennon, John Zerrahn, Sarah Sabourin-Goldberg and Thomas Joseph Giroux were all members of the 13th annual Peru Athletic Hall of Fame class, inducted this past month.
Arik Christopher Robinson
Attended Peru Central School from 1998-2011. He participated in the sport of wrestling which he started at the young age of 5. He was a standout wrestler with many accomplishments and awards to show for his hard work and dedication to the sport.
Robinson was captain of the wrestling team as a young freshman continuing through to his Senior year. Arik finished high school with major accomplishments which included a varsity record of 180-10, 5x section VII sectional champion, 4x NYSPHSAA state tournament champion (5th person in state history to accomplish this), and the most outstanding wrestler award at the NYSPHSAA state tournament in 2011. Not only did he have many major accomplishments as a Peru athlete, but he also spent most of his off-season time continuing to practice the sport and compete in tournaments.
Robinson won double gold medals at the Empire State Games in Greco and Freestyle in 2010 and was awarded the Most Outstanding Wrestler award for Greco style. Robinson graduated from Peru in 2011 and went on to Division 1 wrestling at University at Buffalo. He eventually graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Plattsburgh State University in 2017.
Dan Lennon
Competed for the school’s cross country and track & field teams in his sophomore year until graduating in 2012.
As a junior, Lennon finished 3rd overall in the mile race at the NYS Championships, and 1st for Division 2 schools. The following Spring, he would finish 5th overall in the two-mile race at the State Championships after losing his shoe early in the race. His senior year, Lennon finished 2nd overall, and 1st for Division-II schools in the two-mile race at the NYS Indoor and Outdoor Championships.
At the national level, Lennon finished high school as a 5-time all-American on the track and was the 2012 National Champion for the 5,000m race. He holds school records for the mile, two mile, and 5,000m distances. He holds a section record for the two-mile race.
His 5,000m time is the second fastest run by a NY high schooler. In Cross Country, Lennon won the 2011 NYS Championship, finished 2nd in the Footlocker Regional Championships, and 21st at the National Championships. In his two years competing in Cross Country, Lennon was undefeated in Section 7 competition.
John Zerrahn
Graduated from Peru High School in 1973 having lettered in Varsity soccer, football, basketball, and baseball. John exhibits the outstanding traits consistent with Peru Athletics. Zerrahn competed in soccer during his freshman and sophomore years and was named best offensive player his freshman year. He also played football his junior and senior year.
Zerrahn was an outstanding basketball player playing on the varsity team all four years of high school. He was captain in both his junior and senior year. During the 1971-72 season John was the recipient of WIRY All-Star selections second team and was the leading scorer on the team.
Zerrahn played varsity baseball all four years of high school and was captain in both his junior and senior year. In the 1971-72 season he was a member of the CVAC Southern League Division Champions and was named as an All-Star first team pitcher that same year. Zerrahn also played American Legion Post 20 baseball as a sophomore through his senior year, where he started and hit third in the line-up in every game. He pitched in a regular starting rotation and played right field.
Sarah Goldberg
Was an outstanding record setting three sport athlete at Peru Central in the early 1990’s. Her athletic prowess in the pool and on the track led her to participation in numerous New York State Intersectional championship competitions. Her superior work ethic and highly regarded leadership skills were key factors in her selection as team captain of both her 1993-94 and 1994-95 swim teams as well as her 1995 outdoor track team.
Goldberg was a member of the women’s varsity indoor and outdoor track teams four consecutive years. With speed as her defining characteristic she competed in multiple individual events including the 100-, 200-, 400-, and 800-meter sprints as well as the 400-meter hurdles. Her “team first” mentality also encouraged her inclusion in multiple relay events. It was in the 4 x 400-meter relay events that she led her team to the 1994 and 1995 New York State track and field championships
While Goldberg excelled on the track it was in the pool where she left an indelible mark on Peru Central School athletic history. She became a member of the varsity swim team in the seventh grade and was a varsity swimmer for six years. The final four years of her swimming career at Peru saw Goldberg win every individual league event in which she participated; she did not lose an event in four years.
Furthermore, Sarah set numerous Section Seven records during tenure at Peru. She set the record in the 100-meter butterfly as a sophomore and she was a member of the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay team that also set Section Seven records. Because of her outstanding success in Section Seven, Sarah participated in the New York State Championship meet in all four events for four consecutive years.
Thomas Joseph Giroux
Attended Peru Central School from 1951-1954 participating in four sports: soccer, basketball, baseball and track all four years of high school. While he was a standout on all four teams, Giroux excelled in soccer and basketball and continued to play both sports while attending Plattsburgh State.
Giroux was Captain of the 1953 undefeated soccer team that was instrumental in the start of a 95-game winning streak continued by subsequent Peru Central School’s soccer teams.
He was Captain of the JV basketball team his sophomore year and captained the varsity basketball team both his junior and senior years. He participated in the 1952, 1953 and 1954 Clinton County Interscholastic League All-Star Games and helped win several tournaments during his high school hardwood career. Giroux was a member of the 1955-1956 Plattsburgh State Varsity Men’s Undefeated basketball team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.