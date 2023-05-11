PERU — Peru left little doubt on the outcome the past three days in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Division I baseball showdown with rival Beekmantown.
The Nighthawks, following up on a 15-3 victory on Monday, scored six runs in the third inning and eight more in the fifth on the way to a 16-3 win on Wednesday.
“The game began scoreless for two innings,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “Then, we were able to take advantage of some defensive miscues, as well as getting some timely hits to plate six runs in the third. We then broke the game open with eight runs in the fifth.”
Winning pitcher Zach O’Connell struck out nine in going the distance. He gave up two singles in the first inning and scattered three the rest of the way.
Offensively, Peru was led by Landen Duprey with a single, double and two RBI, Donnie Mitchell two singles and three RBI, and Gabe Moore with a two-run base hit.
Nate Parliament accounted for two of the five hits for the Eagles.
“Beekmantown has talented players, so the game never felt it was in hand until we broke it open in the fifth,” Marino said.
“I thought Zach did a good job on the mound keeping them off balance and locating his pitches. Offensively, we were able to get some really good at-bats and some key hits with runners on base.”
Peru 16, Beekmantown 3
Beekmantown 000 101 1 — 3 5 5
Peru 006 181 x — 16 11 5
Perras, LaPier (3), Bingel (5), Parliament (6) and Ely. O’Connell and Moore. WP- O’Connell. LP- Perras. 2B- Duprey PCS).
SARANAC LAKE 7
TICONDEROGA 4
SARANAC LAKE — Nick Munn and Brayden Munn accounted for three hits each as the Red Storm recorded their second-straight victory over the Sentinels in CVAC Division II play.
Nick Munn had a double and triple among his three hits.
Evan Willett and Jon Kratts chipped in with two hits each for Saranac Lake, which had 12 hits in all.
Brady Roberts went the first six innings to pick up the pitching win.
Five different players had a hit for Ticonderoga and Jackson Dorsett was the losing pitcher.
Saranac Lake 7, Ticonderoga 4
Ticonderoga 200 000 2 — 4 5 1
Saranac Lake 102 013 x — 7 12 3
Dorsett, LaCourse (6) and Crossman. Roberts, Kratts (7) and Willett. WP- Roberts. LP- Dorsett. 2B- Ni. Munn (SLCS). 3B- Ni. Munn (SLCS).
SARANAC 9
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — Adrian Barnes tossed a three-hit shutout to lead the Chiefs to their CVAC win over the Cougars.
Barnes struck out seven and walked only one.
Offensively, Adrian Barnes had hits his final three times to the plate and drove in three runs. Ethan Barnes added a double.
“Adrian Barnes had a great day on the mound and at the plate for Saranac,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said.
Losing pitcher Robert McIntyre shut out the Chiefs for four innings before starting to tire in the fifth.
“McIntyre pitched well for us into the fifth inning when fatigue started to affect his control,” Norton said. “Isaiah Abad came in and worked hard to finish out the game for us on the mound.”
Owen Ebersol’s double was one of the three hits for NCCS.
Saranac 9, NCCS 0
Saranac 000 041 4 — 9 9 3
NCCS 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
A. Barnes and Z. Lucia. McIntyre, Abad (5) and Ebersol. WP- A. Barnes. LP- McIntyre. 2B- E. Barnes (SCS), Ebersol (NCCS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 10
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 4
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots came through on Senior Night behind the pitcher of Konnor Facteau.
Facteau went the distance for the win as he allowed five hits, walked three, gave up two earned runs and struck out 12.
“It wasn’t until the fifth inning where we could take some of the pressure off Facteau when we scored three runs,” AuSable Valley coach Andrew Bombard said. “We broke through again in the sixth for three more runs to put the game away.
“It hasn’t been often this year we’ve had a pitcher go a complete game with the pitch count, so hats off to Konnor for being so efficient. We battled through some mishaps in the field and ended up coming together as a team with this victory.”
Zach Mclean, Rylee Turnbull and Lucas Dashnaw led the Patriots offensively with two hits each. Scott LaMountain added a double.
Austin Lambert accounted for two of the Bobcats’ five hits.
AuSable Valley 10, NAC 4
NAC 001 021 0 — 4 5 4
AuSable Valley 300 013 3 — 10 8 6
B. Boulrice, Lambert (6) and M. Boulrice. Facteau and Garcia. WP- Facteau. LP- B. Boulrice. 2B- LaMountain (AVCS).
NON-LEAGUE
MORIAH 7
CHAZY 1
PORT HENRY — Winning pitcher Sam Langey struck out seven and allowed only two hits in going five innings in the non-league contest.
Langey and Chase McGinness led the Vikings offensively with two hits each, and Owen Nephew drove in two runs.
Ryan Demers rapped two of the four hits for the Eagles and losing pitcher Kobe Hernandez fanned eight in five innings.
Moriah 7, Chazy 1
Chazy 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
Moriah 203 011 x — 7 8 2
Hernandez, Columbus (6) and Columbus, Hernandez (6). Langey, White (6) and Nephew. WP- Langey. LP- Hernandez.
MAY 4
MORIAH 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
AUSABLE FORKS — The Vikings pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 3-2 deficit and win the CVAC Division II contest.
“In the top half of the seventh, Kaydin Sargent led off with a walk and ended up scoring two batters later on a tough field play,” AuSable Valley coach Andrew Bombard said. “Rowan Swan reached first and ended up scoring from second on a ball up the middle to take the lead.
“Sargent took over pitching in the seventh and got three outs for the win. Both teams battled inclement weather towards the end of the game, but Moriah was able to make less mistakes.”
Jacob Mascarenas was the winning pitcher.
Starter Rylee Turnbull and reliever Scott LaMountain combined on a two-hitter for the Patriots.
Moriah 4, AuSable Valley 3
Moriah 010 001 2 — 4 2 2
AuSable Valley 001 011 0 — 3 6 3
Mascarenas, Sargent (7) and Nephew. Turnbull, LaMountain (6) and Garcia. WP- Mascarena. LP- LaMountain. Sv- Sargent.
